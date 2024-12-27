Last Chance To Vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards; LEGALLY BLONDE at Conundrum Theatre Company Leads Best Musical!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This is the last chance to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

AJ Rafael - CRAZY TALENTED ASIANS - East West Players 11%

Alli Miller - ICE CATS - The Three Clubs 8%

Dylan F. Thomas - THE BEST OF BROADWAY… AND EVERYTHING ELSE - Valley Opera and Performing Arts 6%

Jason Graae - JASON GRAAE & HIS BWAY GAL PALS- ANASTASIA BARZEE, SARAH URIARTE BERRY, HEATHER LEE, ANDREA MARCOVICCI, SHARON MCNIGHT, VALARIE PETTIFORD, W/ CLIFFORD BELL - Catalina Jazz Club 5%

Megan Hilty - A MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS WITH MEGAN HILTY - Segerstrom Center for the Arts 4%

Art Shulman - AM I REALLY JEWISH? - The Actors Company 4%

Victoria Lavan - DANCE ME TO THE END OF LOVE: MY LOVE AFFAIR WITH MUSIC - Theatre West 4%

Isa Briones - CRAZY TALENTED ASIANS - East West Players 3%

Dianne Fraser - YOU AND I - THE WORDS AND MUSIC OF LESLIE BRICUSSE - Catalina Jazz Club 3%

Donald Riddle - THE GUY WHO DIDN’T LIKE MUSICALS - Mouthbone Productions 3%

Barbara Brownell - FINDING MY LIGHT - The Whitefire Theatre 3%

Tony Amore - THE ITALIANS OF COMEDY CABARET - Hollywood Fringe Festival 3%

Dreya Weber - HEXEN - The El Portal Theatre 3%

Ann Noble - A BELLA INCARCERATION - The Broadwater Black Box 3%

Kimiko Glenn - CRAZY TALENTED ASIANS - East West Players 3%

Susan Edwards Martin - SHOWSTOPPERS! - Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel 2%

John Lloyd Young - BROADWAY'S JERSEY BOY - Catalina Jazz Club 2%

Thalia Moore - BLACK SONGS AND SPIRITUALS - Pacific Opera Project Headquarters 2%

Bendelacreme - EASTER MASS - El Cid 2%

Emma Irene - ASTROCABARET - The Three Clubs 2%

Shira Renee Thomas - THE BEST OF BROADWAY… AND EVERYTHING ELSE - Valley Opera and Performing Arts 2%

Sam Labrecque - SAM - SamSkape Productions 2%

Jon Jon Briones - CRAZY TALENTED ASIANS - East West Players 2%

Kelsey Harper - SOMETHING LIKE…MUSICAL PRESENTS PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Jaxx Theatre 2%

Chloe Radcliffe - CHEAT - Lyric Hyperion 2%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Annie Yee - GRUMPY MONKEY - Pasadena Playhouse 8%

Cymbaline Filippi - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Valley Opera and Performing Arts 8%

Brenda Jill Castillo - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Performance Riverside 5%

Preston Mui - SPRING AWAKENING - East West Players 4%

Dana Solimando - JERSEY BOYS - La Mirada Theater 4%

Marcus S. Daniel - LEGALLY BLONDE - Conundrum Theatre Company 4%

Becky Castells - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Actors' Repertory Theatre of Simi 4%

Michelle Elkin - FOOTLOOSE - The Colony Theatre 4%

Hayden J Frederick - THE CIVILITY OF ALBERT CASHIER - The Colony Theatre 4%

Annie Yee - THE WINTER'S TALE - Antaeus Company 3%

Christine Negherbon/Joel Sluyter/Alissa Wilsey - A CHORUS LINE - Norris Theatre 3%

Cheryl Baxter - 70, GIRLS, 70 - The Group Rep 3%

Scott Thompson - MACK & MABEL - The El Portal Theatre 3%

Emily Taylor - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Electric Company Theatre 3%

Tina Kronis - TINY LITTLE TOWN - The Broadwater Main Stage 3%

Victoria Spinosa - THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - The Kaleidoscope Collective 2%

Liza Barsksaya - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Wilshire Ebell Theater 2%

Hisato Masuyama - A VERY DIE HARD CHRISTMAS - Theatre 40 2%

Dell Howlett - JELLY'S LAST JAM - Pasadena Playhouse 2%

Jahel Corban Caldera - YERMA - Foolish Production Co 2%

Kirsten C. Kunkle - GIRONDINES - Mission Opera at Canyon High Performing Arts Center 2%

Spencer Liff - REEFER MADNESS - The Whitely 2%

Holly Tarkon - TREY PARKER'S CANNIBAL! THE MUSICAL - Whitmore Lindley Theatre Center 2%

Kasmira Buchanan - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Santa Clarita Regional Theatre 2%

Emily Taylor - ONCE - Electric Company Theatre 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Isabel Rodriguez - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Valley Opera and Performing Arts 8%

Amanda Strauss - THE ALTRUISTS - The Actors Company - Other Space Theatre 6%

Adam Ramirez - JERSEY BOYS - La Mirada Theater 6%

Kristen Pickrell - LEGALLY BLONDE - Conundrum Theatre 3%

Rebecca Carr - THE CIVILITY OF ALBERT CASHIER - The Colony Theatre 3%

Raul A. Navarro - MICTLAN - Queen of Assumptions 3%

Cat Elrod & Maria Guerrero - IN THE BLOOD - The Garage Theatre 3%

Christina Bayer - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Long Beach Playhouse 3%

JoJo Siu - SPRING AWAKENING - East West Players 3%

Haven Hanson - SPRING AWAKENING - Act One Project 2%

Ellen McCartney - TINY LITTLE TOWN - The Broadwater Main Stage 2%

Beth Eslick - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Conejo Players Theatre 2%

Beth Eslick - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Conejo Players Theatre 2%

Christine Logan - THE HEART OF ROBIN HOOD - Electric Company Theatre 2%

Ashphord Jacoway - KAIROS - East West Players 2%

Chadd Mcmillan - TEEN WITCH READING - The Three Clubs 2%

Tonya Nelson - GIRONDINES - Mission Opera at Canyon High Performing Arts Center 2%

Christine Cover Ferro - HUMAN ERROR - Rogue Machine 2%

Emily Warren - DOG SEES GOD: CONFESSIONS OF A TEENAGE BLOCKHEAD - Second Wind Entertainment / Hudson Theatres 2%

Sophia April Grose - THE FRONT PAGE - The Culver City Public Theatre 2%

Angela Eads - YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU - The Group Rep 2%

Janel JJ Javier & C. Yuri Son - GOD WILL DO THE REST - Artists at Play/Latino Theater Co. 2%

Tana Carmichael - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Electric Company Theatre 2%

Garry Lennon - THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH - A Noise Within 2%

Maria Hong - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Performance Riverside 2%



Best Dance Production

XANADU - Canyon Theatre Guild 15%

CHESS, THE MUSICAL - Jaxx Theatre 14%

ANDREW LIPPA’S WILD PARTY - Jaxx Theatre 13%

TREY PARKER'S CANNIBAL! THE MUSICAL - Whitmore Lindley Theatre Center 12%

THE RABBIT QUEEN - Broadwater 12%

TINY LITTLE TOWN - The Broadwater Main Stage 11%

VIVIAN VANCE IS ALIVE AND WELL - The Broadwater Main Stage 10%

BROTHER TO BROTHER - WACO theatre center 9%

CHAOS VOLUME TWO - Highways Performance Space 5%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Barry Pearl - FOOTLOOSE - The Colony Theatre 9%

Dylan F. Thomas - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Valley Opera and Performing Arts 7%

Brian Johnson - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Electric Company Theatre 6%

Audrey Goodman - DEGRASSI: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL - 2024 4%

Tim Dang - SPRING AWAKENING - East West Players 4%

Richard Israel - THE CIVILITY OF ALBERT CASHIER - The Colony Theatre 4%

Kyle Stafford - SPRING AWAKENING - Act One Project 3%

Claire Griswold & Megan Miller - THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - The Kaleidoscope Collective 3%

Jodi Julian - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Performance Riverside 3%

Liza Barskaya & Brooke deRosa - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Wilshire Ebell Theatre 3%

Eric Hamme - HEDWIG & THE ANGRY INCH - The Garage Theatre 3%

Bruce Kimmel - 70, GIRLS, 70 - The Group Rep 3%

Kirsten C. Kunkle - GIRONDINES - Mission Opera at Canyon High Performing Arts Center 2%

Brian Johnson - ONCE - Electric Company Theatre 2%

T.J. Dawson - JERSEY BOYS - La Mirada Theater 2%

Stephen Bracket - A STRANGE LOOP - Ahmanson Theatre 2%

Kirsten Chandler - LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - Broad Stage Theatre 2%

Darrin Ingram - CRAZY FOR YOU - Moorpark High Street Arts Center 2%

TJ Dawson - JERSEY BOYS - La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts 2%

Scott Thompson - MACK & MABEL - The El Portal Theatre 2%

David Carnevale - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME IN CONCERT - Southern California Master Chorale 2%

Kent Gash - JELLY’S LAST JAM - Pasadena Playhouse 2%

Spencer Liff - REEFER MADNESS - The Whitely 2%

David Ralphe - PARADE - Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center 2%

Gregory Cohen - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Long Beach Playhouse 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

Jennifer Taylor - FUNDAMENTAL RIGHT TO CHOOSE - Living truth fully theatre 8%

Robert Nguyen - MATILDA THE HUN..THE RAW MEAT - Zephyr Theatre 4%

Brian Johnson - THE HEART OF ROBIN HOOD - Electric Company Theatre 3%

Ann Hearn Tobolowsky - MERCURY - The Road Theater 3%

Emily Moler - THE GROWN-UPS - Baby Teeth 3%

Dave Navarro - MATILDA THE HUN..THE RAW MEAT - Zephyr Theatre 3%

Cate Caplin - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Theatre Palisades 3%

Audrey Valcourt - THE ALTRUISTS - The Actors Company - Other Space Theatre 3%

Mareli Mitchel-Shields - MOURNING SONG - The Group Rep 2%

Aric Martin - PROJECT FEAR (AND ALL THE FEELS) - Santa Monica College 2%

Fran de Leon - GOD WILL DO THE REST - Artists at Play/Latino Theater Co. 2%

Martin Arreola - MICTLAN - Queen of Assumptions 2%

Luke Yankee - MARILYN, MOM & ME - International City Theatre 2%

Ann Noble - THREE WITCHES - Moving Arts 2%

Ann Hearn Tobolowsky - THE HALF-LIGHT - Theatre 40 2%

Jeff Liu - UNBROKEN BLOSSOMS - East West Players 2%

Braddon Mendelson - PROVENANCE - The MAIN, Newhall, California 2%

David Melville - AS YOU LIKE IT - Independent Shakespeare Company 2%

Elena Mills - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Conejo Players Theatre 2%

Craig Johnson - IN THE BLOOD - The Garage Theatre 2%

Marissa Jaret Winokur - ICE CATS - The Three Clubs 2%

Charlene Ward - MID LIFE MOOD SWING - The Whitefire Theatre 2%

Jonathan Rockefeller & Kirsty Moon - THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - The El Portal Theatre 2%

Tracee Meltzer - MATILDA THE HUN..THE RAW MEAT - Zephyr Theatre 1%

Ben Guillory - THE TALENTED TENTH - The Robey Theatre Company 1%



Best Ensemble

CARDENIO - shakespeare by the sea 6%

A FUNDAMENTAL RIGHT TO CHOOSE - Living truth fully theatre 6%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Valley Opera and Performing Arts 5%

MATILDA THE HUN: THE RAW MEAT - Zephyr Theatre 4%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Conundrum Theatre Company 3%

SPRING AWAKENING - East West Players 3%

12 ANGRY JURORS - The Group Rep 2%

A CHORUS LINE - Norris Theatre 2%

MOURNING SONG - The Group Rep 2%

ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Wilshire Ebell Theatre 2%

SPRING AWAKENING - Act One Project 2%

THE CIVILITY OF ALBERT CASHIER - The Colony Theatre 2%

A STRANGE LOOP - Ahmanson Theatre 2%

JERSEY BOYS - La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts 2%

THE GROWN-UPS - Baby Teeth 2%

70, GIRLS, 70 - The Group Rep 2%

GIRONDINES - Mission Opera at Canyon High Performing Arts Center 1%

ONCE - Electric Company Theatre 1%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Conundrum Theatre 1%

DOG SEES GOD: CONFESSIONS OF A TEENAGE BLOCKHEAD - Second Wind Entertainment / Hudson Theatres 1%

A VERY DIE HARD CHRISTMAS - Theatre 40 1%

A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Conejo Players Theatre 1%

IN THE BLOOD - The Garage Theatre 1%

MICTLAN - Queen of Assumprions 1%

1984 - House of Bards 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Andrew Schmedake - THE CIVILITY OF ALBERT CASHIER - The Colony Theatre 7%

Dave Navarro - MATILDA THE HUN..THE RAW MEAT - Zephyr Theatre 7%

Andy Nevarez - TAPE - The Broadwater Black Box 5%

Bosco Flanagan - AS YOU LIKE IT - Independent Shakespeare Company 4%

Derek Jones - SPRING AWAKENING - East West Players 3%

Robbie Myles - MOURNING SONG - The Group Rep 3%

Ethan Rodda - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Wilshire Ebell Theatre 3%

Michael Thorpe - LEGALLY BLONDE - Conundrum Theatre Company 3%

Brian Nielson - GIRONDINES - Mission Opera at Canyon High Performing Arts Center 3%

Gavan Wyrick - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Performance Riverside 3%

Shannon Kane - SPRING AWAKENING - Act One Project 3%

Matt Makiewicz - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Electric Company Theatre 3%

Clayton Collins - TICK, TICK...BOOM! - Theatre Palisades 3%

Calvin Butler - ANDREW LIPPA’S WILD PARTY - Jaxx Theatre 2%

McLeod Benson - HEDWIG & THE ANGRY INCH - The Garage Theatre 2%

Jean-Yves Tessier - JERSEY BOYS - La Mirada Theater 2%

David Ewing - TREY PARKER'S CANNIBAL! THE MUSICAL - Whitmore Lindley Theatre Center 2%

Chris Boltz - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Dig Deep Theatre 2%

Donna Ruzika - MARILYN, MOM & ME - International City Theatre 2%

Szu-Yun Wang - KAIROS - East West Players 2%

Rui Rita - JELLY'S LAST JAM - Pasadena Playhouse 2%

Paul Black - MACK & MABEL - The El Portal Theatre 2%

Wesley Charles Siu Muen Chew - UNBROKEN BLOSSOMS - East West Players 2%

Chadd Mcmillan - ICE CATS - The Three Clubs 2%

Benedict Conran - THE TALENTED TENTH - The Robey Theatre Company 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Dave Navarro - MATILDA THE HUN..THE RAW MEAT - Zephyr Theater 9%

Noreen Green - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Valley Opera and Performing Arts 9%

Anthony Lucca - THE CIVILITY OF ALBERT CASHIER - The Colony Theatre 8%

Allen Everman - JERSEY BOYS - La Mirada Theater 7%

Johnny Perl - LEGALLY BLONDE - Conundrum Theatre 4%

Carol Weiss - 70, GIRLS, 70 - The Group Rep 4%

Brad Ellis - LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - Broad Stage Theatre 4%

Marc Macalintal - SPRING AWAKENING - East West Players 4%

Brian Dehn - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME IN CONCERT - Southern California Master Chorale 4%

Sarah Van Sciver - GIRONDINES - Mission Opera at Canyon High Performing Arts Center 3%

Jennifer Lin - WAITRESS - La Mirada 3%

John Tebay - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEINS CINDERELLA - Performance Riverside 3%

Fred Barton - MACK & MABEL - The El Portal Theatre 2%

Dylan Lench - TREY PARKER'S CANNIBAL! THE MUSICAL - Whitmore Lindley Theatre Center 2%

Brad Ellis - FOLLIES - Musical Theatre Guild 2%

Eiki Isomura - MADAMA BUTTERFLY - Aratani 2%

Wesley Chavez - THE HEART OF ROBIN HOOD - Electric Company Theatre 2%

Greg Haake - ONCE - Electric Company Theatre 2%

Elizabeth Curtin - URINETOWN - Conundrum Theatre 2%

Gavin Mitchell - SPRING AWAKENING - Act One Project 2%

Julian Rymar - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Electric Company Theatre 2%

James Lent - CHESS, THE MUSICAL - Jaxx Theatre 2%

Mary Purdy - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Santa Clarita Regional Theatre 2%

Natalie Friedman - YERMA - Foolish Production Co 2%

Ronda Rubio - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Inland Valley Repertory Theatre 2%



Best Musical

LEGALLY BLONDE - Conundrum Theatre Company 13%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Valley Opera and Performing Arts 7%

SPRING AWAKENING - East West Players 5%

JERSEY BOYS - La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts 4%

THE CIVILITY OF ALBERT CASHIER - The Colony Theatre 3%

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - The Garage Theatre 3%

FUNNY GIRL - Ahmanson Theatre 3%

RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Performance Riverside 3%

JELLY'S LAST JAM - Pasadena Playhouse 3%

SHE LOVES ME - Conundrum Theatre Company 3%

MRS. DOUBTFIRE - Segerstrom Center for the Arts 3%

SPRING AWAKENING - Act One Project 3%

REEFER MADNESS - the Whitely 3%

LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - Broad Stage Theatre 3%

ONCE - Electric Company Theatre 2%

FAT HAM - The Geffen 2%

MACK & MABEL - The El Portal Theatre 2%

ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Wilshire Ebell Theatre 2%

A STRANGE LOOP - Ahmanson Theatre 2%

RENT - Conejo Players Theatre 2%

FOOTLOOSE - The Morgan-Wixson Theatre 2%

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Inland Valley Repertory Theatre 2%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Santa Clarita Regional Theatre 2%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Actors' Repertory Theatre Of Simi 2%

NEWSIES - Carpenter Performing Arts Center 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

CARDENIO: OR DOUBLE FALSEHOOD - Shakespeare by the Sea 8%

A FUNDAMENTAL RIGHT TO CHOOSE - Living Truthfully Theatre 7%

MATILDA THE HUN: THE RAW MEAT - Zephyr Theatre 7%

MARILYN, MOM & ME - International City Theatre 5%

WANGLE DANGLE - Hudson Theatres 5%

MICTLAN - Queen of Assumptions 5%

SUKKOT - Skylight 4%

THE CIVILITY OF ALBERT CASHIER - The Colony Theatre 4%

MOURNING SONG - The Group Rep 4%

JANE AUSTEN IN 89 MINUTES - Theatre 40 3%

CINDERELLA'S CASTLE - Starkid Productions 3%

DRAGON LADY - Geffen Playhouse 2%

LEWIS AND TOLKIEN - Actors Co-Op 2%

GOD WILL DO THE REST - Artists at Play/Latino Theater Co. 2%

THE ENGAGEMENT PARTY - Geffen 2%

PROVENANCE - The MAIN 2%

MONSTERS OF THE AMERICAN CINEMA - Rogue Machine 2%

KAIROS - East West Players 2%

THE RABBIT QUEEN - The Broadwater Main Stage 2%

GIRONDINES - Mission Opera at Canyon High Performing Arts Center 2%

HAT BOX - The Garage Theatre 2%

THREE WITCHES - Moving Arts 2%

MUSE OF FIRE - Foolish Production Co 2%

POWER AND LIGHT - Theatre 40 1%

THE PITCH - The Odyssey Theatre Ensemble 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Paloma Malfavon - LEGALLY BLONDE - Conundrum Theatre Company 9%

Thomas Winter - SPRING AWAKENING - East West Players 4%

Eden Kontesz - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Valley Opera and Performing Arts 4%

Ana Luiza Bourroul - HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Charles Stewart Howard Playhouse 3%

Amanda Webb - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Long Beach Playhouse 3%

Noah Rivera - JERSEY BOYS - La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts 3%

Dylan F. Thomas - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Valley Opera and Performing Arts 3%

Allen Everman - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Inland Valley Repertory Theatre 3%

Andrea Bear - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Valley Opera and Performing Arts 2%

Brooke Lohman - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Wilshire Ebell Theater 2%

Barbara Minkus - 70, GIRLS, 70 - The Group Rep 2%

Katerina McCrimmon - FUNNY GIRL - Ahmanson Theatre 2%

Dermot Mulroney - MACK & MABEL - The El Portal Theatre 2%

Cidny Bullens - THE CIVILITY OF ALBERT CASHIER - The Colony Theatre 2%

JT Stipp - HEDWIG & THE ANGRY INCH - The Garage Theatre 2%

Kim Huber - LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - Musical Theatre Guild/ The Broad Theatre 2%

Dani Shay - THE CIVILITY OF ALBERT CASHIER - The Colony Theatre 1%

Bouket Fingerhut - GUYS AND DOLLS - Conundrum Theatre Company 1%

Aric Martin - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Westchester Playhouse 1%

Whitney Kathleen Vigil - CHESS, THE MUSICAL - Jaxx Theatre 1%

Brian Johnson - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Electric Company Theatre 1%

Kyla Bieger - SPRING AWAKENING - Act One Project 1%

Brady Fritz - FOOTLOOSE - The Colony Theatre 1%

Daniel Blinkoff - SPRING AWAKENING - East West Players 1%

Malachi McCaskill - A STRANGE LOOP - Ahmanson Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Mario Silva - CARDENIO: OR DOUBLE FALSEHOOD - Shakespeare by the Sea 7%

Ama Konadu - A FUNDAMENTAL RIGHT TO CHOOSE - Living Truthfully theatre 5%

Robert Nguyen - MATILDA THE HUN: THE RAW MEAT - Zephyr Theatre 5%

Alisha Soper - MARILYN, MOM & ME - International City Theatre 3%

Josh Hillinger - WANGLE DANGLE - Hudson Theatres 3%

Brenda James - YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU - The Group Rep 3%

Kathi Chaplar - MOURNING SONG - The Group Rep 3%

Adam J. Smith - WINTER'S TALE - Antaeus 2%

Wyatt Logan - THE HEART OF ROBIN HOOD - Electric Company Theatre 2%

Tristan-Teja McDaniel as Robert Grove - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Canyon Theatre Guild 2%

Jaqueline Alberto - THE HEART OF ROBIN HOOD - Electric Company Theatre 2%

Alani iLongwe - THE BROTHERS SIZE - Geffen Playhouse 2%

Mary Kennedy - MID LIFE MOOD SWING - The Whitefire Theatre 2%

Victoria Dunn - IN THE BLOOD - The Garage Theatre 1%

Ali Axelrad - HITLER’S TASTERS - Rogue Machine 1%

Sonal Shah - ABCD - Greenway Court Theatre 1%

Amanda Godoy - CARDENIO: OR DOUBLE FALSEHOOD - Shakespeare by the Sea 1%

Nikhil Pai - THE OUTSIDER - International City Theatre 1%

Amanda Webb - HAT BOX - The Garage Theatre 1%

Juliet Kennedy - THE ALTRUISTS - The Actors Company - Other Space Theatre 1%

Marcus Wells - DOG SEES GOD: CONFESSIONS OF A TEENAGE BLOCKHEAD - Second Wind Entertainment / Hudson Theatres 1%

Dévyan DuMon - PROVENANCE - The MAIN 1%

Chukwudi Iwuji - CYRANO - Pasadena Playhouse 1%

Jaqueline Misaye - AS YOU LIKE IT - Independent Shakespeare Company 1%

Christina Glezoro - YERMA - Foolish Production Co 1%



Best Play

CARDENIO - shakespeare by the sea 6%

MATILDA THE HUN: THE RAW MEAT - Zephyr Theatre 6%

A FUNDAMENTAL RIGHT TO CHOOSE - Leaving truthfully Theatre 5%

FRANKIE VALLI - La Mirada 5%

STRANGERS ON A TRAIN - Theatre 40 5%

THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Conejo Players Theatre 4%

THE ALTRUISTS - The Actors Company - Other Space Theatre 3%

MOURNING SONG - The Group Rep 3%

GOD WILL DO THE REST - Artists at Play/Latino Theater Co. 2%

THE GROWN-UPS - Baby Teeth 2%

THE ENGAGEMENT PARTY - Geffen 2%

MARILYN, MOM & ME - International City Theatre 2%

YERMA - Foolish Production Co 2%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Conejo Players Theatre 2%

THE HEART OF ROBIN HOOD - Electric Company Theatre 2%

DOG SEES GOD: CONFESSIONS OF A TEENAGE BLOCKHEAD - Second Wind Entertainment / Hudson Theatres 2%

THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - The El Portal Theatre 2%

SUKKOT - Skylight 2%

AS YOU LIKE IT - Independent Shakespeare Company 2%

IN THE BLOOD - The Garage Theatre 2%

PROVENANCE - The Main 2%

THE FRONT PAGE - The Culver City Public Theatre 2%

GROSS OLD MAN - Riot Act 1%

THE BROTHERS SIZE - Geffen Playhouse 1%

VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Theatre Palisades 1%



Best Production of an Opera

LA BOHEME - Valley Opera and Performing Arts 40%

MADAMA BUTTERFLY - Aratani 22%

RUSALKA - Descanso Gardens 12%

GIRONDINES - Mission Opera at Canyon High Performing Arts Center 11%

COMET / POPPEA - The Industry Opera 8%

FETE GALANTE - Lyric Opera OC 7%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dave Navarro - MATILDA THE HUN..THE RAW MEAT - Zephyr Theatre 7%

Brian Johnson - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Electric Company Theatre 6%

Angela Balogh Calin - MISALLIANCE - A Noise Within 5%

Audrey Valcourt - THE ALTRUISTS - The Actors Company - Other Space Theatre 5%

Bob Wasson - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Wilshire Ebell Theatre 4%

Antonio Troy Ferron - DOG SEES GOD: CONFESSIONS OF A TEENAGE BLOCKHEAD - Second Wind Entertainment / Hudson Theatres 4%

D'Angelo Reyes - LEGALLY BLONDE - Conundrum Theatre Company 4%

Mark Mendelson - THE CIVILITY OF ALBERT CASHIER - The Colony Theatre 3%

Mitchel-Shields/Redmond - MOURNING SONG - The Group Rep 3%

Christopher Scott Murillo - SPRING AWAKENING - East West Players 3%

Yuri Okihana-Benson - HEDWIG & THE ANGRY INCH - The Garage Theatre 3%

Leah Ramilliano - GOD WILL DO THE REST - Artists at Play/Latino Theater Co. 2%

Jason Graham - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Performance Riverside 2%

Colin Tracy - CHESS, THE MUSICAL - Jaxx Theatre 2%

Sarah Van Sciver - GIRONDINES - Mission Opera at Canyon High Performing Arts Center 2%

Vega Sherman-Seitz - GUYS AND DOLLS - Conundrum Theatre Company 2%

Jahel Caldera and Katherine Landreth - YERMA - Foolish Production Co 2%

Dan Volonte - MARILYN, MOM & ME - International City Theatre 2%

Larry Saperstein - MACK & MABEL - The El Portal Theatre 2%

Robert Young - IN THE BLOOD - The Garage Theatre 2%

Brian Johnson - ONCE - Electric Company Theatre 2%

John Alexopoulos, Douglas Holiday, Eduardo Arteaga - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Canyon Theatre Guild 2%

Jane Hamor - ABCD - Greenway Court Theater 1%

Yi-Chien Lee - KAIROS - East West Players 1%

Mark Mendelson - SUKKOT - The 6th Act (at the Skylight Theatre) 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

David Navarro - MATILDA THE HUN: THE RAW MEAT - Zephyr Theatre 8%

Celina Lee Surniak - YERMA - Foolish Production Co 5%

Cricket Myers - SPRING AWAKENING - East West Players 5%

Robert Ramirez - THE CIVILITY OF ALBERT CASHIER - The Colony Theatre 4%

Dorie Couture - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Performance Riverside 4%

Chris Moscatiello - IN THE UNLIKELY EVENT OF AN ACTUAL EMERGENCY - The Hudson Theatres 3%

Stephanie Yackovetsky - CINDERELLA'S CASTLE - Starkid Productions 3%

Andy Nevarez - TAPE - The Broadwater Black Box 3%

Chris Moscatiello - MONSTERS OF THE AMERICAN CINEMA - Rogue Machine 3%

Josh Bessom - JERSEY BOYS - La Mirada Theater 3%

Sarah Van Sciver - GIRONDINES - Mission Opera at Canyon High Performing Arts Center 3%

Cinthia Nava - UNBROKEN BLOSSOMS - East West Players 3%

Eduardo Arteaga - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Canyon Theatre Guild 3%

Dave Mickey - MARILYN, MOM & ME - International City Theatre 2%

Christopher Mosciatello - SUKKOT - The 6th Act (at the Skylight Theatre) 2%

Nate Edmondson - THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - The El Portal Theatre 2%

DYLAN LENCH - TREY PARKER'S CANNIBAL! THE MUSICAL - Whitmore Lindley Theatre Center 2%

Chris Moscatiello - HUMAN ERROR - Rogue Machine 2%

Jesse Mandapat - GOD WILL DO THE REST - Artists at Play/Latino Theater Co. 2%

Cinthia Nava - CARDENIO: OR DOUBLE FALSEHOOD - Shakespeare by the Sea 2%

Dave Mickey - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - International City Theatre 2%

Elizabeth Rossi - A VERY DIE HARD CHRISTMAS - Theatre 40 2%

Chris Moscatiello - MISALLIANCE - A Noise Within 2%

Lindsay Jones - POTUS - Geffen Playhouse 2%

Tricia Minty - THE BODY OF CIARA MOLLOY: A FALLEN SAINTS TALE - Force of Nature Productions 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Alexandra Ackerman - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Valley Opera and Performing Arts 8%

Alyssa Felix Garcia - HEDWIG & THE ANGRY INCH - The Garage Theatre 7%

Analisa Idalia - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Wilshire Ebell Theater 5%

Avery Bebon - LEGALLY BLONDE - Conundrum Theatre Company 4%

Andrew Landecker - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Valley Opera and Performing Arts 3%

Ashley Becker - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Wilshire Ebell Theatre 3%

Amanda Godoy - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Performance Riverside 2%

Arthur Ross - MACK & MABEL - The El Portal Theatre 2%

Andrea Dodson-Ewing - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Electric Company Theatre 2%

Austin Arnwine - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Performance Riverside 2%

Gabriel Navarro - LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - Musical Theatre Guild/ The Broad Theatre 2%

Chloe Haynes - SPRING AWAKENING - Act One Project 2%

Madison Grepo - SPRING AWAKENING - East West Players 2%

Jordan Kaiser - LEGALLY BLONDE - Conundrum Theatre Company 2%

Justine Rafael - SPRING AWAKENING - East West Players 2%

Jennifer Kersey - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Valley Opera and Performing Arts 1%

Doran Butler - JELLY'S LAST JAM - Pasadena Playhouse 1%

Danielle Torres - SPRING AWAKENING - Act One Project 1%

Katie Silverman - NICKY & THE ANGELS - The Whitefire Theatre 1%

Yas Ghasiri - TREY PARKER'S CANNIBAL! THE MUSICAL - Whitmore Lindley Theatre Center 1%

Josh Hillinger - THE RABBIT QUEEN - Color and Light Theatre 1%

Wilkie Ferguson III - JELLY'S LAST JAM - Pasadena Playhouse 1%

Bryan Vickery - CHESS, THE MUSICAL - Jaxx Theatre 1%

Carter Friedhof - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Performance Riverside 1%

Bretlyn Lazaris - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Performance Riverside 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Charly Taylor - A FUNDAMENTAL RIGHT TO CHOOSE - LIVING TRUTH-FULLY THEATRE 8%

April Hom - MATILDA THE HUN: THE RAW MEAT - Zephyr Theatre 6%

Addyson Bell - DOG SEES GOD: CONFESSIONS OF A TEENAGE BLOCKHEAD - Second Wind Entertainment / Hudson Theatres 5%

Benjamin Rawls - WANGLE DANGLE - Hudson Theatres 4%

Amy Earhart - MOURNING SONG - The Group Rep 4%

Adanna Paul - THREE WITCHES - Moving Arts 3%

Rodolfo Ornelas - THE ALTRUISTS - The Actors Company - Other Space Theatre 3%

Alex Syiek - CLUE - Ahmanson Theatre 2%

Avery Deutsch - THE GROWN-UPS - Baby Teeth 2%

Natalie Lander - SUKKOT - The 6th Act (at the Skylight Theatre) 2%

Katie Silverman - THE PITCH - The Odyssey Theatre Ensemble 2%

Arye Gross - UNBROKEN BLOSSOMS - East West Players 1%

Andrew Hawtrey - HUMAN ERROR - Rogue Machine 1%

Alec Yamartino - CARDENIO: OR DOUBLE FALSEHOOD - Shakespeare by the Sea 1%

Bukola Ogunmola - AS YOU LIKE IT - Independent Shakespeare Company 1%

Alex Husmann - THREE WITCHES - Moving Arts 1%

Tamlyn Tomita - SPRING AWAKENING - East West Players 1%

Richard Martinez - IN THE BLOOD - The Garage Theatre 1%

Anish Chandak - FIGMENTS - Force of Nature Productions 1%

Yasmine (Truth) Reid - IN THE NEXT ROOM (OR THE VIBRATOR PLAY) - Costa Mesa Playhouse 1%

Alexandra Hellquist - UNBROKEN BLOSSOMS - East West Players 1%

Bobby Gonzalez - THE HEART OF ROBIN HOOD - Electric Company Theatre 1%

Brian Rohan - MARILYN, MOM & ME - International City Theatre 1%

William Elsman - AS YOU LIKE IT - Independent Shakespeare Company 1%

Rosa salazar - CYRANO - Pasadena Playhouse 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Wilshire Ebell Theater 17%

THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - The El Portal Theatre 12%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Santa Clarita Regional Theatre 10%

ALADDIN, THE PRINCESS, AND THE MAGIC LAMP - Theatre 40 9%

THE ROAD TO OZ - Electric Company Theatre 7%

CURIOUS GEORGE-THE MUSICAL - Inland Valley Repertory Theatre for Young Audiences 7%

CINDERELLA - Pacific Opera/West Hollywood Arts 7%

BIGGEST LITTLE HOUSE IN THE FOREST - Storybook Family Playhouse 6%

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS: YOUTH EDITION - Conejo Players Theatre 5%

GIDEON AND THE BLUNDERSNORP - The Culver City Public Theatre 4%

HANSEL Y GRETEL - Lyric Opera OC 4%

NICKY & THE ANGELS - The Whitefire Theatre 3%

SLEEPING BEAUTY - Conejo Players Theatre 3%

MID SUMMER NIGHTS DREAM - House of Bards 3%

GOOD NIGHT, STARS - Storybook Family Playhouse 3%



Favorite Local Theatre

Shakespeare by the Sea 9%

Living Truthfully Theatre 5%

Valley Opera and Performing Arts 5%

Geffen Playhouse 3%

The Group Rep 3%

The Colony Theatre 3%

Fountain Theatre 3%

Hudson Theatres 3%

East West Players 3%

Los Angeles Theatre Center 3%

Electric Company Theatre 3%

Moorpark High Street Arts Center 3%

Pasadena Playhouse 3%

Loft Ensemble 2%

Independent Shakespeare Company 2%

Conundrum Theatre Company 2%

Hollywood Fringe Festival 2%

The Garage Theatre 2%

Zephyr Theatre 2%

Baby Teeth 2%

La Mirada Theatre 2%

Act One Project 2%

IAMA Theatre Company 1%

The MAIN 1%

Jaxx Theatre 1%



