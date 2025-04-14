Dates and Theatre Set For WAITING FOR GODOT With Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The dates and theatre have been set for Jamie Lloyd’s new production of Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot, starring Keanu Reeves as ‘Estragon’ and Alex Winter as ‘Vladimir.' The production will play Broadway’s Hudson Theatre with preview performances beginning Saturday, September 13 for a Sunday, September 28 opening night. This strictly limited engagement will play through Sunday, January 4, 2026 only.

Members of the Waiting For Godot Priority List will have pre-sale tickets available exclusively starting Monday, April 21 at 10 AM ET through Wednesday, April 23 at 9:59 AM ET.

After the Waiting For Godot Priority List presale, tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Wednesday, April 23 at 10 AM ET.

Beckett’s masterpiece, Waiting For Godot, is acknowledged as one of the greatest plays of the 20th century. Originally premiering in 1953 in French with a subsequent English-language production premiering in 1955 in London, it has become a cultural touchstone having been translated into dozens of languages and has inspired artists in the worlds of film, television, dance, opera, visual arts, fashion, and even video games. London’s National Theatre surveyed over 800 leaders of the theater world and Waiting For Godot topped the list as the most significant play of the last 100 years. In 2009, Ben Brantley, writing for the New York Times, said of Godot, “this greatest of 20th century plays, is also entertainment of a high order.”