Jason Isaacs & Bonnie Wright to Join HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Talkbacks

Two of the stars of the original Harry Potter film series, Jason Isaacs & Bonnie Wright, will separately appear as special guests at Harry Potter and the Cursed Child's post-show talkbacks following the performances on April 30th and May 1st only at the Lyric Theatre in New York City.



Bonnie Wright, who played Ron Weasley’s beloved sister Ginny Weasley, will be the featured guest at the talkback following the Wednesday, April 30th performance only.



Jason Isaacs, who portrayed Harry’s classmate Draco Malfoy’s Death Eater father Lucius Malfoy, will be the featured guest at the talkback following the Thursday, May 1st performance. Isaacs can also currently be seen on HBO Max’s third season of “The White Lotus.” All ticketholders at these performances are invited to stay for the talkbacks.



Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage and the eighth story in the Harry Potter series, has sold over 10 million tickets worldwide since its world premiere in London in July 2016 and holds a record 60 major honors, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best Play. The international phenomenon has cast its spell worldwide with productions currently running in London, New York, Hamburg, and Tokyo, and has completed runs in Melbourne, Toronto, and San Francisco. A new international production will launch in the Netherlands, performed in Dutch, in 2026.

