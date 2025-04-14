GEMINI Comes to Amsterdam This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



South Korean R&B artist GEMINI is coming to Melkweg! The performance is set for April 15.

GEMINI made his first appearance in the industry on H1GHR MUSIC's compilation album, 'H1GHR: BLUE TAPE', alongside Jay Park, pH-1 and 28AV.

He continued his success with his follow-up EPs 'Inside Out' (2021), 'Still Blue' (2022), 'Love Sick' (2023) and 'In Too Deep' (2024), showcasing his growing musical talents.

His music can be described as a smooth blend of r&b, hip hop and indie pop sounds, and his lyrics are reflective and versatile. In October 2024, GEMINI will start his 2nd world tour, GEMINI SEASON 'Miles Away', and he will be back on Tuesday, April 15 to Amsterdam!

