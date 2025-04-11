Flashback: Broadway Sings William Finn

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



As BroadwayWorld sadly reported earlier this week, composer and lyricist William Finn passed away on April 7 at the age of 73. Finn is best known for his Tony-winning work on the musical Falsettos, as well as The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, A New Brain, and more.

Listen to some of our favorite William Finn songs and watch as some of Broadway's best take on his iconic catalog.

Original Falsettos cast performs at the 1992 Tony Awards:

The original cast included: Michael Rupert, Stephen Bogardus, Barbara Walsh, Chip Zien, Jonathan Kaplan, Heather MacRae, and Carolee Carmello.

Revival Falsettos cast performs at the 2017 Tony Awards:

The revival cast included: Christian Borle, Andrew Rannells, Stephanie J. Block, Brandon Uranowitz, Tracie Thoms, Betsy Wolfe and Anthony Rosenthal.

Original The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee cast performs at the 2005 Tony Awards:

The original Spelling Bee cast included: Dan Fogler, Jay Reiss, Sarah Saltzberg, Jose Llana, Derrick Baskin, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Lisa Howard, and Deborah S. Craig.

Carolee Carmello sings "Anytime" from Elegies:

Jonathan Groff sings "Sailing" from A New Brain:

Andrew Rannells sings "And They're Off" from A New Brain:

Mary Testa sings "Set Those Sails" from In Trousers:

Lisa Howard sings "I Have Found" from The Royal Family of Broadway:

Stephanie J. Block sings "Holding to the Ground" from Falsettos:

Malcom Gets sings "I Feel So Much Spring" from A New Brain: