ANNE OF GREEN GABLES: A NEW MUSICAL Joins Broadway Licensing

Broadway Licensing has acquired Matte O'Brien and Matt Vinson's Anne of Green Gables: A New Musical. Also home to play imprints, Dramatists Play Service and Playscripts, BLG is currently represented on Broadway by Oh, Mary, recently featured by Water for Elephants, and soon to be represented by the highly anticipated productions of Eureka Day and John Proctor is the Villain.

L.M. Montgomery's, Anne of Green Gables, is one of the best-selling books of all time, with more than 50 million copies sold in over 50 languages. The definitive classic follows the imaginative and fiercely independent Anne Shirley, whose life takes an unexpected turn when she is sent to live with Matthew and Marilla Cuthbert at their farm, Green Gables. Anne navigates her place in this close-knit community, ultimately learning what it means to truly belong. With a clever book and a contemporary score, O'Brien and Vinson faithfully adapt this beloved story for today's modern landscape of theater.

"Our entire team is captivated by this vibrant and new adaptation" says Ted Chapin, Chief Executive Officer of BLG. "Welcoming Anne of Green Gables: A New Musical into our catalogue allows us, alongside lead producers Eric Cornell and Jack Sennott of Cornice Productions, to introduce this exciting new piece to audiences worldwide."

Anne of Green Gables: A New Musical was originally produced and presented as a World Premiere at Goodspeed Musicals in 2022. It was earlier developed and produced by Justin Nichols and The Rev Theatre Company (Brett Smock, Producing Artistic Director) in 2018. A Concept Recording was released in 2020 on Broadway Records.

"Anne Shirley has always been a 'Different Kind of Girl' and ahead of her time," Chapin adds. "At BLG, 'different' is our specialty."

