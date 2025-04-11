KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Movie Sets Fall Release Date

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kiss of the Spider Woman, the much-anticipated movie musical, has officially landed a release date. Following the news that the Jennifer Lopez-led production would be released by Roadside Attractions, Lionsgate, and LD Entertainment this fall, Deadline has confirmed that the movie will hit U.S. theaters on October 10th. The movie made its world premiere earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival.

Kiss of the Spider Woman is the film adaptation of the Tony-winning Broadway musical of the same name. It is written and directed by Bill Condon, whose other musical credits include Dreamgirls and Disney's live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast.

The story explores the complex relationship between two men caged together in a Latin American prison for very different reasons. Valentín, a political prisoner, shares a cell with Molina, a window dresser convicted of public indecency. The two form an unlikely bond as Molina recounts the plot of a Hollywood musical starring his favorite silver-screen diva, Ingrid Luna. Read reviews of the movie from its Sundance premiere here.

The musical has a book by Terrence McNally, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Fred Ebb. The cast of the film includes Jennifer Lopez, Luna/">Diego Luna, Tonatiuh, Bruno Bichir, Josefina Scaglione, and Aline Mayagoitia. The original musical debuted on Broadway in 1993, going on to win seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, and Best Original Score. Several of the performers also took home awards, including Chita Rivera.