Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Judy and Babs with Thomas Doelger

Doelger is currently starring in The Book of Mormon on Broadway.
The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community!
U Guys, the Judy to my Babs, Thomas Doelger is here! This week's BroadwayWorld has your Bway updates, including a tribute to the late, great, William Finn. Then I am joined by one of my favorite people, current understudy for Elder Price in The Book of Mormon on Broadway, Thomas Doelger!
A graduate with a BFA in Musical Theater from Emerson College, Thomas is a non-binary performer based in New York City. In this episode we talk about it all, from being a replacement in a long-running Broadway show, to our mutual love of Wicked. Thomas shares about their experience navigating the highs and lows of a career in the arts, and having a partner who is also a performer. Thomas shares about making their Broadway debut in The Book of Mormon, and we chat about our similar experiences as non-binary performers in a heavily gendered industry. Thomas is truly a gem, U don't wanna miss this episode!