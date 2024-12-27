Last Chance To Vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld New Hampshire Awards; JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Seacoast Repertory Theatre Leads Best Musical!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This is the last chance to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld New Hampshire Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld New Hampshire Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Alyssa Dumas - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 17%

Isabelle Frechette - LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 9%

Aimee Frechette - MARY POPPINS - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 8%

Jo Meallo - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Rochester Opera House 6%

Angelica Forcier Rosenthal - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Kids Coop Theatre 6%

Taryn Herman - BEAUTY & THE BEAST - Rochester Opera House 5%

Patti D'Beck - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Peterborough Players 4%

Jessica Chen - CABARET - Weathervane Theatre 4%

Crystal Welch - ASSASSINS - Cue Zero Theatre Company 4%

Alyssa Dumas - JOSEPH…DREAMCOAT - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 4%

David Grindrod - EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Weathervane Theatre 3%

Sara Landry - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Actorsingers 3%

Jo Meallo - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Rochester Opera House 3%

Cassidy Doherty - MONSTERSONGS - Actorsingers 3%

Patrick Dorow - GODSPELL - Rochester Opera House 2%

Angelica Forcier Rosenthal - THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Milford Area Players 2%

Ethan Paulini - THE FULL MONTY - Weathervane Theatre 2%

Jason Faria - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 2%

Patrick Dorow - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Rochester Opera House 2%

Lucy Zukaitis - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Peterborough Players 2%

Jess Vaughn - CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE '90S MUSICAL - Actors Cooperative Theatre 2%

Brianna Arico - THE TRAIL TO OREGON! - Actors Cooperative Theatre 2%

Sara Coombs - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - The Barnstormers Theatre 2%

Marisa Kirby - THE WEDDING SINGER - Weathervane Theatre 1%

Jessica Chen - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Weathervane Theatre 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Patty Hibbert - MARY POPPINS - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 11%

David Withrow - LIZZIE - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 7%

Amanda Dane-Bowman - BEAUTY & THE BEAST - Rochester Opera House 6%

Shauna Siebach - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Rochester Opera House 6%

Amanda Dane-Bowman - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Rochester Opera House 5%

Claire Morgan - CLUE - Weathervane Theatre 5%

Patrick Dorow - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Rochester Opera House 5%

Rien Schlecht - CABARET - Weathervane Theatre 5%

David Withrow - NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 5%

Laurel Forcier and Erin Lautieri - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Kids Coop Theatre 4%

David withrow - CHILDREN OF EDEN - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 4%

Adrianna Crockett-Sears - MONSTERSONGS - Actorsingers 4%

AP Pikiben - THE WEDDING SINGER - Weathervane Theatre 3%

Alison Pugh - EDUCATING RITA - The Barnstormers Theatre 3%

Olivia Martinson - HEATHERS - RGC Theatre 3%

Karen McGraw - ASSASSINS - Cue Zero Theatre Company 2%

Ro Gavin - AVENUE Q - RGC Theatre 2%

Rien Schlecht - EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Weathervane Theatre 2%

Jenry Towle - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Dive In Productions 2%

Sammi Foti - MONSTERSONGS - Actorsingers 2%

Joan Vick - WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE'S LONG LOST FIRST PLAY (ABRIDGED) - Cue Zero Theatre Company 2%

Rien Schlecht - ROMEO & JULIET - Weathervane Theatre 2%

Laurel Forcier - THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Milford Area Players 2%

Soks Gemma - MONSTERSONGS - Actorsingers 2%

Patty Hibbert - HARVEY - M and D Playhouse 1%



Best Dance Production

WONKA - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 42%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 34%

MARY POPPINS - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 24%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Alexandra Mullaney - LIZZIE - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 13%

Alyssa Dumas - ROCK OF AGES - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 8%

Jacob Dunham - MARY POPPINS - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 8%

Tom Alsip - LEGALLY BLONDE - Prescott Park arts festival 7%

Charles Morey - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Peterborough Players 6%

Patrick Dorow - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Rochester Opera House 6%

Angelica Forcier Rosenthal - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Kids Coop Theatre 5%

Bailey Gleason - MONSTERSONGS - Actorsingers 4%

Ethan Paulini - CABARET - Weathervane Theatre 4%

Taryn Herman - BEAUTY & THE BEAST - Rochester Opera House 4%

Jacob Dunham - LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 4%

Ro Gavin - HEATHERS - RGC Theatre 3%

Ethan Paulini - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Weathervane Theatre 3%

David Grindrod & Ethan Paulini - EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Weathervane Theatre 3%

Dan Pelletier - ASSASSINS - Cue Zero Theatre Company 3%

Margaret Tello - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Manchester Community Theatre Players 2%

Jenry Towle - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Rochester Opera House 2%

Geehae Moon - AVENUE Q - RGC Theatre 2%

Angelica Forcier Rosenthal - THE TRAIL TO OREGON! - Actors Cooperative Theatre 2%

Patrick Dorow - GODSPELL - Rochester Opera House 2%

Patrick Dorow - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Rochester Opera House 2%

Clayton Phillips - CAMELOT - The Barnstormers Theatre 2%

Pat Dorow - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Rochester Opera House 1%

Marisa Kirby - THE WEDDING SINGER - Weathervane Theatre 1%

Richard Maltby, Jr. - THE STORY GOES ON: THE SONGS OF MALTBY & SHIRE - Weathervane Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Tobin Moss - FRANKENSTEIN - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 18%

Glen Noble - PLAY THAT GOEAS WRONG - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 12%

Angelica Forcier Rosenthal - THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Milford Area Players 8%

Joshua Lapierre - CONSTELLATIONS - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 7%

Aliah Whitmore - DEATHTRAP - Peterborough Players 6%

Nathaniel P. Claridad - ROMEO & JULIET - Weathervane Theatre 5%

Ethan Paulini - PRIMARY - Weathervane Theatre 4%

Jessie Booth - CLUE - Weathervane Theatre 4%

Blair Hundertmark - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - The Barnstormers Theatre 4%

Dan Pelletier - WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE'S LONG LOST FIRST PLAY (ABRIDGED) - Cue Zero Theatre Company 4%

Brian Dembkoski - BLOOD RELATIONS - Cue Zero Theatre 3%

Katie Fitzpatrick - A FEMININE ENDING - Cue Zero Theatre Company 3%

Bobby Collinge - TWELVE ANGRY JURORS - Millspace Mainstage 3%

Mia Y. Anderson - SKELETON CREW - Weathervane Theatre 3%

Charles Morey - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Peterborough Players 3%

Sarah Rozene - INTO THE BREECHES - The Barnstormers Theatre 3%

Ethan Paulini - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Weathervane Theatre 2%

Gus Kaikkonen - BEN BUTLER - Peterborough Players 2%

Kat Mail - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Dive In Productions 2%

Stacy Sand - HARVEY - M and D Playhouse 2%

Jack Neary - DEATHTRAP - Players Ring 1%

Donald LaDuke - MUSTERING COURAGE - Raymond Arts 1%

Jordan Reeves - GO BACK FOR MURDER - The Barnstormers Theatre 1%

Dori A. Robinson - EDUCATING RITA - The Barnstormers Theatre 1%



Best Ensemble

CABARET - Weathervane Theatre 11%

WONKA - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 9%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 9%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 9%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Rochester Opera House 7%

BEAUTY & THE BEAST - Rochester Opera House 6%

MARY POPPINS - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 6%

MAN OF LA MANCHA - Peterborough Players 5%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Actorsingers 4%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Rochester Opera House 4%

GODSPELL - Rochester Opera House 3%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Manchester Community Theatre Players 3%

MONSTERSONGS - Actorsingers 3%

AVENUE Q - RGC Theatre 2%

INTO THE BREECHES - The Barnstormers Theatre 2%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Dive In Productions 2%

NOISES OFF - Peterborough Players 2%

ASSASSINS - Cue Zero Theatre Company 2%

HEATHERS - RGC Theatre 2%

THE TRAIL TO OREGON! - Actors Cooperative Theatre 2%

LIZZIE - Dive In Productions 1%

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - The Barnstormers Theatre 1%

THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Milford Area Players 1%

CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE '90S MUSICAL - Actors Cooperative Theatre 1%

BLOOD RELATIONS - Cue Zero Theatre Company 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Blake Kile - MARY POPPINS - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 12%

Christian Arnold - ROCK OF AGES - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 8%

Jeremy Baldauf - ROMEO & JULIET - Weathervane Theatre 5%

Rachel Neubauer - LIZZIE - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 5%

Christian Arnold - GODSPELL - Rochester Opera House 5%

Christian Arnold - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Rochester Opera House 4%

Ben Hunton - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Dive In Productions 4%

Alex Jozitis - ASSASSINS - Cue Zero Theatre Company 4%

Casey Dalke - AVENUE Q - RGC Theatre 3%

Jo Meallo and Rachel Neubauer - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Rochester Opera House 3%

Christian Arnold - THE ADDAMS FAMILY MUSICAL - Rochester Opera House 3%

Joshua Benham - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Actorsingers 3%

Rachel Neubauer & Jo Meallo - BEAUTY & THE BEAST - Rochester Opera House 3%

Craig Brennan - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Kids Coop Theatre 3%

Kimani Gordon - EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Weathervane Theatre 3%

Rachel Neubauer - FRANKENSTEIN - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 3%

Scout Hough - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Weathervane Theatre 3%

Casey Dalke - HEATHERS - RGC Theatre 3%

Rachel Neubauer & Jo Meallo - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Rochester Opera House 3%

Joshua Benham - MONSTERSONGS - Actorsingers 2%

Julie Adams - THE FULL MONTY - Weathervane Theatre 2%

Dan Pelletier - BLOOD RELATIONS - Cue Zero Theatre Company 2%

Tom Lott - THE TRAIL TO OREGON! - Actors Cooperative Theatre 2%

Jeremy Toussaint - LIZZIE - Dive In Productions 2%

Karen Perlow - INTO THE BREECHES - The Barnstormers Theatre 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Andrew Strout - ROCK OF AGES - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 11%

John Waldie - MARY POPPINS - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 8%

Patrick Dorow - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Rochester Opera House 7%

Andrew Morrissey - CABARET - Weathervane Theatre 7%

Jennifer Bradeen - LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 6%

Amanda Morgan - ASSASSINS - Cue Zero Theatre Company 5%

Dan Cain - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Kids Coop Theatre 4%

Patrick Dorow - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Rochester Opera House 4%

William Asher - JOESEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 4%

Andrew Morrissey - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Weathervane Theatre 4%

Andrew Morrissey - THE WEDDING SINGER - Weathervane Theatre 4%

Billy Butler - GAY BRIDE OF FRANKENSTEIN - Player's Ring 3%

Christie Conticchio - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Manchester Community Theatre Players 3%

Katie Fitzpatrick - MONSTERSONGS - Actorsingers 3%

Tim Goss - LIZZIE - Dive In Productions 3%

Amanda Morgan - THE TRAIL TO OREGON! - Actors Cooperative Theatre 3%

Kennedy McAllister - NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 3%

Andrew Morrissey - EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Weathervane Theatre 3%

Bree Battey - HEATHERS - RGC Theatre 2%

Patrick Dorow - GODSPELL - Rochester Opera House 2%

Patrick Dorow - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Rochester Opera House 2%

Bree Battey - AVENUE Q - RGC Theatre 2%

William Asher - CHILDREN OF EDEN - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 2%

Michael Ursua - CAMELOT - The Barnstormers Theatre 2%

Deniz Cordell - THE STORY GOES ON: THE SONGS OF MALTBY & SHIRE - Weathervane Theatre 1%



Best Musical

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 7%

MARY POPPINS - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 7%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 6%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Kids Coop Theatre 6%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 5%

MAN OF LA MANCHA - Peterborough Players 5%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Rochester opera House 5%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Rochester opera House 5%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Rochester Opera House 4%

CABARET - Weathervane Theatre 4%

OLIVER - Palace Theatre 4%

THE WEDDING SINGER - Weathervane Theatre 3%

LIZZIE - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 3%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Actorsingers 3%

AVENUE Q - RGC Theatre 3%

ASSASSINS - Cue Zero Theatre Company 3%

NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 3%

KINKY BOOTS - Palace Theatre 3%

MONSTERSONGS - Actorsingers 2%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Manchester Community Theatre Players 2%

JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Rochester Opera House 2%

HEATHERS - RGC Theatre 2%

EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Weathervane Theatre 2%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Weathervane Theatre 2%

GODSPELL - Rochester Opera House 2%



Best Performer In A Musical

Sofie Nesanelis - MATILDA - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 7%

Jared Lemay - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 6%

Ava Frechette - LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 6%

Lindsey Brunelle - BEAUTY & THE BEAST - Rochester Opera House 5%

Braden Foley - GODSPELL - Rochester Opera House 4%

Scott Bakula - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Peterborough Players 4%

AJ Gori - LEGALLY BLONDE - Prescott Park Arts Festival 4%

Becca Ayers - EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Weathervane Theatre 4%

Jennifer Bradeen - MARY POPPINS - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 3%

Payton Hines - LEGALLY BLONDE - Prescott Park arts festival 3%

Julia Bogdanoff - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Weathervane Theatre 3%

Elsa Gustafson - MONSTERSONGS - Actorsingers 3%

Michelle Faria - LIZZIE - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 2%

Megan Lautieri - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Kids Coop Theatre 2%

Brady Harlow - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Kids Coop Theatre 2%

Jenry Towle - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Rochester Opera House 2%

Stephanie Lynne Mason - CAMELOT - The Barnstormers Theatre 2%

Carson Curtis - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Rochester Opera House 2%

Scott Severance - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Rochester Opera House 2%

Christian Arnold - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Rochester Opera House 2%

Emma McDonald - AVENUE Q - RGC Theatre 2%

Blair St. Clair - EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Weathervane Theatre 2%

Kevin Mahaney - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Rochester Opera House 2%

Sophie Mings - NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 2%

Jamie Bradley - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 2%



Best Performer In A Play

Sam Robert Rogers - FRANKENSTEIN - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 13%

Ana Lauren Rodriguez - ROMEO & JULIET - Weathervane Theatre 7%

Jamie Bradley - FRANKENSTEIN - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 4%

Riley Waygood - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 4%

Ethan Davenport - ROMEO & JULIET - Weathervane Theatre 4%

Matt Haley - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 3%

Alanna Smith - NOISES OFF - Peterborough Players 3%

Hannah-Jo Weisberg - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 3%

Shinnerrie Jackson - SKELETON CREW - Weathervane Theatre 3%

Rose Chaffee - THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Milford Area Players 2%

Grayson smith - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 2%

Ethan Paulini - CLUE - Weathervane Theatre 2%

Alex Jozitis - A FEMININE ENDING - Cue Zero Theatre 2%

Heidi Krantz - BLOOD RELATIONS - Cue Zero Theatre Company 2%

Jennifer Sue Rockwell - CONSTELLATIONS - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 2%

Shaughnessey Gower - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Dive In Productions 2%

Jamie Bradley - CONSTELLATIONS - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 2%

Kelly Strandemo - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Weathervane Theatre 2%

Jason Smith - A FEMININE ENDING - Cue Zero Theatre Company 2%

Aidan Crawford - WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE'S LONG LOST FIRST PLAY (ABRIDGED) - Cue Zero Theatre Company 2%

Geehae Moon - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Dive In Productions 2%

Tsebiyah Mishael Derry - INTO THE BREECHES - The Barnstormers Theatre 2%

Annie Lelio - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Dive In Productions 2%

Alex White - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Dive In Productions 2%

Bob Porzio - BLACK COFFEE - Garrison Players Arts Center 2%



Best Play

FRANKENSTEIN - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 17%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 13%

ROMEO & JULIET - Weathervane Theatre 8%

CONSTELLATIONS - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 6%

INTO THE BREECHES - The Barnstormers Theatre 5%

WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE'S LONG LOST FIRST PLAY (ABRIDGED) - Cue Zero Theatre Company 5%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Dive In Productions 5%

A FEMININE ENDING - Cue Zero Theatre Company 5%

CLUE - Weathervane Theatre 3%

THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Milford Area Players 3%

BEN BUTLER - Peterborough Players 3%

SKELETON CREW - Weathervane Theatre 3%

HEAD, HEART, HEATHER - Player's Ring 3%

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Weathervane Theatre 3%

BLOOD RELATIONS - Cue Zero Theatre Company 3%

NOISES OFF - Peterborough Players 3%

BLACK COFFEE - Garrison Players Arts Center 2%

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - The Barnstormers Theatre 2%

THE WHITE LIARS/BLACK COMEDY - Garrison Players Arts Center 2%

RUMORE - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 2%

PRIMARY - Weathervane Theatre 2%

HARVEY - M and D Playhouse 1%

GRANITE STATE PROUD - Player's Ring 1%

DEATHTRAP - Peterborough Players 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Angelica Forcier Rosenthal - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Kids Coop Theatre 10%

Mathew Haley - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 9%

Patrick Dorow - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Rochester Opera House 8%

Billy Smith - CLUE - Weathervane Theatre 6%

Geof Dolan - LEGALLY BLONDE - Prescott Park arts festival 6%

Dane Leeman - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Rochester Opera House 5%

Hannah Joy Hopkins - BEAUTY & THE BEAST - Rochester Opera House 5%

Trystan Stoffel - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Actorsingers 5%

Matt Haley - MARY POPPINS - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 4%

Angelica Forcier Rosenthal - THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Milford Area Players 4%

Rien Schlecht - ROMEO & JULIET - Weathervane Theatre 4%

Patrick Dorow - GODSPELL - Rochester Opera House 4%

Rien Schlecht - EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Weathervane Theatre 3%

Soks Gemma - MONSTERSONGS - Actorsingers 3%

Jill Gordon - AVENUE Q - RGC Theatre 3%

Jill Gordon - HEATHERS - RGC Theatre 3%

Gibbs Murray - PRIMARY - Weathervane Theatre 2%

Angelica Forcier Rosenthal - CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE '90S MUSICAL - Actors Cooperative Theatre 2%

Angelica Forcier Rosenthal - THE TRAIL TO OREGON! - Actors Cooperative Theatre 2%

Francois Lamothe - BLACK COFFEE - Garrison Players 2%

Rien Schlecht - SKELETON CREW - Weathervane Theatre 2%

Sarah Rozene - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - The Barnstormers Theatre 2%

Marina Altschiller-Gannon - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Dive In Productions 2%

Meghan Flynn - LIZZIE - Dive In Productions 1%

Deborah Jasien - HARVEY - M and D Playhouse 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Nicholas Donlin - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Rochester Opera House 9%

Andrew Cameron - LIZZIE - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 8%

Andrew Cameron - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 8%

Alex Pikiben - EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Weathervane Theatre 8%

Andrew Cameron - FRANKENSTEIN - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 8%

Sarah Cadena - BEN BUTLER - Peterborough Players 5%

Robert Salerno - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Weathervane Theatre 5%

Amanda Morgan - ASSASSINS - Cue Zero Theatre Company 4%

Andrew Cameron - NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 4%

Patrick Pettengill - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Kids Coop Theatre 4%

Jeremy Baldauf & Nate Irwin - ROMEO & JULIET - Weathervane Theatre 4%

Nicholas Donlin - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Rochester Opera House 3%

Brian Dembkoski - BLOOD RELATIONS - Cue Zero Theatre Company 3%

Nicholas Donlin - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Rochester Opera House 3%

Joseph Rivera - THE WEDDING SINGER - Weathervane Theatre 3%

Kimberly O’Loughlin - INTO THE BREECHES - The Barnstormers Theatre 2%

Nicholas Donlin - GODSPELL - Rochester Opera House 2%

Joey Martin - LIZZIE - Dive In Productions 2%

Evan Kelly - EDUCATING RITA - The Barnstormers Theatre 2%

Marina Altschiller-Gannon - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Dive In Productions 2%

Kimberly O’Loughlin - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - The Barnstormers Theatre 2%

Dan Pelletier and Brian Dembkoski - WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE'S LONG LOST FIRST PLAY (ABRIDGED) - Cue Zero Theatre Company 2%

Mickey Maguire Jr - THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Actors Cooperative Theatre 2%

Mickey Maguire Jr - THE TRAIL TO OREGON! - Actors Cooperative Theatre 2%

Michaela Pride - DEATHTRAP - Players Ring 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Sarah Joy Kane - LEGALLY BLONDE - Prescott Park arts festival 9%

Alexandra Mullaney - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 6%

Marcus Provost - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Rochester Opera House 6%

Isabelle Frechette - LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 4%

Becca Ayers - THE FULL MONTY - Weathervane Theatre 4%

Joshua Lapierre - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 4%

Ben Hanley - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Rochester Opera House 3%

Dylan Isom - CABARET - Weathervane Theatre 3%

Alyssa Dumas - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 3%

Elizabeth graham - LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 3%

Molly Scott - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Rochester Opera House 3%

Alexandra Mullaney - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 2%

Alex Sweeney - LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 2%

Darren Green - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Peterborough Players 2%

Lucas Mayo - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Kids Coop Theatre 2%

Deontae Lepine - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Kids Coop Theatre 2%

Alyssa Dumas - WONKA - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 2%

Adrianna Crockett-Sears - MONSTERSONGS - Actorsingers 2%

Sophie Mings - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 2%

Jeremy Lloyd - THE WEDDING SINGER - Weathervane Theatre 2%

Patrick Dorow - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Rochester Opera House 2%

Nola Bradeen - LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 1%

Christian Arnold - GODSPELL - Rochester Opera House 1%

Chelsea Hermann - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Rochester Opera House 1%

Andrew Fournier - LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Heather Conti-Clark - FRANKENSTEIN - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 13%

Joshua Lapierre - THE TRUTH ABOUT SANTA - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 7%

Devyn Xavier Akers - SKELETON CREW - Weathervane Theatre 6%

David Durham - FRANKENSTEIN - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 6%

Angelika Menendez - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Peterborough Players 4%

Abbie Brown - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Peterborough Players 4%

Will Saxe - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Dive In Productions 4%

Frank Thompson - HARVEY - M and D Playhouse 4%

Jorge Donoso - ROMEO & JULIET - Weathervane Theatre 3%

Jessie Booth - ROMEO & JULIET - Weathervane Theatre 3%

Marisa Kirby - CLUE - Weathervane Theatre 2%

Mic Godin - A FEMININE ENDING - Cue Zero Theatre Company 2%

Addy Macdonald - THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Milford Area Players 2%

Caitlyn Houde - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Garrison Players Arts Center 2%

Christie Conticchio - BLOOD RELATIONS - Cue Zero Theatre Company 2%

Aliah Whitmore - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Peterborough Players 2%

Alyssa O’Mara - THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Milford Area Players 2%

Joshua Benham - BLOOD RELATIONS - Cue Zero Theatre 2%

Chris Ferril - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Dive In Productions 2%

Chrissy Kelly - BLOOD RELATIONS - Cue Zero Theatre 2%

Tom Lott - THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Milford Area Players 2%

Trish Aponte - DEATHTRAP - Players Ring 2%

Nathaniel P. Claridad - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Weathervane Theatre 2%

London Carlisle - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Peterborough Players 1%

Erika Ellis - THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Milford Area Players 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

MATILDA - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 29%

JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Rochester Opera House 22%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 17%

THE CLAW - Weathervane Theatre 11%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Actorsingers 10%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Epping Theatre 6%

COURDEROY - Winnipesaukee Playhouse 6%



Favorite Local Theatre

Seacoast Repertory Theatre 21%

Rochester Opera House 13%

Weathervane Theatre 12%

Arts In Motion Theatre Company 10%

Palace Theatre 8%

Peterborough Players 6%

Kids Coop Theatre 5%

Cue Zero Theatre Company 5%

Actorsingers 4%

Players Ring 3%

The Barnstormers Theatre 2%

Actors Cooperative Theatre 2%

RGC Theatre 2%

Manchester Community Theatre Players 2%

Dive In Productions 2%

Winnipesaukee Playhouse 1%

New London Barn Playhouse 1%

Garrison Players Arts Center 1%

M and D Playhouse 1%

Interlakes Theatre 1%



Comments