Videos You Missed This Week: BOOP!, SMASH and More

It's been a busy week on (and off) Broadway! 2025 has officially arrived and the second half of the 2024-25 Broadway season is very much underway. Catch up on all the latest from the week ending April 11, 2025 with videos from Boop! The Musical, Smash, and more!

Boop! is now open and playing over Broadhurst Theatre. We have Australian musical theatre and Broadway star Ainsley Melham here to talk all about it! Ainsley was Aladdin in Australia. Then he moved over to New York and took over as Aladdin on Broadway. He also has been in Wicked, Pippin, & Cinderella all over in Australia. (more...)

Exclusive: Inside Lena Hall's Live Vocals and Guitar in YOUR FRIENDS AND NEIGHBORS

In an exclusive interview, Lena Hall talked about starring in the new series Your Friends and Neighbors, recording live vocals and guitar, her new album, working with Ramin Karimloo, and more. Watch it now! (more...)

Smash just celebrated opening night on Broadway and BroadwayWorld was there to chat with the full company. Watch in this video as the company chats more about finally bringing this beloved show to a Broadway stage. (more...)

Video: Jonathan Bailey-Led RICHARD II Trailer

London Theatre Company has released an all new trailer for Richard II, starring Jonathan Bailey and directed by Nicholas Hytner. Check out the video and learn more about the show here! (more...)

Video: Elizabeth Gillies & Milo Manheim Have Found Their Groove in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

There's no place like Skid Row for Elizabeth Gillies and Milo Manheim. Watch in this video as the Little Shop of Horrors pair chats more about Seymour and Audrey, why these characters mean so much to them, and so much more! (more...)

Watch a video of Sawyer Smith performing 'Wig In A Box' from Signature Theatre's production of the queer cult classic musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch, featuring text by John Cameron Mitchell and music and lyrics by Stephen Trask. (more...)

Exclusive: Watch Liisi LaFontaine Give a Sneak Peek from BROADWAY SINGS ABBA

The Broadway Sings concert series will soon return with Broadway Sings ABBA. Watch in this video as Liisi LaFontaine (Moulin Rouge!, Drag: The Musical) performs 'The Winner Takes It All'. (more...)

The Broadway Sings concert series recently returned for Broadway Sings Taylor Swift, featuring original arrangements of the hits of the pop superstar, accompanied by a 14-piece orchestra at The Cutting Room. Check out highlights from Henry Platt, Zak Resnick, Keri René Fuller, and more. (more...)

The Last Five Years is finally on Broadway and Adrienne Warren and Nick Jonas are a part of that. Jason Robert Brown's beloved musical, under the direction of Whitney White, opened just last night at the Hudson Theatre. Watch in this video as we take you inside the big night with the cast and creative team! (more...)

Stephanie Umoh, Bryonha Marie and Christina Sajous have made it big onstage, but they've known each other since Broadway was just a dream. Watch in this video as they chat about how they met, what it's like making their debuts at the same time, and take a BFF quiz to find out how well they know each other! (more...)

We love the ladies of “SIX!” You need to come to sing, dance, and live it up to be one of the ladies! Well this new cast is fire. We have some singing singers up on stage. We have with us a true vocal sensation with us this week! Kelsie Watts is here to tell us about her Broadway debut! Watch in this video. (more...)

George Clooney has officially made his Broadway debut! The stars came out to celebrate last night at the Winter Garden Theatre, where his new play, Good Night, and Good Luck, opened. Watch in this video as we take you inside the big night with the cast and creative team! (more...)

Previews are now underway for Pirates! The Penzance Musical, which opens April 24 at the Todd Haimes Theater. Watch in this video as the cast unpacks their roles ahead of opening night. (more...)

Video: Robyn Hurder and More in SMASH on Broadway First Look

You can now get a first look at footage of Broadway’s SMASH, the new musical, inspired by the hit NBC television series. See footage here and learn more about the production! (more...)

Betty Boop has arrived on Broadway at last! The best of Broadway came out to celebrate opening night of Boop! The Musical across the street from its Broadhurst Theatre home, at Sardi's. Watch as we take you inside the big night in this video. (more...)

The music of Stephen Sondheim is alive and well at the Samuel J. Friedman Thetare, where Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends opened just last night. Watch in this video as we take you inside the big night with stars Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga, and more. (more...)

It's been half a year since Sunset Boulevard took its first Broadway bows at the St. James Theatre, and a year a half since the show's journey began in London in Fall 2023. Nicole Scherzinger, Tom Francis, Grace Hodgett Young and David Thaxton have been along for the whole ride. Watch in this video as all four chat more about their experience on Broadway so far. (more...)

Exclusive: SIX's Kelsie Watts Dazzles with Her Rendition of 'Heart of Stone'

Kelsie Watts' Broadway reign has begun! The recording artist just made her Broadway debut as Six's new 'Jane Seymour', and she's bringing down the house eight times a week with her incredible take on Jane's emotional anthem- 'Heart of Stone.' Watch the full song in this video! (more...)

Tony Award-winner Idina Menzel was joined by her friend and Wicked co-star Kristin Chenoweth on-stage for a special encore song, following a performance of Menzel's new Broadway musical Redwood. Watch in this video! (more...)