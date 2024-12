First Standings Announced For The 2024 BWW Fort Wayne Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Check out the first stats for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Fort Wayne Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Fort Wayne Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Caleb Curtis - CHRISTMAS ON LAKE - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 11%

Jakob Tomlinson - MISCAST - Three Rivers Music Theatre 7%

Aaron Hawley - THE DO NOT SING LIST - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 6%

Gabe Zimmerman - THE DO NOT SING LIST - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 6%

Cass Rentfrow - THE DO NOT SING LIST - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 5%

Alex Leavell - THE SONGS OF STEVIE WONDER - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 4%

Andy Planck - BIG GAY CABARET - Three Rivers Music Theatre 4%

Tegan Dostal - THE DO NOT SING LIST - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 4%

Heartland Sings - A NIGHT AT THE OPERA - Auer Hall 4%

Aria Clem - THE DO NOT SING LIST - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 3%

Aaron Hawley - CHRISTMAS ON LAKE - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 3%

Josiah Beights - MISCAST - Three Rivers Music Theatre 3%

Ren Moore - THE DO NOT SING LIST - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 3%

Reagan Augustine - THE DO NOT SING LIST - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 3%

Joshua Moody - THE DO NOT SING LIST - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 3%

Those Two Guys in Suits and Ties - TOM/ TODD - Rat Pack Show 3%

Cass Rentfrow - MISCAST - Three Rivers Music Theatre 3%

Lee Martin - BIG GAY CABARET - Three Rivers Music Theatre 3%

Martel Harris - BIG GAY CABARET - Three Rivers Music Theatre 3%

Darby LeClear - THE DO NOT SING LIST - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 2%

Ren Moore - BIG GAY CABARET - Three Rivers Music Theatre 2%

Myranda Brooks - THE DO NOT SING LIST - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 2%

Aaron Mann - THE DO NOT SING LIST - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 2%

Addi Antibus - THE DO NOT SING LIST - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 2%

Martel Harris - THE DO NOT SING LIST - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 2%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Marah Cover - THE PRODUCERS - Summit City Music Theatre 13%

Brittany Lombardo - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 12%

Britney Coughlin - URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL - Purdue University Fort Wayne 9%

Chelsea Smith - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Creative Arts Theater-Bluffton, IN 9%

Jakob Tomlinson - BAT BOY - Three Rivers Music Theatre 8%

Olivia Rang - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 6%

Mandie Kolkman - CATS - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 5%

Brittany Lombardo - CHICAGO - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 5%

Capri Parish Williams - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 4%

Jeff Cox - GUYS AND DOLLS - Summit City Music Theatre 4%

Leslie Beauchamp - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre 3%

Chris Rasor - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Arena Dinner Theatre 3%

Kelly Bartlett - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Summit City Music Theatre 2%

Holly Jefferson - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Creative Arts Theater-Bluffton,Indiana 2%

Christophe Spalding - SEUSSICAL - Huntington Theatre Guild 2%

Darby LeClear - THE LONGEST NIGHT - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 2%

Brittney Coughlin - HOT N COLE: A COLE PORTER CELEBRATION - Purdue University Fort Wayne 2%

Leslie Beauchamp - JERSEY BOYS - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 2%

Britney Lombardo - RENT - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 1%

Lesli Beauchamp - CHICAGO - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 1%

Olivia Rang - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 1%

Mandie Kolkman - SIX - Three Rivers Music Theatre 1%

Leslie Beauchamp - RAGTIME - Genesis Outreach 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jill Bixler and Kelly Gomes - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Summit City Music Theatre 15%

Kelly Gnomes - LEGALLY BLONDE - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 13%

Cynthia Smyth-Wartzok - PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Pulse Opera House 12%

Cynthia Smyth-Wartzok - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Pulse Opera House 9%

Michelle Cook - CATS - Three Rivers Music Theatre 7%

Sarah Moloney - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 7%

Anna Slotterback - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 6%

Austin Rausch - URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL - Purdue University Fort Wayne 5%

Austin Rausch - THE TEMPEST - Purdue University Fort Wayne 5%

Kelly Gomes - CHICAGO - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 5%

Sarah Moloney - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 4%

Jeanne Pendleton - HOT N’ COLE - Purdue University Fort Wayne 3%

Jill Bixler - GUYS AND DOLLS - Summit City Music Theatre 2%

Alicia Baron - SEUSSICAL - Huntington Theatre Guild 1%

Mary Swerens - WINNIE-THE-POOH: A DREAM OF HONEY - all for One productions 1%

Geoff Goelz - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Arena Dinner Theatre 1%

Stephen Hollenbeck - RAGTIME - Genesis Outreach 1%

Sarah Moloney - JERSEY BOYS - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 1%

Austin Rausch - THE BALD SOPRANO - Purdue University Fort Wayne 1%



Best Dance Production

LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre 19%

CATS - Three Rivers Music Theatre 16%

COLLECTIVE EXPRESSIONS FEAT. DANCING WHEELS - Fort Wayne Dance Collective 14%

CHICAGO - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 10%

URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL - Purdue University Fort Wayne 10%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 9%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 8%

THE PRODUCERS - Summit City Music Theatre 6%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 3%

GUYS AND DOLLS: IN CONCERT - Summit City Music Theatre 3%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Arena Dinner Theatre 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Cynthia Smyth-Wartzok - PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Pulse Opera House 18%

Gavin Thomas Drew - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 14%

Andrew Sherman - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 12%

Aj Lorenzini and Brandon Porter - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 11%

John O’Connell - URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL - Purdue University Fort Wayne 5%

Andy Planck - SIX - Three Rivers Music Theatre 5%

Andy Planck - BAT BOY - Three Rivers Music Theatre 5%

Gavin Thomas Drew - THE PRODUCERS - Summit City Music Theatre 4%

Mandie Kolkman/Andy Planck - CATS - Three Rivers Music Theatre 4%

Andrew Sherman - CHICA - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 4%

Julie Lynn Barber - HOT N’ COLE - Purdue University 4%

Reuben Albaugh - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Arena Dinner Theatre 3%

Gavin Thomas Drew - GUYS AND DOLLS - Summit City Music Theatre 3%

Leslie Beauchamp - JERSEY BOYS - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 3%

Leslie Beauchamp - RAGTIME - Genesis Outreach 3%

Paris Dirscherl - SEUSSICAL - Huntington Theatre Guild 2%

Andrew Sherman - NEXT TO NORMAL - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 2%

Dianne Shaw - THE COLOR PURPLE - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Gavin Thomas Drew - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Summit City Music Theatre 19%

Cynthia Smyth-Wartzok - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Pulse Opera House 17%

Darby LeClear - THE LONGEST NIGHT - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 17%

Renae Butler - SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 9%

Dakota Norman - EQUALS- A NEW PLAY - Summit City Music Theatre 7%

Austin Rausch - BLACK SNOW - Purdue University Fort Wayne 5%

Jeff Casazza - THE CATASTROPHIST - Purdue University Fort Wayne 4%

Lauren Nichols - WINNIE-THE-POOH: A DREAM OF HONEY - all for One productions 4%

Beverly Redman - THE BALD SOPRANO - Purdue University Fort Wayne 4%

Jeff Casazza - THE TEMPEST - Purdue University Fort Wayne 4%

Hayley Johnson - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - PARLOR CITY SHAKESPEARE COMPANY 3%

Cynthia Smyth-Wartzok - THE INVISIBLE MAN - Pulse Opera House 3%

Gloria Minnich - A DELIGHTFUL QUARANTINE - Arena Dinner Theatre 2%

Jordan Plohr - RIPCORD - Arena Dinner Theatre 2%

John Tolley - THE PINK UNICORN - First Presbyterian Theatre/PRC 1%

Gloria Minnich - A DELIGHTFUL QUARANTINE - Arena Dinner Theatre 1%



Best Ensemble

LEGALY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 13%

PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Pulse Opera House 8%

URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL - Purdue University Fort Wayne 6%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Summit City Music Theatre 6%

SIX - Three Rivers Music Theatre 5%

THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 5%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - Creative Arts Theater-Bluffton,Indiana 5%

CATS - Fort Wayne Dance Collective/Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 4%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 4%

THE PRODUCERS - Summit City Music Theatre 4%

THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - Pulse Opera House 3%

BAT BOY - Three Rivers Music Theatre 3%

RAGTIME - Genesis Outreach 3%

GUYS AND DOLLS: IN CONCERT - Summit City Music Theatre 3%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 3%

ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Pulse Opera House 3%

CHICAGO - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 3%

THE TEMPEST - Purdue University Fort Wayne 2%

CHRISTMAS CAROL - Summit City Music Theatre 2%

THE LONGEST NIGHT - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 2%

WINNIE-THE-POOH: A DREAM OF HONEY - all for One productions 2%

HOT N COLE: A COLE PORTER CELEBRATION - Purdue University Fort Wayne 2%

MONTY PYTHONS EDUKATIONAL SHOW - Pulse Opera House 2%

THE CATASTROPHIST - Purdue University Fort Wayne 2%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 2%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ron Wartzok - PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Pulse Opera House 14%

Jacob Ziegler - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 12%

Andrew Holderfield - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 11%

Andrew Sherman - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 8%

Corey Lee - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Summit City Music Theatre 7%

Corey Lee - THE PRODUCERS - Summit City Music Theatre 6%

Ron Wartzok - MONTY PYTHON'S EDUKATIONAL SHOW - Pulse Opera House 6%

Brock Eastom - BAT BOY - Three Rivers Music Theatre 6%

Mark Ridgeway - THE TEMPEST - Purdue University Fort Wayne 5%

Jacob Ziegler - CHICAGO - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 4%

Corey Lee - CATS - Fort Wayne Dance Collective/Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 4%

Brock Eastom - SIX - Three Rivers Music Theatre 3%

Mark Ridgeway - URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL - Purdue University Fort Wayne 3%

Corey Lee - HOT N COLE: A COLE PORTER CELEBRATION - Purdue University Fort Wayne 3%

Andrew Holderfield - JERSEY BOYS - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 2%

Jacob Ziegler - THE LONGEST NIGHT - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 2%

Andrew Holderfield - THE COLOR PURPLE - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 2%

Jacob Ziegler - NEXT TO NORMAL - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 1%

Mark Ridgeway - THE CATASTROPHIST - Purdue Fort Wayne 1%

Brock Eastom - A DELIGHTFUL QUARANTINE - Arena Dinner Theatre 0%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Emma Shenefield - PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Pulse Opera House 20%

Mindy Cox/Dr. Kevin McMahon - GUYS AND DOLLS - Summit City Music Theatre 19%

Brandon Porter - RAGTIME - Genesis Outreach 12%

Eric VanCleave - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre 9%

Jodi Cotton Street - SIX - Three Rivers Music Theatre 6%

Rollin Mains - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 6%

Ben Wedler - JERSEY BOYS - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 5%

Holly Knott - URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL - Purdue University Fort Wayne 4%

Christy Maloney - CHICAGO - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 4%

Holly Knott - THE COLOR PURPLE - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 4%

Rollin Mains - HOT N COLE: A COLE PORTER CELEBRATION - Purdue University Fort Wayne 3%

Rollin Mains - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 3%

Rollin Mains - THE PRODUCERS - Summit City Music Theatre 2%

Rolin Mains - GUYS AND DOLLS: IN CONCERT - Summit City Music Theatre 2%

Gary Amstutz - HEAD OVER HEELS - First Presbyterian Theatre 1%



Best Musical

PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Pulse Opera House 17%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 14%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 10%

THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 9%

URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL - Purdue University Fort Wayne 8%

BAT BOY - Three Rivers Music Theatre 5%

THE PRODUCERS - Summit City Music Theatre 4%

CHICAGO - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 4%

CATS - Fort Wayne Dance Collective/Three Rivers Music Theatre 4%

RAGTIME - Genesis Outreach 4%

SIX - Three Rivers Music Theatre 4%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Summit City Music Theatre 3%

JERSEY BOYS - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 2%

BEAUTY & THE BEAST - First Presbyterian Theater 2%

HOT N COLE: A COLE PORTER CELEBRATION - Purdue Fort Wayne 2%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 2%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 2%

GUYS AND DOLLS - Summit City Music Theatre 1%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Arena Dinner Theatre 1%

THE BALD SOPRANO - Purdue University Fort Wayne 1%

SEUSSICAL - Huntington Theatre Guild 1%

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Three Rivers Music Theatre 0%



Best Performer In A Musical

Jeff Cox - THE PRODUCERS - Summit City Music Theatre 10%

Brendan Caffee - PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Pulse Opera House 8%

Jessica Barker - PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Pulse Opera House 7%

Natalia Nicolav - LEGALLY BLONDE - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 6%

Susannah Jane - PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Pulse Opera House 6%

Ren Moore - BAT BOY - Three Rivers Music Theatre 5%

Jakob Tomlinson - CATS - Fort Wayne Dance Collective/Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 5%

Ayden Murphy - HOT N COLE: A COLE PORTER CELEBRATION - Purdue University Fort Wayne 4%

Eddie Foggs - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 4%

Brock Ireland - FRANK-EN-FURTER - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 4%

Tony Didier - GUYS AND DOLLS - Summit City Music Theatre 3%

Owen Saalfrank - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 3%

Kristen Giant - CHICAGO - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 3%

Lincoln Everetts - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 2%

Ian Capuyan - URINETOWN - Purdue University Fort Wayne 2%

Martel Harris - CATS - Three Rivers Music Theatre 2%

Adam Cezars - JERSEY BOYS - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 2%

Renee Gonzales - RAGTIME - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 2%

Jen Poiry Prough - SEUSSICAL - Huntington Theatre Guild 2%

Cody Kopka - PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Pulse Opera House 2%

Fatima Washington - RAGTIME - Genesis Outreach 2%

Abigail Coates - HOT N COLE: A COLE PORTER CELEBRATION - Purdue University Fort Wayne 2%

Isaac Derbyshire - THE PRODUCERS - Summit City Music Theatre 1%

Grant Blauvelt - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 1%

Jordan Plohr - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Arena Dinner Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Abigail Drummond - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Pulse Opera House 19%

Gavin Thomas Drew - EQUALS - A NEW PLAY - Summit City Music Theatre 13%

Lincoln Everretts - THE LONGEST NIGHT - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 9%

Caleb Curtis - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Summit City Music Theatre 8%

Gabe Zimmerman - BLACK SNOW - Purdue University Fort Wayne 7%

Caleb Curtis - THE LONGEST NIGHT - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 6%

Matt Stephenson - MONTY PYTHON'S EDUKATIONAL SHOW - Pulse Opera House 5%

Kate Black - THE TEMPEST - Purdue Fort Wayne 5%

Tony Didier - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Summit City Music Theatre 5%

Lee Martin - THE TEMPEST - Purdue University Fort Wayne 3%

Jackson McKinney - THE BALD SOPRANO - Purdue University Fort Wayne 3%

Ken Zuk - MONTY PYTHON'S EDUKATIONAL SHOW - Pulse Opera House 3%

Grace Ludlow - THE BALD SOPRANO - Purdue University Fort Wayne 2%

Alyssa Wellington - ALMOST MAINE - First Presbyterian Theater 2%

Ennis Brown - SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 2%

Callie McKinney - THE TEMPEST - Purdue University Fort Wayne 2%

Andrew Bower - ALMOST MAINE - First Presbyterian Theater 2%

Josiah Beights - SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 1%

Callie McKinney - THE BALD SOPRANO - Purdue University Fort Wayne 1%

Jadon Moore - WINNIE-THE-POOH: A DREAM OF HONEY - all for One productions 1%

Julie Donnell - SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 0%

Elizabeth Harber - ALMOST MAINE - First Presbyterian Theater 0%



Best Play

ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Pulse Opera House 17%

THE LONGEST NIGHT - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 12%

EQUALS - Summit City Music Theatre 10%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 10%

THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - Pulse Opera House 7%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Summit City Music Theatre 7%

THE TEMPEST - Purdue University Fort Wayne 6%

THE BALD SOPRANO - Purdue Fort Wayne 6%

WINNIE-THE-POOH: A DREAM OF HONEY - all for One productions 4%

SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 3%

THE CATASTROPHIST - Perdue University Fort Wayne 3%

THE INVISIBLE MAN - Pulse Opera House 3%

BLACK SNOW - Purdue University Fort Wayne 3%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Parlor City Shakespeare Company 2%

ALMOST MAINE - First Presbyterian Theater 2%

THE PINK UNICORN - First Presbyterian Theatre/PRC 1%

A DELIGHTFUL QUARANTINE - Arena Dinner Theatre 1%

THE FATHER - First Presbyterian Theater 1%

FATHER BROWN - all for One productions 0%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Chapman Shields - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Summit City Music Theatre 13%

Jacob Ziegler - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 12%

Adam Fletcher - THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 11%

Ron Wartzok - PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Pulse Opera House 10%

Ron Wartzok - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Pulse Opera House 9%

Andy Planck - BAT BOY - Three Rivers Music Theatre 7%

Jacob Ziegler - CHICAGO - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 6%

Robert Shoquist - URINETOWN - Perdue University Fort Wayne 5%

Chapman Shields - THE PRODUCERS - Summit City Music Theatre 4%

Adam Fletcher - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 4%

Robert Shoquist - HOT 'N COLE - Purdue University Fort Wayne 3%

Therrin Eber - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Arena Dinner Theatre 3%

Benjamin Roney - CATS - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre/Fort Wayne Dance Collective 3%

Robert Shoquist - THE TEMPEST - Purdue Fort Wayne 3%

Jacob Ziegler - THE LONGEST NIGHT - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 2%

Adam Fletcher - THE COLOR PURPLE - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 2%

Adam Fletxher - JERSEY BOYS - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 2%

Adam Fletcher - SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jacob Ziegler - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre 19%

Jeremy Bugge - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Summit City Music Theatre 17%

Jeremy Bugge - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 10%

Anthony Krick - HOT N COLE: A COLE PORTER CELEBRATION - Purdue University Fort Wayne 10%

Ron Wartzok - PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Pulse Opera House 10%

Jacob Ziegler - CHICAGO - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 8%

Ron Wartzok - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Pulse Opera House 7%

Ron Wartzok - THE INVISIBLE MAN - Pulse Opera House 6%

Jeremy Bugge - THE PRODUCERS - Summit City Music Theatre 5%

Chandler Chastain - CATS - Fort Wayne Dance Collective/Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 5%

Jacob Ziegler - THE LONGEST NIGHT - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 4%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Ralph Tuttle - PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Pulse Opera House 8%

Travis Fisher - PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Pulse Opera House 7%

Caleb Curtis - THE PRODUCERS - Summit City Music Theatre 7%

Elizabeth Stachofsky - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre 6%

Jakob Tomlinson - BAT BOY - Three Rivers Music Theatre 4%

Ayden Murphy - URINETOWN - Purdue University Fort Wayne 4%

Josiah Beights - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 4%

Alina Brinker - LEGALLY BLONDE - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 4%

Raphael Souza - LEGALLY BLONDE - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 3%

Evan Snauffer - URIENTOWN - Perdue University Fort Wayne 3%

Caleb Cox - THE PRODUCERS - Summit City Music Theatre 2%

Trey McFarland - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 2%

Caleb Curtis - THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 2%

Veronica Wesner - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre 2%

Isabella Geller - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre 2%

Josiah Beights - THE PRODUCERS - Summit City Music Theatre 2%

Jacob Covey - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 2%

Chloe Price - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 1%

Suzette White - THE PRODUCERS - Summit City Music Theatre 1%

Olivia Albertson - URINETOWN - Purdue Fort Wayne 1%

Emma Pillie - BEAUTY & THE BEAST - First Presbyterian Theater 1%

AJ Lorenzini - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Arena Dinner Theatre 1%

Kaleb Busche - BAT BOY - Three Rivers Music Theatre 1%

Timya Townsend - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 1%

Darby LeClear - RAGTIME - 2024 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Jessica Barker - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Pulse Opera House 12%

Eli Gilleand - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Pulse Opera House 9%

Jack Christian - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Summit City Music Theatre 8%

Chloe Price - THE LONGEST NIGHT - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 7%

Evan Snaufer - THE TEMPEST - Purdue University Fort Wayne 5%

Leyna Macke - BLACK SNOW - Purdue University Fort Wayne 5%

Kat Hickey - THE LONGEST NIGHT - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 4%

Stuart Hepler - THE LONGEST NIGHT - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 4%

Teresa Bower - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Summit City Music Theatre 4%

Jackson McKinney - THE CATASTROPHIST - Purdue Fort Wayne 3%

Avalin Smits - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Summit City Music Theatre 3%

Rin Ulick - THE TEMPEST - Purdue University Fort Wayne 3%

Isaac Derbyshire - THE CATASTROPHIST - Purdue Fort Wayne 3%

Evan Snaufer - THE BALD SOPRANO - Purdue University Fort Wayne 3%

Kimee Gearhart - THE FATHER - First Presbyterian Theater 2%

Jen Poiry Prough - SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 2%

Michael Paff - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Summit City Music Theatre 2%

Bob Ahlersmeyer - ALMOST MAINE - First Presbyterian Theater 2%

Kat hickey - THE CATASTROPHIST - Purdue University Fort Wayne 2%

Cai Wilson - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Parlor City Shakespeare Company 2%

Jen Poiry Prough - ALMOST MAINE - First Presbyterian Theater 1%

Sue Kahn - A DELIGHTFUL QUARANTINE - Arena Dinner Theatre 1%

Sebastian Richardson - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Summit City Music Theatre 1%

Madison Morgan - THE CATASTROPHIST - Purdue University Fort Wayne 1%

Nol Beckley - SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Pulse Opera House 24%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Summit City Music Theatre 23%

LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre 23%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 18%

WINNIE-THE-POOH: A DREAM OF HONEY - all for One productions 5%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Oak Farm Theatre Company 3%

CHICAGO - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 2%

PYGMALION - Oak Farm Montessori Theatre Company 1%

THE ENCHANTED WORKSHOP - Gaslight Playhouse 1%



Favorite Local Theatre

Summit City Music Theatre 18%

Pulse Opera House 16%

Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 11%

Purdue University Fort Wayne 10%

Three Rivers Music Theatre 10%

Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 10%

Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre 8%

Creative Arts Theater-Bluffton, IN 5%

Arena Dinner Theatre 2%

Genesis Outreach 2%

First Presbyterian Theatre 2%

Parlor City Shakespeare Company 1%

Kitchen Sink Theatre 1%

Jay County Civic Theatre 1%

all for One productions 1%

Fire and Light 1%

TimeVista Theater 1%

Huntington Theatre Guild 0%



Comments

Join Team BroadwayWorld Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers. Learn More