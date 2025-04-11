Video: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Cast Performs Musical Medley on TODAY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Milo Manheim, Elizabeth Gilles, and the cast of off-Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors took the TODAY stage on Friday morning to perform a medley of songs from the hit musical. During their visit, the cast sang from the title number and the iconic Skid Row opening. Watch the performance now!

Also on Friday, it was announced that Gillies and Manheim have extended their runs as Audrey and Seymour in the show through Sunday, June 1, 2025, due to popular demand. Gillies and Manheim stepped into the roles earlier this year in February. The smash hit production continues its run Off-Broadway at The Westside Theatre, with tickets on sale through January 2027.

Gillies and Manheim currently star alongside Drama Desk nominee Jeremy Kushnier (Footloose, Jesus Christ Superstar) as Dr. Orin Scrivello DDS, Tony Award nominee Reg Rogers (The Dazzle, Merrily We Roll Along) as Mushnik, Major Attaway as The Voice of Audrey II, Hailey Thomas as Ronnette, Daria Pilar Redus as Crystal, and Morgan Ashley Bryant as Chiffon, as well as Weston Chandler Long, Savannah Lee Birdsong, Camryn Hampton, Christine Wanda, Jeff Sears, michael iannucci, Jonothon Lyons, Noel MacNeal, Johnny Newcomb, and Jon Riddleberger.

Little Shop of Horrors features a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast), and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Aladdin, Newsies), the 2020 Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk Award-winning Best Musical Revival of Little Shop of Horrors is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening).