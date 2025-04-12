Video: 30 Years of Disney on Broadway Concert Celebration at Epcot

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



To celebreate the 30 years that Disney has been on Broadway, the stars from Disney's Newsies, Aladdin, and The Lion King all came to perform at a concert celebration. Stars included Michael James Scott (Aladdin), Kara Lindsey (Newsies), Rodney Ingram (Aladdin), and Kissy Simmons. The event was hosted by Ashley Brown (Mary Poppins, Beauty and the Beast).

Some of the songs that were performed included "Be Our Guest" from Beauty and the Beast, "King of New York" from Newies, "A Whole New World" from Aladdin, "A Spoonful of Sugar" from Mary Poppins, and more.

The concert was taped during the Disney on Broadway Concert Series, which occurs annually at EPCOT’s International Festival of the Arts in Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.