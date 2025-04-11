Flashback: Broadway Sings William Finn

Composer and lyricist William Finn passed away on April 7, 2025.
As BroadwayWorld sadly reported earlier this week, composer and lyricist William Finn passed away on April 7 at the age of 73. Finn is best known for his Tony-winning work on the musical Falsettos, as well as The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, A New Brain, and more.
Listen to some of our favorite William Finn songs and watch as some of Broadway's best take on his iconic catalog.
The original cast included: Michael Rupert, Stephen Bogardus, Barbara Walsh, Chip Zien, Jonathan Kaplan, Heather MacRae, and Carolee Carmello.
The revival cast included: Christian Borle, Andrew Rannells, Stephanie J. Block, Brandon Uranowitz, Tracie Thoms, Betsy Wolfe and Anthony Rosenthal.
The original Spelling Bee cast included: Dan Fogler, Jay Reiss, Sarah Saltzberg, Jose Llana, Derrick Baskin, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Lisa Howard, and Deborah S. Craig.
