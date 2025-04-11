Video: Elizabeth Gillies & Milo Manheim Have Found Their Groove in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



There's no place like Skid Row for Elizabeth Gillies and Milo Manheim. The pair announced earlier today that they have extended their runs as Audrey and Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors through Sunday, June 1, 2025.

Gillies and Manheim stepped into the roles in February. "I don't think I've ever worked on anything that was so easy to hop into," Manheim told BroadwayWorld. "Everybody has confidence- they've been doing it for years, so it's such a well-oiled machine. The energy was palpable when I walked into the theatre."

Gillies, who made her Broadway debut in 13 in 2008, admits that she is happy to be back onstage after spending years on television. "I have fallen more in love with live theatre than I expected to through this experience. I had been doing primarily singing on camera, but I enjoy the live element of it. The fans have definitely been showing up for both of us! It's an insane experience at the stage door every night."