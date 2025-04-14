Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 14, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 14, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

This Week's Call Sheet Monday, April 14

John Proctor Is the Villain opens on Broadway

The Laurie Beechman Theatre re-opens

Video: Bursting Into Color with BOOP!'s Ainsley Melham

by Robet Bannon

Welcome to another edition of The Roundtable on Broadway World! Spring has sprung! New shows are popping up! Boop! is now open and playing over Broadhurst Theatre. We have Australian musical theatre and Broadway star Ainsley Melham here to talk all about it!

Video: Inside Opening Night of SMASH on Broadway

by Joey Mervis

Go inside opening night of SMASH as the company chats more about finally bringing this beloved show to a Broadway stage.

Photos: Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle Visits GYPSY on Broadway

by Chloe Rabinowitz

On Thursday, April 10, the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle made her way to the Majestic Theatre on Broadway to take in the revival of GYPSY, starring six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald. See photos here! . (more...)

Jason Isaacs & Bonnie Wright to Join HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Talkbacks

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Two of the stars of the original Harry Potter film series, Jason Isaacs & Bonnie Wright, will separately appear as special guests at Harry Potter and the Cursed Child's post-show talkbacks. Learn more!. (more...)

Is PAL JOEY Coming Back to Broadway Next Season?

by Rialto Chatter

A new version of Pal Joey, co-directed by Tony Goldwyn and Savion Glover, is soon casting for developmental work sessions in NYC. A version of the show was presented at New York City Center in late 2023, and has been circling a Broadway bow since 2021.. (more...)

Elizabeth Gillies and Milo Manheim Extend Runs in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

by Stephi Wild

Elizabeth Gillies and Milo Manheim will extend their runs as Audrey and Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors through Sunday, June 1, 2025, due to popular demand. . (more...)

Andre De Shields, Joe Iconis, and More Take Home 2025 MAC Awards

by Stephi Wild

The Manhattan Association of Cabarets presented The 39th MAC Awards on Monday, April 10, 2025, at a LIVE ceremony at NYC's Peter Norton Symphony Space. Check out the winners list here!. (more...)

Video: Elizabeth Gillies & Milo Manheim Have Found Their Groove in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

by Joey Mervis

There's no place like Skid Row for Elizabeth Gillies and Milo Manheim. Watch in this video as the Little Shop of Horrors pair chats more about Seymour and Audrey, why these characters mean so much to them, and so much more! . (more...)

Video: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Cast Performs Musical Medley on TODAY

by Josh Sharpe

Milo Manheim, Elizabeth Gilles, and the cast of off-Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors took the TODAY stage on Friday morning to perform a medley of songs from the hit musical. Watch the performance now! . (more...)

