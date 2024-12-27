Last Chance To Vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards; KINKY BOOTS at Little Theatre of Virginia Beach Leads Best Musical!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This is the last chance to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Christopher Rice-Thomson - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Wolfbane Productions 16%

Stephanie Wood - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 15%

Coral Mapp - KINKY BOOTS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 14%

Jacquez Linder-Long - BEAUTIFUL, THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 10%

Gary John La Rosa - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Virginia Stage Company 9%

Stephanie Wood - MEREDITH WILLSON'S MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET THE MUSICAL - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 8%

Amy Harbin - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 6%

Amy Harbin - INDECENT - Generic Theater 6%

Kathleen Keller - NOISES OFF - Caroline Community Theatre 4%

Jeff Warner - EVITA - Sandler Center- Virginia Musical Theatre 4%

Melody Waters - ANASTASIA - Goode Theater 3%

Karen Buchheim - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Katelin Zelon - JERSEY BOYS - Sandler Center- Virginia Musical Theatre 2%

Dana Cauthen - THE PAJAMA GAME - Williamsburg Players 1%

Kris Wayne - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Peninsula Community Theater 0%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Pamela Jacobson-Bowhers, Connor Payne & Kobi Smith - KINKY BOOTS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 15%

Armondo Perez - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 13%

Christine Yepsen - WOLFBANE'S A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Wolfbane Productions 9%

Erin Welsh - MEREDITH WILLSON'S MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET THE MUSICAL - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 8%

Sandy Short & Linda Simpson - THE SECRET GARDEN - Virginia Musical Theatre 6%

Chelsie Cartledge-Rose - INDECENT - Generic theatre 6%

Karen Page - GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER - Little Town Players 5%

Christine Yepsen - ROCK OF AGES - Wolfbane Productions 5%

Jeni Schaeffer - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Virginia Stage Company 4%

Sandy Short and Linda Simpson - EVITA - Sandler Center- Virginia Musical Theatre 4%

Karen Green - ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID - Little Town Players 4%

Michael Bottari & Ronald Case - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Virginia Stage Company 4%

Cindy Dragas - BUT WHY BUMP OFF BARNABY? - Little Theatre of Norfolk 3%

Karen Buchheim, Kay Burcher Robert Shirley - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Kasey Brown - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Firehouse Theatre 3%

Kathy Hinson - RADIUM GIRLS - Little Theatre of Norfolk 3%

Emel Ertugrul - FRANKENSTEIN - Core Theatre Ensemble 3%

Meg Murray - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Krissy Sneshkoff - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - American Shakespeare Center 1%

Karen Buchheim, Kathryn Pinner - A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Kobie Smith - KINKY BOOTS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 17%

Dustin Williams - ROCK OF AGES - Wolfbane Productions 16%

Gary John La Rosa - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Virginia Stage Company 10%

Patrick A'Hearn - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 10%

Alicia Wolters - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 8%

Jacquez Linder-Long - BEAUTIFUL, THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 8%

Patti d’Beck - JERSEY BOYS - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 7%

Nathaniel Shaw - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Firehouse Theatre 6%

Chip Gallagher - JERSEY BOYS - Sandler Center- Virginia Musical Theatre 5%

Chip Gallagher - EVITA - Sandler Center- Virginia Musical Theatre 5%

Karen Buchheim - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Héctor Flores - CABARET - Mill Mountain Theater 2%

Frank Foster - FROM UP HERE - HATTheatre 1%

Michael Hill-Kirkland - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Regent University Theatre 1%

Héctor Flores - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Mill Mountain Theater 0%



Best Direction Of A Play

Sharon Cook - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Little Theatre of Norfolk 16%

Anita Gonzalez - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 14%

Dustin Williams - WOLFBANE'S DRACULA - Wolfbane Productions 11%

Adam Hughes - GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER - Little Town Players 8%

Sharon Cook - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 8%

Maryanne Kiley - INDECENT - Generic theatre 5%

Dana Beall - ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID - Little Town Players 5%

Kelly Gilliam - RADIUM GIRLS - Little Theatre of Norfolk 4%

Alea Slayton - THE MOUSETRAP - Caroline Community Theatre 4%

Tammy Smith - THE OUTSIDER - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 4%

Anna Johnson - THE THANKSGIVING PLAY - Cadence 3%

Kathleen Keller - NOISES OFF - Caroline Community Theatre 3%

Nick Minas - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Virginia Stage Company 3%

Edwin Castillo - FRANKENSTEIN - Core Theatre Ensemble 3%

Julie Fulcher-Davis - THE ROOMMATE - HATTheatre 2%

Dorothy Holland - POTUS - Virginia Repertory 2%

Jimmy Dragas - BUT WHY BUMP OFF BARNABY? - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Kay Burcher - A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Jerrell L. Henderson - BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - Virginia Stage Company 1%

José Zayas - MACBETH - American Shakespeare Center 1%

Daniella Macklin-Soto - ALMOST, MAINE - Caroline Community Theatre 1%



Best Ensemble

KINKY BOOTS - Little theatre of Virginia Beach 11%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Hurrah Players 9%

A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 7%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Virginia Stage Company 6%

MEREDITH WILLSON'S MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET THE MUSICAL - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 6%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 5%

ROCK OF AGES - Wolfbane Productions 5%

ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID - Little Town Players 5%

MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Wolfbane Productions 5%

GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER - Little Town Players 4%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 4%

BEAUTIFUL, THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 3%

JERSEY BOYS - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 3%

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 3%

INDECENT - Generic theatre 3%

RADIUM GIRLS - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

THE MOUSETRAP - Caroline Community Theatre 2%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Firehouse Theatre 2%

THE OUTSIDER - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - Wolfbane Productions 2%

NOISES OFF - Caroline Community Theatre 2%

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY - Cadence 1%

FRANKENSTEIN - Core Theatre Ensemble 1%

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Virginia Stage Company 1%

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) (REVISED) - Little Theatre of Norfolk 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dylan Boggs - WOLFBANE'S DRACULA - Wolfbane Productions 13%

Derrion La'Zachan - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 10%

Mike Jarrett - WIZARD OF OZ - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 10%

Weston Corey - BEAUTIFUL, THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 8%

Michael Jarett - JERSEY BOYS - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 8%

Matt Hovey - ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID - Little Town Players 7%

Alicia Wolters - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 7%

Jason Amato - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Virginia Stage Company 6%

Derrion La'Zachan - RADIUM GIRLS - Little Theatre of Norfolk 6%

Akin Ritchie - FRANKENSTEIN - Core Theatre Ensemble 5%

Ryan Bible - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Virginia Stage Company 3%

Weston Corey - FROM UP HERE - HATTheatre 3%

Jason Amato - INDECENT - Generic theatre 3%

Corey Goulden-Naitove - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Virginia Musical Theatre 3%

Emily Lutz - ANASTASIA - Goode Theater 2%

Noah Young - A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Jason Amato - EVITA - Sandler Center- Virginia Musical Theatre 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Bart Kuebler - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Virginia Stage Company 12%

Carson Eubank - JERSEY BOYS - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 9%

Jeremy Craft - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Wolfbane Productions 9%

Andrew Morrissey - ROCK OF AGES - Wolfbane Productions 9%

Carson Eubanks - BEAUTIFUL, THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 7%

David Landrum - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 7%

Nancy Whitfield - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 7%

Allan Decipulo - JERSEY BOYS - Sandler Center- Virginia Musical Theatre 7%

Allan Decipulo - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Virginia Musical Theatre 6%

Kim Fox - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Firehouse Theatre 6%

Joseph Bray - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 5%

Allan Decipulo - EVITA - Sandler Center- Virginia Musical Theatre 5%

Summer England - MACBETH - American Shakespeare Center 5%

David Landrum - MEREDITH WILLSON'S MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET THE MUSICAL - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 3%

Leilani Fenick - FROM UP HERE - HATTheatre 2%

David Landrum - THEY'RE PLAYING OUR SONG - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 1%



Best Musical

KINKY BOOTS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 30%

ROCK OF AGES - Wolfbane Productions 12%

BEAUTIFUL, THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 10%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Virginia Stage Company 10%

WIZARD OF OZ - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 9%

BRIGHT STAR - Little Town Players 7%

JERSEY BOYS - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 7%

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 6%

RATHSKELLER - Zeider’s American Dream Theatre 3%

EVITA - Sandler Center- Virginia Musical Theatre 3%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Firehouse Theatre 3%

FROM UP HERE - HATTheatre 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Ken Arpino - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Wolfbane Productions 11%

Lance Hawkins - KINKY BOOTS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 11%

Elizabeth C. Butler - MEREDITH WILLSON'S MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET THE MUSICAL - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 8%

John Payonk - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Virginia Stage Company 5%

Kai White - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Sandler Center- Virginia Musical Theatre 5%

Olivia Florian - KINKY BOOTS - Little theatre of Virginia Beach 5%

Zachary Spafford - JERSEY BOYS - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 4%

Eva Devirgilis - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Virginia Stage Company 4%

Grace Altman - KINKY BOOTS - Little theatre of Virginia Beach 4%

Jordan B. Stocksdale - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 4%

Calvin Malone - JERSEY BOYS - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 4%

Adam Marino - JERSEY BOYS - Virginia Musical Theatre 3%

Joshua Lindevaldsen - ANASTASIA - Alluvion 3%

Bruce Cartwright - MEAN GIRLS - Goode Theater 3%

Zack Kattwinkel - KINKY BOOTS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Sophia Stopyra - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Andrew Dulce - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Ian Lane - MEREDITH WILLSON'S MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET THE MUSICAL - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 2%

Amanda Arjona - EVITA - Sandler Center- Virginia Musical Theatre 2%

Rebecca Carroll - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 2%

Shannon Schlistra - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Firehouse Theatre 2%

Erik DeMario - FROM UP HERE - HATTheatre 2%

Robert C. Shirley - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Little theatre of Virginia Beach 1%

Mia Haymes - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Virginia Musical Theatre 1%

Andrew Dulce - TARRYTOWN - Generic Theater 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Kevin Cleary - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 11%

Clifford Clark - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 11%

Stephen Shelter - WOLFBANE'S DRACULA - Wolfbane Productions 10%

Tehya Logue - GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER - Little Town Players 5%

Arnecia Williams - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Little Theatre of Norfolk 5%

Ali Cox - ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID - Little Town Players 4%

Jason Marks - ZERO HOUR - Virginia Repertory Theatre 4%

Angie Kraje - ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID - Little Town Players 3%

Angela Iannone - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - American Shakespeare Center 3%

Erika Patrick - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Little Theatre of Norfolk 3%

Laura Agudelo - FRANKENSTEIN - Core Theatre Ensemble 3%

Ash O'Leary - RADIUM GIRLS - Little Theatre of Norfolk 3%

Cheryl Smith - ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID - Little Town Players 3%

Arthur Lazalde - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Virginia Stage Company 3%

Scott Wichmann - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Firehouse Theatre 2%

Gregory Dragas - INDECENT - Generic theatre 2%

Rhondee Caldwell - THE OUTSIDER - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Scott Wichmann - THE THREE MUSKETEERS - Virginia Stage Company 2%

Catherine Shaffner - THE ROOMMATE - HATTheatre 2%

Desiree Baughman - ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID - Little Town Players 2%

Salem Rogers - RADIUM GIRLS - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Margo von Buseck - INDECENT - Generic Theater 2%

Kathy Strouse - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Virginia Stage Company 2%

Sarah Hazel Wolford - NOISES OFF - Caroline Community Theatre 1%

Joe White - BUT WHY BUMP OFF BARNABY? - Little Theatre of Norfolk 1%



Best Play

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 14%

CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Little Theatre of Norfolk 13%

WOLFBANE'S A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Wolfbane Productions 11%

GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER - Little Town Players 7%

ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID - Little Town Players 7%

RADIUM GIRLS - Little Theatre of Norfolk 5%

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Virginia Stage Company 5%

ZERO HOUR - Virginia Repertory Theatre 4%

A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Little theatre of Virginia Beach 4%

INDECENT - Generic Theater 4%

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY - Cadence 3%

NOISES OFF - Caroline Community Theatre 3%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Firehouse Theatre 2%

FRANKENSTEIN - Core Theatre Ensemble 2%

A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - Virginia Stage Company 2%

THE OUTSIDER - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

PRIDE & PREJUDICE - American Shakespeare Center 2%

THE POE PROJECT - Core Theatre Ensemble 1%

THE MOUSETRAP - Caroline Community Theatre 1%

THE ROOMMATE - HATTheatre 1%

BUT WHY BUMP OFF BARNABY? - Little Theatre of Norfolk 1%

POTUS - Virginia Repertory 1%

MACBETH - American Shakespeare Center 1%



Best Production of an Opera

THE BARBER OF SEVILLE - Virginia Opera 47%

AHMAL AND THE NIGHT VISITORS - Old Dominion University 24%

LUCIA DI LAMMERMOOR - Opera of Williamsburg 16%

SANCTUARY ROAD - Virginia Opera 13%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dustin Williams - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Wolfbane Productions 18%

Christian Fleming - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 13%

Jessica Lahm - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Little Theatre of Norfolk 9%

Frank Foster - JERSEY BOYS - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 8%

Bill Clarke - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Virginia Stage Company 8%

Sandra Epperson - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 6%

Frank Foster - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 5%

Ben Needham - JERSEY BOYS - Sandler Center- Virginia Musical Theatre 5%

Chase Kniffen - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Firehouse Theatre 5%

Jessica Lahm - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 4%

Kimberly Powers - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Virginia Stage Company 4%

Terry Flint - RADIUM GIRLS - Little Theatre of Norfolk 4%

Matthew Gorris - MISERY - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Kathryn Pinner - A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Jason Tuthill - EVITA - Sandler Center- Virginia Musical Theatre 2%

Kerri Crosby - BUT WHY BUMP OFF BARNABY? - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Bill Jenkins - THE ROOMMATE - HATTheatre 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Steve Howard - WOLFBANE'S A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Wolfbane Productions 14%

Cheyenne Tenda - JERSEY BOYS - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 12%

Cheyenne Tenda - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 12%

Serenity Jones - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Little Theatre of Norfolk 10%

Steven Allegretto - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Virginia Stage Company 8%

Serenity Jones - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 6%

Steven Allegretto - JERSEY BOYS - Sandler Center- Virginia Musical Theatre 5%

Serenity Jones - RADIUM GIRLS - Little Theatre of Norfolk 5%

Sherry Forbes - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 4%

Edwin Castillo - FRANKENSTEIN - Core Theatre Ensemble 3%

Serenity Jones - INDECENT - Generic theatre 3%

Dave Petry - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 3%

Julie Fulcher-Davis - THE ROOMMATE - HATTheatre 3%

Steven Allegretto - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Virginia Stage Company 3%

Wina Giddens - THE WEIR - Generic theatre 3%

Steven Allegretto - EVITA - Virginia Musical Theatre 3%

Grace Brown Labelle - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Firehouse Theatre 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Avery Cartwright - MEAN GIRLS - Goode Theater 10%

Chris Zavadowski - MEREDITH WILLSON'S MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET THE MUSICAL - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 9%

Beverly Owens - ROCK OF AGES - Wolfbane Productions 9%

Connor Payne - KINKY BOOTS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 9%

Zach Fair - ROCK OF AGES - Wolfbane Productions 6%

PJ Freebourn - JERSEY BOYS - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 6%

Nathan Jacques - JERSEY BOYS - Virginia Musical Theatre 5%

Hannah Zilber - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Virginia Musical Theatre 4%

Ally Dodds - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Virginia Stage Company 4%

Matt Beary - BEAUTIFUL, THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 4%

Scott Wichmann - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Virginia Stage Company 4%

Jessi DiPette - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 4%

Maya Garcia - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 3%

Nathan Matthew Jacques - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Virginia Stage Company 3%

Ava Baker - EVITA - Sandler Center- Virginia Musical Theatre 3%

Tara Moscopulos - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Virginia Stage Company 3%

Lizz Hughes - JERSEY BOYS - Virginia Musical Theatre 3%

Jude Rodriguez - WILLY WONKA - Renaissance Theater 3%

Scott Rollins - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Virginia Stage Company 3%

Mia Bergstrom - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Virginia Stage Company 1%

Laura Oliver - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 1%

Heather Eddy - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 1%

Conor Crowley - THE SECRET GARDEN - Sandler Center- Virginia Musical Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

KeeAjah Baldwin - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Little Theatre of Norfolk 12%

Allan Hoffman - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 11%

André Jordan - WOLFBANE'S A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Wolfbane Productions 11%

Jason Giambrone - GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER - Little Town Players 7%

Colby LeRoy - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 6%

Popii Colbert - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Little Theatre of Norfolk 4%

Victoria Alev - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Virginia Stage Company 4%

Benjamin Bryant - THE MOUSETRAP - Caroline Community Theatre 3%

Scott Rollins - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Virginia Stage Company 3%

Ericka Patrick - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Alana Dodds Sharp - A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Blair Heinz - FRANKENSTEIN - Core Theatre Ensemble 3%

Salem Rogers - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Brent Deekins - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 3%

Elizabeth Byland - POTUS - Virginia Repertory 3%

Hunter Thomas - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Little Theatre of Norfolk 3%

Clifford Hoffman - INDECENT - Generic Theater 2%

Ryan Clemens - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Virginia Stage Company 2%

Corey Jay Hinson - RADIUM GIRLS - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Joe White - RADIUM GIRLS - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Annabelle Rollison - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - American Shakespeare Center 2%

Steven Minnow - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Virginia Stage Company 2%

Edward Palmer - INDECENT - Generic theatre 2%

Matt Gilbert - RADIUM GIRLS - Little Theatre of Norfolk 1%

Jude Rodriguez - SECOND SAMUEL - Renaissance theater 1%



Favorite Local Theatre

Theatre: Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 18%

Wolfbane Productions 11%

Little theatre of Norfolk 10%

The Hurrah Players 9%

Virginia Stage Company 9%

Little theatre of Virginia Beach 8%

Little Town Players 7%

Virginia Musical Theatre 5%

Caroline Community Theatre 3%

Zeider’s American Dream Theatre 3%

Sandler Center- Virginia Musical Theatre 2%

Firehouse Theatre 2%

Cadence 2%

Renaissance theatre 2%

Virginia Opera 2%

Generic Theater 1%

HATTheatre 1%

Core Theatre Ensemble 1%

Commerce Street Theater 1%

American Shakespeare Center 1%

Regent University Theatre 1%

RiverStage 0%



Comments