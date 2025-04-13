Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Judy and Babs with Thomas Doelger

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community!

U Guys, the Judy to my Babs, Thomas Doelger is here! This week's BroadwayWorld has your Bway updates, including a tribute to the late, great, William Finn. Then I am joined by one of my favorite people, current understudy for Elder Price in The Book of Mormon on Broadway, Thomas Doelger!