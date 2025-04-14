WARDRUNA AT THE OSLO OPERA Set For This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This tour sees Wardruna perform in selected venues and theaters across Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway and more. These include performances at prominent venues such as Royal Albert Hall in London and here at the Oslo Opera House in April 2025.

Wardruna will also make their long-awaited and first ever appearances in Australia, New Zealand and Latin America.

Einar Selvik says about the world tour: “It is always a special feeling to plan and announce a new tour. This time, perhaps more so than usual due to the fact that we are visiting quite a few parts of the world where we have yet not performed with Wardruna. We greatly look forward to revisit familiar faces and places with our songs, as well as the chance to make new bonds in new lands.”

On April 5, Wardruna released a new song Hertan, alongside a music video. The track explores duality of the heart with the rhythm, flow and pulse one can see, hear, and feel in nature and in all forms of life. It also dives into the more abstract idea of the heart as the rudder on the ship of emotions, our decisions, and our true desires. The music video was shot with Finnish director and photographer Tuukka Koski, who also created the video for Raido, Voluspá, and Grá.

Comments