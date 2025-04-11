Exclusive: Inside Lena Hall's Live Vocals and Guitar in YOUR FRIENDS AND NEIGHBORS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lena Hall is back on TV. Following her run in the dystopian thriller series Snowpiercer, the Broadway alum is starring in Apple TV+'s Your Friends and Neighbors, alongside a cast that also includes Jon Hamm, Olivia Munn, and Amanda Peet.

In the series, Hall plays Ali Cooper, the sister of Jon Hamm's central character "Coop." A musician herself, the role of Ali allowed the performer to showcase her multi-faceted talents as a vocalist but also as a guitar player.

"I played guitar before, but not really that well," the performer admitted in an exclusive interview with BroadwayWorld, adding that she made it a goal to improve her skills for the part after it was decided the show would feature her own playing. "For the first scene...Jonathan Tropper, the showrunner, was like, 'Just play the guitar live!'... I got way better, and now guitar is in my skill set."

Fans are in for a treat, as the Tony-winner also revealed that she is releasing a new album, compiled from songs she sang in the series, including an original track that she wrote herself. “I’ve taken the time to record my own versions of all the songs that are going to appear in the show,” she said, which is a departure from previous projects like Snowpiercer.

In addition to Hall, the series is also chock-full of other musical theater stars, including Ramin Karimloo, who plays her romantic interest. "It was really fun [to work with him] because we had to have a lot of chemistry, and I've known him forever, so [I knew] that would not be a problem!"

Your Friends and Neighbors follows Andrew “Coop” Cooper (Hamm), a hedge fund manager who, after grappling with his recent divorce and job loss, resorts to stealing from his neighbors’ homes in the exceedingly affluent Westmont Village, only to discover that the secrets and affairs hidden behind those wealthy facades might be more dangerous than he ever imagined. The first two episodes of the series are now available on Apple TV+, and the first track from Lena Hall's new EP can be heard below.