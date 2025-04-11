Lin-Manuel Miranda's Fund and Tribeca Studios Partner on Program for Latino Filmmakers

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Lin-Manuel Miranda's Miranda Family Fund is teaming up with Tribeca Studios for a new program Colectivo, dedicated to supporting and cultivating the next generation of Latino filmmakers. According to Variety, Colectivo is working with three up-and-coming filmmakers on a new short film that will premiere at the 2025 Tribeca Festival in June.

The three artists will receive support throughout the entire creative process, including funding, as well as guidance, mentorship, and support from Lin-Manuel Miranda, Luis A. Miranda, Jr., producer Maria Altamirano, and more. The projects aim to highlight the talents of those with Latin backgrounds both in front of and behind the camera.

In a statement, Lin-Manuel Miranda said: “The Miranda Family Fund is tremendously proud to partner with Tribeca Studios to uplift Latino artists at a time when many are pulling opportunities from under-represented individuals, effectively attempting to silence diverse voices and communities."

The three projects are Las Hijas De Rosalia, written and directed by Maria Mealla; El Tiguere, written and directed by Andrew J. Rodriguez; and Villa Encanto, directed by Joel Perez and written by Joel Perez and Sol Crespo.