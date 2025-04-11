Listen: GODDESS EP With Amber Iman, Austin Scott and Nick Rashad Burroughs Out Now

See GODDESS live at The Public Theater in New York this spring, beginning April 29.
The recording of GODDESS, titled Moto Moto Presents Nights in Mombasa is out now, Friday, April 11. This 5-track R&B digital journey showcases the extraordinary talents of Michael Thurber – world-renowned bassist and co-founder of CDZA, the YouTube-based music collective – the visionary Saheem Ali, and the breathtaking vocals of Amber Iman, alongside the compelling performers Austin Scott and Nick Rashad Burroughs. Listen here!
In addition to the first two singles, “Honey Sweet” and “Boom Boom,” the EP features the mesmerizing songs “Mombasa Mombasa,” “Learn to Love,” and “Near You.”
Inspired by the mythical Afro Jazz nightclub Moto Moto in Mombasa, Kenya from Goddess, the EP is a stand-alone aural exploration through a passionate, joyful, and mystical world. The group’s hook-laden songs join sensitive ballads with heady rhythms, where dance meets soul – leaving you in an immersive musical environment sure to cause a sensation.