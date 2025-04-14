Video: Ali Stroker, Charlie Steinman, and More in New Short Film

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway's Ali Stroker played a small voiceover role in a new short film created as part of the 2025 Easterseals Disability Film Challenge. Also in the film is Charlie Steinman, the child actor who appeared on Broadway in Merrily We Roll Along.

The five-minute film, titled "Emergency Plan", follows a disabled couple trapped in their high-rise apartment during a massive earthquake who must make an unthinkable decision to save their young son.

Watch the film here!

The Easterseals Disability Film Challenge gives filmmakers—with and without disabilities—the opportunity to collaborate to tell unique stories that showcase disability in its many forms.

The film challenge is a 5 day filmmaking contest, open to all, that provides a platform for new voices in the entertainment industry. Each year, aspiring storytellers are prompted to creatively write, produce and complete a short film. Challenge winners receive invaluable access to entertainment professionals, opening the door to an industry notoriously difficult to enter.