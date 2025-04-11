Review: A BRIEF CASE OF CRAZY, Riverside Studios

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Just three people and a briefcase. No fancy-pants CGI, no video wizardry, no Marvel-like special effects.

Just three people and a briefcase is all it takes for Skedaddle Theatre (definitely a company to watch), in association with Shoddy Theatre, to transport you on a riotous and gratifying journey. I know people always say they're taking you on journeys these days, but this particular journey's well worth jumping aboard.

A Brief Case of Crazy is quite the ride ­– an appealing mash-up of comedy, mime, slapstick, romance, puppetry, dance and object manipulation (keep an eye on that briefcase). It references all sorts: Mr Bean, The Little Tramp, The Office, Brief Encounter, Titanic, Saturday Night Fever, and Tom and Jerry.

This is the tale of an inept but endearing Thomas, who loathes his humdrum job. The only bright spark in his life is office colleague Daisy (Lennie Longworth, who's great at making funny faces and dancing). A bit of a problem, however, as Thomas's odious boss Simon (played evilly by Samuel Cunningham) is also keen on Daisy. Will Thomas overcome his crippling shyness and get the girl in the end?

Wearing a truly terrible handknitted jumper, Rowan Armitt-Brewster – the man behind the production – is no slouch. He multi-skills on speed as the show's writer, director, producer and performer as Thomas. Armitt-Brewster offers us a Mr Bean-meets-Wallace and Gromit character, who's hopeless. But we love him from the outset, despite his gurning facial expressions, crossed eyes and clumsiness.

Lennie Longworth's Daisy is equally shy, but somewhat bolder in her affections. She's trying her best to make her feelings known to Thomas, but she struggles. In a fabulous moment for feminism and magic briefcases, she finds a way to triumph.

Longworth admirably take on other roles too along with Cunningham, including a pickpocket, commuter, waiter and pretty vicious seagull. They even take on the task of becoming an Everyman Chorus. At one point, all three characters manipulate a puppet of a young Thomas so deftly that all eyes are on the puppet. The audience buys into the concept of the young boy who comes alive for them.

Simplicity is the watchword for this production, from a sparse setting and relatively few props, to the ease at which the three young actors grab our attention without any bells or whistles.

This is pure theatre; unpretentious, straightforward storytelling with a strong resonance. There are some commendable messages, but they aren't didactic and come from the heart – and they're second to the actual theatrical techniques unfolding in front of you.

Although A Brief Case of Crazy appears to be simple, don't be fooled. This is slick, well-rehearsed and there's a rhythm to proceedings. In addition, there's terrific timing which only comes from all three actors, graduates from East 15 Acting School in Essex, knowing their craft.

Plaudits should also go to talented show technician, Rupert Vaughan, for a brilliant soundscape and on-the-nose sound effects. Lighting is uncomplicated, but highly effective.

So, buy a ticket now for this quirky nonstop express. It's good value and only an hour long. Take a friend. Take your family. Take someone you love. All aboard!

A Brief Case of Crazy is at the Riverside Studios until April 20

Photo credits: Elijah McDonnell

Reader Reviews