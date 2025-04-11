Video: Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren Reveal Their Favorite Moments in THE LAST FIVE YEARS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Last Five Years is now officially open on Broadway, and, in promotion of the musical, stars Nick Jonas and Tony Award-winner Adrienne Warren stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show. During their visit, they chatted about the demands of doing 8 shows a week and the their favorite moments in the musical, which follows the ups and downs of a relationship.

"I look forward to the end of the show because I get to be happy," Warren admitted. Jonas says his favorite part is "The Schmuel Song," which is over seven minutes long. "In prepping for the show, I had to learn cue cards to learn it. And I'm convinced every time the music starts at the top of the song that I'm not going to remember any of the words," Jonas noted.

Also during the interview, Warren revealed where she keeps the Tony Award that she won for the Tina Turner musical, and the duo test their musical theater knowledge in a game of "I Have To Know If You Know This Show!" Watch the full interview now!

The Last Five Years is now officially open for a strictly limited, 14-week-only engagement at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre. Experience the messy, euphoric, sexy, savage, fleeting rush of falling in and out of love in New York City at The Last Five Years, starring Grammy Award and Golden Globe nominee Nick Jonas and Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren.

She begins at the breakup. He begins at the first kiss. Both sides of this five-year relationship play out in 90 minutes at this heart-racing theatrical event.

One of the most popular musicals of the last 25 years comes to Broadway for the first time ever, featuring the acclaimed powerhouse score by Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown and a bold new vision by Tony Award-nominated director Whitney White.