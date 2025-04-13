Broadway Musicals for Every US State

Do you have a burning Broadway question? Dying to know more about an obscure Broadway fact? Broadway historian and self-proclaimed theatre nerd Jennifer Ashley Tepper is here to help with Broadway Deep Dive. BroadwayWorld is accepting questions from theatre fans like you. If you're lucky, your question might be selected as the topic of her next column!

This time, the reader question was: There are only three states in America without known Broadway musicals set within their borders. Can you guess which three?

While there are musicals set in these three states that haven’t made it to Broadway yet, no Broadway musical has yet been set in Alaska, Idaho, or Wisconsin! Below is one example of a Broadway musical set in each of the other 47 states. Almost always, the state each show takes place in is integral to the plot of the musical at hand.

Alabama

The Scottsboro Boys (2010) chronicles a true story of racism and injustice that took place on a train in Alabama in 1931.

Also: The Shoo-Fly Regiment (1907), How Come? (1923), Big Fish (2013)

Alaska

There is no known Broadway musical that takes place in Alaska.

Arizona

Girl Crazy, the 1930 Gershwin musical that later became Crazy For You, is set at a fictional small town dude ranch in Arizona.

Also: Evangeline (1874), Whoopee! (1928), Bring Back Birdie (1981)

Arkansas

Big River (1985), the musical adaptation of The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, contains an ode to Arkansas, titled as such.

Also: Good Boy (1928), Treemonisha (1975)

Scene from Big River. Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

California

Smile (1986) is a cult favorite musical about a Young American Miss beauty pageant that, as the opening number repeats, takes place in Santa Rosa, California.

Also: They’re Playing Our Song (1979), City of Angels (1989), Sunset Boulevard (1994)

Colorado

The Unsinkable Molly Brown (1960) dramatizes the life of Molly Brown, who survived the sinking of the Titanic—but not before telling tale of her early years in Colorado.

Also: Pitter Patter (1920)

Connecticut

Take Me Along (1959) adapts the hit play Ah, Wilderness!, set in a small Connecticut town at the turn of the 20th century.

Also: Poppy (1923), A Connecticut Yankee (1927), Jagged Little Pill (2019)

Delaware

The Ham Tree (1905) is a popular but problematic vaudeville-influenced musical that featured blackface and was partially set in Dover, Delaware.

Florida

Shucked (2022) about saving the corn crop in a small town, is partially set in Tampa, Florida.

Also: The Cocoanuts (1925), Dreamgirls (1981) On Your Feet! (2015)

Georgia

Parade (1998) tells the true story of Leo Frank, who was wrongfully convicted of a crime due to anti-Semitism, in 1913 Georgia.

Also: Three Wishes for Jamie (1952), Purlie (1970), The Color Purple (2005)

Hawaii

13 Daughters (1961) was a short-lived musical about a Hawaiian family in the 19th century that was produced on Broadway only two years after Hawaii became an American state.

Also: Present Arms (1928), Luana (1930), Heathen! (1972)

Idaho

There is no known Broadway musical that takes place in Idaho.

Illinois

Chicago (1975) transports audiences to the city of Chicago in the 1920s, where several women were accused of crimes of passion.

Also: Pal Joey (1940), Grease (1972), Raisin (1973)

Indiana

13 (2008) transplants its teenage protagonist from New York City to Appleton, Indiana.

Also: Seventeen (1951), A Christmas Story (2012), The Prom (2018)

Scene from The Music Man. Photo Credit: Julieta Cervantes

Iowa

The Music Man (1957) tells its audience that they’ve really “got to give Iowa a try”.

Also: The Pajama Game (1954), State Fair (1996), The Bridges of Madison County (2014)

Kansas

The Wizard of Oz (1903) famously takes place in Kansas before the story transports audiences to Oz.

Also: The Wiz (1975), Leap of Faith (2012), Hedwig and the Angry Inch (2014)

Kentucky

Floyd Collins (2025) is based on true events that took place in a cave in Kentucky in 1925.

Also: Topsy and Eva (1924), Big Boy (1925), Hummin’ Sam (1933)

Louisiana

Caroline, or Change (2003) declares that “nothing ever happen underground in Louisiana” as the first words of the show.

Also: Louisiana Purchase (1940), Marie Christine (1999), Thou Shalt Not (2001)

Maine

Carousel (1945), a Rodgers and Hammerstein masterwork, takes place in a small town on the coast of Maine where a carnival barker meets a millworker.

Also: The Social Whirl (1906), Follow The Girl (1918), Courtin’ Time (1951)

Scene from Carousel. Photo Credit: Julieta Cervantes

Maryland

Hairspray (2003) based on the cult hit John Waters movie of the same name is set in Maryland, where many Waters works take place.

Also: The Girl from Dixie (1903), My Maryland (1927), Dear Evan Hansen (2016)

Massachusetts

Legally Blonde (2007) finds its protagonist pursuing a law degree at Harvard University in Boston.

Also: In Dahomey (1903), Little Women (2005), Curtains (2007)

Michigan

Motown (2013) about the historic record label named as such, revolves around founder Berry Gordy who came of age in Michigan.

Also: Ain’t Too Proud (2019)

Minnesota

Girl From the North Country (2020), a Bob Dylan jukebox musical, is a serious tale set in Duluth during the Great Depression.

Also: Barefoot Boy with Cheek (1947)

Scene from Girl From the North Country. Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

Mississippi

Show Boat (1927) is a groundbreaking musical that followed characters on a show boat on the Mississippi River.

Also: The Chocolate Dandies (1924), Change Your Luck (1930), The Robber Bridegroom (1975)

Missouri

Meet Me in St. Louis (1989), based on the classic 1944 film musical containing “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”, has its Missouri locale right in its title.

Also: Rainbow (1928), St. Louis Woman (1946), The Adventures of Tom Sawyer (2001)

Montana

Whoop-Up (1958) is an outdated musical set on a Native American reservation in Montana.

Nebraska

The Clinging Vine (1922), which partially took place in Omaha, Nebraska scheduled a special “understudy matinee” where all understudies for the show performed for the public as well as for understudies from all other shows in town who were invited.

Nevada

Honeymoon in Vegas (2015) revolves around an elopement to Las Vegas.

Also: Golden Rainbow (1968), The Act (1977), Crazy for You (1992)

New Hampshire

Tuck Everlasting (2015) is based on the beloved novel about the wishes of a family in Treegap, New Hampshire.

Also: The Errand Boy (1904), Battling Buttler (1923), Tell Me More (1925)

New Jersey

Jersey Boys (2005) which has its state of honor right in the title is a hit jukebox musical featuring the story and songs of The Four Seasons.

Also: No, No Nanette (1925), I Love My Wife (1977), Steel Pier (1997)

New Mexico

Into The Light (1986) is about the Shroud of Turin, and takes place in Los Alamos, New Mexico.

Also: Too Many Girls (1939), Hold on to Your Hats (1940), Look to the Lilies (1970)

New York

Rent (1996) is one of the iconic New York City musicals, written by Jonathan Larson and taking place in the East Village.

Also: Company (1970), A Chorus Line (1975) 42nd Street (1980)

North Carolina

Pump Boys and Dinettes (1982) is an original musical set at a diner and gas station in North Carolina.

Also: Angel (1978), Bright Star (2016), The Notebook (2024)

North Dakota

Mystery Moon (1930), which closed on opening night, is about a show on tour that lands in North Dakota and discovers a mystery.

Also: Little Me (1962)

Ohio

Bye Bye Birdie (1960) counts as its setting the fictional town of Sweet Apple, Ohio, where Conrad Birdie arrives and all heck breaks loose.

Also: Bandstand (2017), How To Dance in Ohio (2023), The Last 5 Years (2025)

Oklahoma

Oklahoma! (1943) the landmark musical that changed the art form later found the state of Oklahoma adopting its title number as their official state song.

Also: Hello, Paris (1930), Violet (2014), The Outsiders (2024)

Oregon

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (1982) is a country western musical about a large family which takes place in mid-19th century Oregon.

Also: Different Times (1972)

Scene from 1776. Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Pennsylvania

1776 (1969), about the signing of the Declaration of Independence, declares in its opening number that, “it’s hot as hell in Philadelphia!”

Also: Plain and Fancy (1955), Fun Home (2015), Groundhog Day (2017)

Rhode Island

Lady, Be Good! (1924), best known for including the Gershwin standard “Fascinating Rhythm”, takes place in Rhode Island and Connecticut.

Also: The Belle of Bohemia (1900), Hit The Deck (1927), Sons O’ Guns (1929)

South Carolina

Porgy and Bess, the landmark 1935 operatic musical, takes place in Charleston, South Carolina.

Also: Liza (1922), Jackpot (1944)

South Dakota

Jennie (1963), which starred Mary Martin, told the fictionalized story of actress Laurette Taylor, including her early days in South Dakota.

Tennessee

Memphis (2009), about a white DJ who put Black music on the radio in the mid-20th century, is set in the city of its title, Memphis, Tennessee.

Also: Memphis Bound (1945), Million Dollar Quartet (2010), Tina (2019)

Texas

Hands on a Hardbody (2013) about a real competition to win a truck shares in one lyric: “If you live in Texas/ And you ain’t got no truck/ Buddy, you’re stuck.”

Also: 110 in the Shade (1963), The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (1978), Bonnie & Clyde (2011)

Scene from 110 in the Shade. Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Utah

His Little Widows (1917) set in both Utah and New York, boasts a penultimate number titled “Salt Lake City”.

Vermont

Running for Office (1903) is a George M. Cohan musical that starred numerous members of the Cohan family.

Also: The Pearl and the Pumpkin (1905), The Honeymooners (1907), The Deacon and the Lady (1910)

Virginia

Shenandoah (1974) is about a large family in Virginia during The Civil War.

Also: The Red Moon (1909), Virginia (1937), The Civil War (1999)

Washington

The Golden Apple (1954) resets events of The Iliad and The Odyssey to Mt. Olympus, Washington in the early 20th century.

West Virginia

The Return of Eve (1909) was an Adam and Eve retelling set in West Virginia.

Wisconsin

There is no known Broadway musical that takes place in Wisconsin.

Wyoming

Allegiance (2015) shares the story of Japanese Americans who were sent to an internment camp in Wyoming during World War II.