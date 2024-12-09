Latest Standings Announced For The 2024 BWW Chicago Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Don't miss your chance to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Chicago Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Lynn Colbert-Jones - REIMAGINING CABARET - Logan Center for the Arts 14%

Michael Metcalf - CHESS IN CONCET - BrightSide Theatre 13%

Kayce Drevkine - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Music On Stage 11%

Denise Tamburrino - WHEN LIFE GIVES YOU LEMONS - 4 Chairs Theatre 9%

Amanda Nach - WHEN LIFE GIVES YOU LEMONS - 4 Chairs Theatre 9%

Lewis Rawlinson - NERVOUS BREAKDOWN IN G MINOR - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre 6%

Lou Ella Rose - THE GREAT FILIPINO SONGBOOK - Various Chicago Venues 6%

Justin Miller - CHESS IN CONCERT - BrightSide Theatre 6%

Julie Ann Kornak - CHESS IN CONCERT - BrightSide Theatre 5%

JT Rolfes-Nagle - HEAD STUFF - Redtwist Theatre 4%

Laura Dellis - HALFWAY TO FIFTY - Davenports Cabaret 4%

Irene Michaels - IRENE MICHAELS & FRIENDS - Jazz Showcase 4%

Jenny Rudnick - THE MOTHER OF ALL CABARETS - 4 Chairs Theatre 4%

Elise De Roulet - THE MOTHER OF ALL CABARETS - 4 Chairs Theatre 4%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Ariel Spires - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chicago Heights Drama Group 7%

Christopher Gattelli - DEATH BECOMES HER - Broadway in Chicago 4%

Mychall Miller-Cornejo - NEWSIES - RVC Starlight Theatre 4%

Amee Binder - VIVA LA MORT - The Conspirators 4%

Ashley Hogan - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - RVC Starlight Theatre 4%

Mary Hussey - CINDERELLA - St James theatre 4%

Jenny Vause - LEGALLY BLONDE - RVC Starlight Theatre 4%

Clarissa Roling & Leah Meeder - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - The Joliet Drama Group 4%

Bianca Pietro - SPRING AWAKENING - Steel Beam Theatre 3%

Maddie Shelton - WEST SIDE STORY - Summer Place Theatre 3%

Jake Ganzer - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - BrightSide Theatre 3%

Kailey Krigas - ALL SHOOK UP - Summer Place Theatre 3%

Mary Grace Martins - THE PROM - Up and Coming 2%

Micki Smolenski - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Music On Stage 2%

Anna Roemer - BEYOND THE GARDEN GATE - The Impostors Theatre Company 2%

Tim Huggenberger - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Surging Films & Theatrics 2%

Baily Wood - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Stage Coach Players 2%

William Carlos Angulo - IN THE HEIGHTS - Marriott Lincolnshire Theatre 2%

Stacey Flaster - LES MISERABLES - Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park 2%

Brenda Didier - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Mercury Theater Chicago 2%

Melissa Roseberg - CABARET - Stage Coach Players 2%

Tor Campbell - GODSPELL - Beverly Theatre Guild 2%

Elle Laesch - GUYS & DOLLS - RVC Starlight Theatre 2%

MzFlo Walker Harris - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN - Drury Lane Theatre 2%

Christopher Pazdernik - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Music Theatre Works 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alexis Roston - BEYOND THE DOOR - Beverly Arts Center 7%

Bethany Nelson - LEGALLY BLONDE - RVC Starlight Theatre 7%

Victoria Benson - THE COLOR PURPLE - RVC Starlight Theatre 5%

Terri Devine - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Drama Group 5%

Cindy Moon - LES MISERABLES - Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park 4%

Jack Myers - AMADEUS - Parker Players 4%

Paul Tazewell - DEATH BECOMES HER - Broadway in Chicago 4%

Adie Sutherland - LIGHT SWITCH - Open Space Arts 3%

Cheryl Newman - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - BrightSide Theatre 2%

Analisa Celeste - SPRING AWAKENING - The Home Creative Co. 2%

Victoria Benson - GUYS AND DOLLS - RVC Starlight Theatre 2%

Ben Mills - THE SWAN - Theatre L’Acadie 2%

Patti Roeder - THE MOUSETRAP - Theatre of Western Springs 2%

Susan Johnson - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Stage Coach Players 2%

Ana Kuzmanic - THE MATCHBOX MAGIC FLUTE - Goodman Theatre 2%

Emily Kociolek - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Spotlight Arts Collective 2%

Kathy Musselman - ALL SHOOK UP - Summer Place Theatre 2%

Raquel Adorno - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Writers Theatre 2%

Susan Johnson - CABARET - Stage Coach Players 2%

Terri Devine - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Kankakee Valley Theatre Association 1%

Terri Devine Ford - BENEATH THE WILLOW TREE - Pulse Theatre Chicago 1%

Diane Lippert - THE 30 STEPS - Three Brothers Theatre 1%

Marybeth Murphy and Lynn Simari - GODSPELL - Beverly Theatre Guild 1%

Vicki Jablonski - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Music On Stage 1%

Gregory Graham - STOKELY: THE UNFINISHED REVOLUTION - Court Theatre 1%



Best Dance Production

NEWSIES - RVC Starlight Theatre 34%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Stage Coach Players 16%

FOOTLOOSE - The Home Creative Co. 16%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Music On Stage 15%

BLACK LOVE REIGNS SUPREME - Praize Productions 13%

25TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT SERIES - Cerqua Rivera Dance Theatre 5%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Aaron Flynn - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - The Joliet Drama Group 8%

Aaron Gomez - THE PROM - Up and Coming Theatre 6%

Claire Dahlhauser - LEGALLY BLONDE - RVC Starlight Theatre 5%

Christopher D. Brady - NEWSIES - RVC Starlight Theatre 5%

Andy Beros - RENT - Elgin Community College 4%

Tyler McMahon - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chicago Heights Drama Group 4%

Tom Hussey - CINDERELLA - St james theatre 4%

Cordaro Johnson - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - The Drama Group 4%

Marcus Aj Tobias - THE COLOR PURPLE - RVC Starlight Theatre 3%

Scott Shallenbarger - LES MISERABLES - Uptown Music Theatre of Highland Park 3%

Frankie Caputo - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Music On Stage 2%

Jacqueline Schultz Warner - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Natural Talent Productions 2%

Cortney Jo Newby - RENT - Stage Coach Players 2%

Billy Surges - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Surging Films & Theatrics 2%

Jorge Bermudez - ALL SHOOK UP - Summer Place Theatre 2%

Derek Van Barham and Brittney Brown - ALICE BY HEART - Kokandy Productions 2%

Mike Frale - WEST SIDE STORY - Summer Place Theatre 2%

E. Faye Butler - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Drury Lane Theatre 2%

Angie Holguin - FOOTLOOSE - The Home Creative Co. 2%

Billy Surges & Conor Frank - A BRONX TALE - Surging Films & Theatrics 2%

Jeffrey Cass - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - BrightSide Theatre 2%

Katie Spellman - NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Writers Theatre 2%

Josh Beadle - NUNSENSE - Three Brothers Theatre 2%

Tor Campbell - GODSPELL - Beverly Theatre Guild 2%

Caroline & Josh Beadle - KARAOKE CHRISTMAS - Three Brothers Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

E Faye Butler - BEYOND THE DOOR - Beverly Arts Center 6%

Aaron Reese Boseman - BENEATH THE WILLOW TREE - Pulse Theatre Chicago 6%

Aaron Reese Boseman - TOPDOG/UNDERDOG - Invictus Theatre Company 5%

Chris Causer & Jenilee Houghton - AMADEUS - Parker Players 3%

Wyatt Kent - HAMLET - Red Theater 3%

Jim LaPietra - THE MOUSETRAP - Theatre of Western Springs 3%

Jason Harrington - DEATHTRAP - BrightSide Theatre 3%

Phylicia Rashad - PURPOSE - Steppenwolf Theatre 3%

MaryEllen Fawk - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - The Drama Group 3%

Jocelyn Adamski - MOONLIGHT &MAGNOLIAS - Elgin Theatre Company 2%

M.J. Renzi - THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST - The Drama Group 2%

Mark Bracken - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Three Brothers Theatre 2%

Joe Mantello - LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD - Steppenwolf Theatre 2%

Becca Holloway - DIE HARD 4 YOUR LUV - The Factory Theater 2%

Jake Harrison Murphy - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Bard in the Burbs 2%

Angie Kells - PRESENT LAUGHTER - The Black Box Theatre at McHenry County College 2%

Amber Mandley - SHAKESPEARE'S R&J - PrideArts 2%

Debra Goldman - NOISES OFF - Theater D 2%

Ilesa Duncan - NATIVE SON - Lifeline Theatre 2%

McKenna Lyons - THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Three Brothers Theatre 2%

Andrew Shipman - THIS IS OUR YOUTH - Gwydion Theatre Company 2%

Jordan Rakittke - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Theatre 121 2%

Charles Askenaizer - NETWORK - Invictus Theatre 2%

Holly Robison - ALABAMA STORY - Ghostlight Ensemble 2%

Hamid Dehghani - ENGLISH - Goodman Theatre 1%



Best Ensemble

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Music On Stage 4%

HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - The Joliet Drama Group 4%

BEYOND THE DOOR - Beverly Arts Center 3%

LEGALLY BLONDE - RVC Starlight Theatre 3%

CINDERELLA - St james theatre 3%

A BRONX TALE - Surging Films & Theatrics 3%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Drama Group 3%

AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Drury Lane Theatre 3%

LES MISERABLES - Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park 3%

ALL SHOOK UP - Summer Place Theatre 3%

WEST SIDE STORY - Summer Place Theatre 2%

AMADEUS - Parker Players 2%

NEWSIES - RVC Starlight Theatre 2%

DEATH BECOMES HER - Broadway in Chicago 2%

THE COLOR PURPLE - RVC Starlight Theatre 2%

ALICE BY HEART - Kokandy Productions 2%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Stage Coach Players 2%

RENT - Stage Coach Players 2%

GUYS AND DOLLS - RVC Starlight Theatre 2%

THE MOUSETRAP - Theatre of Western Springs 2%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF - Skokie Theatre 2%

THE PROM - Up and Coming Theatre 1%

NATIVE SON - Lifeline Theatre 1%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - BrightSide Theatre 1%

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Beverly Arts Center 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alex Kinastowski - CINDERELLA - St james theatre 7%

Bryan Rivera - LEGALLY BLONDE - RVC Starlight Theatre 7%

Jen Larkin - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Drama Group 5%

Alex Nerad - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Stage Coach Players 5%

Justin Townsend - DEATH BECOMES HER - Broadway in Chicago 4%

Gabrielle Tifft - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - RVC Starlight Theatre 4%

Zoë Michaels & Linda Bugielski - THE MOUSETRAP - Theatre of Western Springs 3%

Bryan Rivera - GUYS AND DOLLS - RVC Starlight Theatre 3%

Amanda Gouskos - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Cutting Hall 3%

Joel Zishuk - LES MISERABLES - Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park 3%

Tyler Dawson - WEST SIDE STORY - Summer Place Theatre 3%

Ray Harris - AMADEUS - Parker Players 3%

G. Max Maxin IV - ALICE BY HEART - Kokandy Productions 3%

Wayne Wendell - GODSPELL - Beverly Theatre Guild 2%

Andrew Meyers - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Music Theater Works 2%

Will Knox & Billy Surges - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Surging Films & Theatrics 2%

Mike Anderson - CABARET - Stage Coach Players 2%

Kurt Ottinger - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - BrightSide Theatre 2%

Andrew Meyers - BRIGADOON - Music Theater Works 2%

G. Max Maxin - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Mercury Theater Chicago 2%

Denise Karczewski - ASSASSINS - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre 2%

Raziel Rogers - THE OUTSIDERS - Independent Players 2%

Lee Fiskness - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Drury Lane Theatre 2%

Tyler Dawson - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Spotlight Arts Collective 2%

Sam Bessler - WAITING FOR LEFTY - Gwydion Theatre Company 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Christopher Joyner - THE COLOR PURPLE - RVC Starlight Theatre 9%

Aaron Kaplan - LES MISERABLES - Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park 8%

Casandra McGirk - LEGALLY BLONDE - RVC Starlight Theatre 5%

Thomas McMahon - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Drama Group 5%

Tam Conseur - CINDERELLA - St james theatre 4%

Elliot Bell - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - The Drama Group 4%

Ali Kordelewski - ALL SHOOK UP - Summer Place Theatre 4%

Mark Miller-Cornejo - NEWSIES - RVC Starlight Theatre 3%

Brian Rasmussen - TWIHARD: THE TWILIGHT MUSICAL PARODY - Otherworld Theatre 3%

Abi Mogge and Rex Meyer - RENT - Stage Coach Players 3%

Aaron Kaplan - ON THE TWENTIETH CENTURY - Blank Theatre Company 3%

Kelly Fitzgerald - THE PROM - Up and Coming Theatre 3%

Kitty Karn - WEST SIDE STORY - Summer Place Theatre 3%

Brady McNeil - SPRING AWAKENING - The Home Creative Co. 2%

John Feken - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Stage Coach Players 2%

Carolyn Brady - RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Drury Lane Theatre 2%

Bianca Pietro - SPRING AWAKENING - Steel Beam Theatre 2%

Kevin Long - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Little Theatre On The Square 2%

Daven Taba - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Surging Films & Theatrics 2%

Sharon Mason - GODSPELL - Beverly Theatre Guild 2%

Mary-Mitchell Campbell - DEATH BECOMES HER - Broadway in Chicago 2%

Phil Videckis - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - BrightSide Theatre 1%

William Foster McDaniel - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Drury Lane Theatre 1%

Carolyn Brady - SONDHEIM TRIBUTE REVUE - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre 1%

Marty Karlin - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Cutting Hall 1%



Best Musical

RENT - Elgin Community College 6%

THE COLOR PURPLE - RVC Starlight Theatre 6%

NEWSIES - RVC Starlight Theatre 5%

HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - The Joliet Drama Group 5%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Drama Group 5%

LES MISERABLES - Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park 4%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Music On Stage 4%

LEGALLY BLONDE - RVC Starlight Theatre 4%

THE PROM - Up and Coming Theatre 3%

RENT - Stage Coach Players 3%

DEATH BECOMES HER - Broadway in Chicago 3%

TWIHARD - Otherworld Theatre 3%

CINDERELLA - St james theatre 2%

WEST SIDE STORY - Summer Place Theatre 2%

NUNSENSE - Three Brothers Theatre 2%

ALL SHOOK UP - Summer Place Theatre 2%

SPRING AWAKENING - Steel Beam Theatre 2%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Surging Films & Theatrics 2%

ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Natural Talent Productions 2%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Stage Coach Players 2%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Music Theater Works 2%

POOR PEOPLE! THE PARODY MUSICAL - Hell In A Handbag Productions 2%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - BrighSide Theatre 1%

FIDDLER ON THE ROF - Drury Lane Theatre 1%

THE FULL MONTY - Paramount Theatre 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

DEATH BECOMES HER - Broadway in Chicago 21%

BEYOND THE DOOR - Beverly Arts Center 11%

KARAOKE CHRISTMAS - Three Brothers Theatre 7%

BENEATH THE WILLOW TREE - Pulse Theatre Chicago 6%

THE MATCHBOX MAGIC FLUTE - Goodman Theatre 6%

LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD - Steppenwolf Theatre 5%

THE PICTURE OF DORIAN'S GRAY HAIR - Elgin Fringe Festival 4%

BEYOND THE GARDEN GATE - The Impostors Theatre Company 4%

THE BEST DAMN THING - The Understudy 3%

DIE HARD 4 YOUR LUV - The Factory Theater 3%

STOKELY: THE UNFINISHED REVOLUTION - Court Theatre 3%

THE HOUSE OF IDEAS - City Lit Theatre 3%

NEVER BETTER - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre 2%

VIVA LA MORT - The Conspirators 2%

TURRET - A Red Orchid Theatre 2%

GODS & MONSTERS - Frame of Reference Productions 2%

WELLS AND WELLES - Lucid Theater 2%

THE O RING CYCLE - Top Banana 2%

GRIMM - Theatre Above the Law 2%

HIGHWAY PATROL - Goodman Theatre 2%

INTO THE EARTH WITH YOU - Buffalo Theatre Ensemble 2%

INTO THE WILLOW TREE - Pulse Theatre Chicago 2%

7 MINUTES TO LIVE - UNEXPECTEd Theatre 1%

CAVEMAN PLAY - Red Theater 1%

MUTED. - Red Theater 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Stephanie Mayer - THE PROM - Up and Coming Theatre 9%

Abriella Caravette - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chicago Heights Drama Group 4%

Evandia Penix - THE COLOR PURPLE - RVC Starlight Theatre 4%

Brayden Follett - RENT - Elgin Community College 4%

Isabella Clutter - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - The Joliet Drama Guild 4%

Chanel Black - LEGALLY BLONDE - RVC Starlight Theatre 3%

Adam Schofield - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Stage Coach Players 3%

Rachel Arianna - TWIHARD - Otherworld Theatre 2%

Liane Williams - AIN’T MISBEHAVIN - The Drama Group 2%

Ashley Estrada - RENT - Elgin Community College 2%

Amelia Chavez - WEST SIDE STORY - Summer Place Theatre 2%

Geon Ruffin - ALL SHOOK UP - Summer Place Theatre 2%

Cosmo Coniglio - SPRING AWAKENING - Steel Beam Theatre 2%

Brian Cummins - WEST SIDE STORY - Summer Place Theatre 2%

Nick LeMaster - SPRING AWAKENING - The Home Creative Co. 2%

David Pfenninger - LES MISERABLES - Uptown Music Theatre of Highland Park 1%

Amanda Donohoe - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Surging Films & Theatrics 1%

Joshua Lindahl - NEWSIES - RVC Starlight Theatre 1%

P-Jay Adams - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - Skokie Theatre 1%

Val Marie Black - THE COLOR PURPLE - RVC Starlight Theatre 1%

Wesly Anthony Clergé - LES MISERABLES - Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park 1%

Adrian Aguilar - JERSEY BOYS - Mercury Theater Chicago 1%

Bianca Pietro - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Theater for Charity 1%

Allison Kasbee - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Music On Stage 1%

RJ Cecott - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - The Joliet Drama Guild 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Laurie Metcalf - LITTLE BEAR RIDE ROAD - Steppenwolf 6%

RJ Cecott - THE MOUSETRAP - Theatre of Western Springs 5%

Liam Pietrzyk - THE OUTSIDERS - Independent Players 3%

Alicia Cuccia - QUARTET - The Drama Group 3%

Ashley Fox - HAMLET - Red Theater 3%

Tyler Szarabajka - DEATHTRAP - BrightSide Theatre 3%

Blythe Schwaller - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Stage Coach Players 2%

James Lewis - NATIVE SON - Lifeline Theatre 2%

Dana Delaney - HIGHWAY PATROL - Goodman Theatre 2%

Regina Gadotti - THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST - The Drama Group 2%

Drake St. Pierre - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Three Brothers Theatre 2%

Tracey Lanman - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Theatre 121 2%

Alex George - COMMEDIA DIVINA: IT'S WORSE THAN THAT - The Conspirators 2%

Ayanna Bakari - PURPOSE - Steppenwolf Theatre 2%

Jocelyn Adamski - ART - Parker Players 2%

Alex Benito Rodriguez - IN HIS HANDS - First Floor Theater 2%

Tamarus Harvell - NATIVE SON - Lifeline Theatre 2%

Scott Kelley - DEATHTRAP - BrightSide Theatre 2%

Chuck Cairns - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - The Drama Group 1%

Brian Plocharczyk - THE HOUSE OF IDEAS - City Lit Theatre 1%

Zoe Maroko - PRELUDE TO A KISS - Theatre Above the Law 1%

Stewie Simons - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKKO'S NEST - Stage Coach Players 1%

Jake Heelein - THE PICTURE OF DORIAN'S GRAY HAIR - Elgin Fringe Festival 1%

Brian Rabinowitz - MOONLIGHT & MAGNOLIAS - Elgin Theatre Company 1%

McKenna Lyons - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Three Brothers Theatre 1%



Best Play

THE OUTSIDERS - The Home Creative Co. 6%

BEYOND THE DOOR - Beverly Arts Center 6%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - The Drama Group 5%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Theatre 121 5%

THE HOT WING KING - Writer's Theatre 4%

RICHARD II - Circuit Theatre Company & Sandbox Theatre Collective 4%

THE MOUSETRAP - Theatre of Western Springs 4%

NATIVE SON - Lifeline Theatre 3%

THE AUDIENCE - Drury Lane Theatre 3%

DEATHTRAP - BrightSide Theatre 3%

AMADEUS - Parker Players 3%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Three Brothers Theatre 2%

NETWORK - Invictus Theatre 2%

PURPOSE - Steppenwolf Theatre 2%

STUPID F***ING BIRD - Bluebird Arts (Theater Wit) 2%

NOISES OFF - Theater D 2%

THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Three Brothers Theatre 2%

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Beverly Arts Center 2%

QUARTET - The Drama Group 2%

MOONLIGHT & MAGNOLIAS - Elgin Theatre Company 2%

LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD - Steppenwolf Theatre 2%

THE BEST DAMN THING - The Understudy 2%

LIGHT SWITCH - Open Space Arts 2%

THE 39 STEPS - Three Brothers Theatre 1%

STOKELY: THE UNFINSHED REVOLUTION - Court Theatre 1%



Best Production of an Opera

THE MATCHBOX MAGIC FLUTE - Goodman Theatre 29%

RIGOLETTO - Lyric Opera of Chicago 22%

THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT - Lyric Opera of Chicago 15%

FIDELIO - Lyric Opera of Chicago 13%

CHAMPION - Lyric Opera of Chicago 12%

FUTURE PERFECT - Kehrein Center for the Arts 10%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Carmen Turner - THE COLOR PURPLE - RVC Starlight Theatre 10%

Tyler McMahon/Michael Behrens - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Drama Group 7%

Derek Mclane - DEATH BECOMES HER - Broadway in Chicago 5%

Andrew Boyce - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Drury Lane Theatre 4%

Michael Clack - LES MISERABLES - Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park 3%

David Geinosky - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Cutting Hall 3%

Bob Knuth - JERSEY BOYS - Mercury Theater Chicago 3%

Valeriya Nedviga - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Three Brothers Theatre 3%

Jacqueline Schultz - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Stage Coach Players 3%

Ann Davis - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Music Theater Works 3%

Mike Groark - RENT - Stage Coach Players 3%

Emily Douville, Dan McHugh & Ray Harris - AMADEUS - Parker Players 3%

Angela Weber Miller - WHO'S HOLIDAY - Theater Wit 3%

Russ Hoganson - AIN’T MISBEHAVIN - The Drama Group 2%

Eric Luchen - DEATHTRAP - BrightSide Theatre 2%

Bob Knuth - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Mercury Theater Chicago 2%

Ann Davis - BRIGADOON - Music Theater Works 2%

Ben Lipinski - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Music Theater Works 2%

Jeffrey D. Kmiec - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Paramount Theatre 2%

Margaret Nikoleit - THE MOUSETRAP - Theatre of Western Springs 2%

Todd Rosenthal - NOISES OFF - Steppenwolf Theatre 2%

Todd Rosenthal - THE MATCHBOX MAGIC FLUTE - Goodman Theatre 2%

Steven Meerdink - CABARET - Stage Coach Players 2%

Chris Broom - ALABAMA STORY - Ghostlight Ensemble Theatre Co 1%

Maxwell Peters - SPRING AWAKENING - Steel Beam Theatre 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Zach Smith - SCHOOL OF ROCK - The Little Theatre On The Square 7%

Ron Edwards/Dave Martin - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Drama Group 5%

Peter Hylenski - DEATH BECOMES HER - Broadway in Chicago 5%

Mark Hunyard - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Stage Coach Players 5%

Michael Patrick - LES MISERABLES - Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park 5%

Angela Joy Baldesare - WOLVES - Redtwist Theatre 5%

Ron Edwards - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - The Drama Group 5%

Evan Lyons - THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Three Brothers Theatre 4%

Ben Braun - NUNSENSE - Three Brothers Theatre 4%

Stephanie Farina - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Drury Lane Theatre 4%

Forrest Gregor - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Music Theater Works 4%

Matt Reich - ALICE BY HEART - Kokandy Productions 3%

Paul Watson - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Stage Coach Players 3%

Chris Tumblin - AVENUE Q - Williams Street Rep 3%

Matthew R. Chase - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Music Theater Works 3%

Ethan Korvne - BENEATH THE WILLOW TREE - Pulse Theatre Chicago 3%

Willow James - STOKELY: THE UNFINISHED REVOLUTION - Court Theatre 2%

Lee Kinney - THE AUDIENCE - Drury Lane Theatre 2%

Willow James - THE HOT WING KING - Writer's Theatre 2%

Emily Hayman - PRO-AM - First Floor Theater 2%

Sebby Woldt - HAMLET - Red Theater 2%

Matthew R. Chase - CAROUSEL - Music Theater Works 2%

Dan Poppen - MOTHER COURAGE AND HER CHILDREN - Trap Door Theatre 2%

Brandon Reed - PROOF - Bluebird Arts (at Theater Wit) 2%

Brandon Reed - PRIMARY TRUST - The Goodman 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Darby Whitmore - THE COLOR PURPLE - RVC Starlight Theatre 6%

Alex Garcia - RENT - Elgin Community College 4%

Aaron Mann - LES MISERABLES - Uptown Music Theatre of Highland Park 4%

Alec Brandl - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - The Joliet Drama Guild 4%

Emma Froeschle - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chicago Heights Drama Group 4%

Anne Arza - CINDERELLA - St james theatre 3%

Abigail Brock - ALL SHOOK UP - Summer Place Theatre 3%

Anaya Evans - RENT - Stage Coach Players 3%

Nailah Brooks - NEWSIES - RVC Starlight Theatre 2%

Kaliegh Ferguson - LEGALLY BLONDE - RVC Starlight Theatre 2%

Cosmo Coniglio - TWIHARD - Otherworld Theatre 2%

Angel Mirkov - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chicago Heights Drama Group 2%

Hope Cooney - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - The Joliet Drama Group 2%

Aidan Leake - THE MAD ONES - Blank Theatre Company 2%

Annie Beaubien - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Surging Films & Theatrics 2%

Maggie Mckay - GUYS AND DOLLS - RVC Starlight Theatre 1%

Victoria Rusniak - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - The Joliet Drama Group 1%

Ericka Grace Pugliese - WEST SIDE STORY - Summer Place Theatre 1%

Andrew Pappas - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Drama Group 1%

Miles Kolby Meador - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Natural Talent Productions 1%

Christopher Sieber - DEATH BECOMES HER - Broadway in Chicago 1%

Emily Rose - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Cutting Hall 1%

Parker Valek - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - The Joliet Drama Guild 1%

Meghan Kessel - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - BrightSide Theatre 1%

Darian Goulding - ALICE BY HEART - Kokandy Productions 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Dean Papadopoulos - THE MOUSETRAP - Theater of Western Springs 10%

Vanessa Abron - BEYOND THE DOOR - Beverly Arts Center 8%

Alana Arenas - PURPOSE - Steppenwolf Theatre 5%

Nick LeMaster - THE OUTSIDERS - Independent Players 3%

Allison Fradkin - BIRTHDAY CANDLES - Theatre of Western Springs 3%

Kelsey Lessieg - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Three Brothers Theatre 3%

Jamie McCalister - THE OUTSIDERS - Independent Players 2%

Jake Harrison Murphy - AMADEUS - Parker Players 2%

Andrew Kleopfer - THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Three Brothers Theatre 2%

Clark Cheatham - THE OUTSIDERS - Independent Players 2%

Ashli Rene Funches - NATIVE SON - Lifeline Theatre 2%

Stephen Pickering - THE PICTURE OF DORIAN'S GRAY HAIR - Elgin Fringe Festival 2%

Ash Joy - BENEATH THE WILLOW TREE - Pulse Theatre Chicago 2%

Gina Sanfilippo - THIS IS OUR YOUTH - The Riverfront Playhouse 2%

RJ Cecott - THIS IS OUR YOUTH - The Riverfront Playhouse 2%

Zachary Linnert - THE NORMAL HEART - Redtwist Theatre 2%

Anna Ciolino - THIS IS OUR YOUTH - Gwydion Theatre Company 2%

Brittany Ellis - DIE HARD 4 YOUR LUV - Factory Theater 1%

DeeDee Batteast - STOKELY: THE UNFINISHED REVOLUTION - Court Theatre 1%

John Drea - LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD - Steppenwolf Theatre 1%

Brian Parry - NOISES OFF - Theater D 1%

Jasmine Robertson - BEYOND THE GARDEN GATE - The Impostors Theatre Company 1%

Charles Schoenerr - MOONLIGHT & MAGNOLIAS - Elgin Theatre Company 1%

Nathaniel Kohlmeir - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Beverly Arts Center 1%

Max Stewart - NOISES OFF - Steppenwolf Theatre 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - RVC Starlight Theatre 20%

JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - The Drama Group 12%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Drury Lane Theatre 9%

DON’T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS - Marriott Lincolnshire Theatre 8%

CINDERELLA - St James theatre 8%

THE LIGHTENING THIEF - Skokie Theatre 8%

DRAGON’S LOVE TACO’S - Big Noise Theatre 6%

FINDING NEMO - Kankakee Valley Theatre Association 6%

THE MATCHBOX MAGIC FLUTE - Goodman Theater 5%

ME...JANE - Deerfield Family Theater 4%

ROBIN HOOD - Three Brothers Theatre 3%

JUNIE B. JONES - Timber Lake Playhouse 3%

THE PRINCESS AND THE PEA - The Little Theatre On The Square 3%

CINDERELLA, REALLY! - Citadel Theatre 2%

TODDLER HIKING CLUB: AN IMAGINATIVE NATURE WALK - Kerfuffle 2%



Favorite Local Theatre

RVC Starlight Theatre 11%

Paramount Theatre 8%

The Drama Group 6%

Goodman Theater 4%

Lyric Opera of Chicago 3%

Stage Coach Players 3%

Summer Place Theatre 3%

Marriott Lincolnshire Theatre 2%

Drury Lane Theatre 2%

Theatre of Western Springs 2%

Chicago Shakespeare Theater 2%

Raue Center For The Arts 2%

Music On Stage 2%

Surging Films & Theatrics 2%

The Goodman 2%

The Home Creative Co. 2%

Three Brothers Theatre 2%

Kankakee Valley Theatre Association 2%

Up and Coming 2%

BrightSide Theatre 2%

Steppenwolf Theatre 2%

PrideArts 2%

Otherworld Theater 1%

Cutting Hall 1%

Invictus Theatre Company 1%



