Listen: GODDESS EP With Amber Iman, Austin Scott and Nick Rashad Burroughs Out Now

The recording of GODDESS, titled Moto Moto Presents Nights in Mombasa is out now, Friday, April 11. This 5-track R&B digital journey showcases the extraordinary talents of Michael Thurber – world-renowned bassist and co-founder of CDZA, the YouTube-based music collective – the visionary Saheem Ali, and the breathtaking vocals of Amber Iman, alongside the compelling performers Austin Scott and Nick Rashad Burroughs. Listen here!