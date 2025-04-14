Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 14, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 14, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
This Week's Call Sheet
Monday, April 14
Meet the Cast of DEAD OUTLAW, Now Playing on Broadway
Video: Bursting Into Color with BOOP!'s Ainsley Melham
Video: Inside Opening Night of SMASH on Broadway
Photos: Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle Visits GYPSY on Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
On Thursday, April 10, the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle made her way to the Majestic Theatre on Broadway to take in the revival of GYPSY, starring six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald. See photos here! . (more...)
Jason Isaacs & Bonnie Wright to Join HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Talkbacks
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Two of the stars of the original Harry Potter film series, Jason Isaacs & Bonnie Wright, will separately appear as special guests at Harry Potter and the Cursed Child's post-show talkbacks. Learn more!. (more...)
Is PAL JOEY Coming Back to Broadway Next Season?
by Rialto Chatter
A new version of Pal Joey, co-directed by Tony Goldwyn and Savion Glover, is soon casting for developmental work sessions in NYC. A version of the show was presented at New York City Center in late 2023, and has been circling a Broadway bow since 2021.. (more...)
Elizabeth Gillies and Milo Manheim Extend Runs in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
by Stephi Wild
Elizabeth Gillies and Milo Manheim will extend their runs as Audrey and Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors through Sunday, June 1, 2025, due to popular demand. . (more...)
Andre De Shields, Joe Iconis, and More Take Home 2025 MAC Awards
by Stephi Wild
The Manhattan Association of Cabarets presented The 39th MAC Awards on Monday, April 10, 2025, at a LIVE ceremony at NYC's Peter Norton Symphony Space. Check out the winners list here!. (more...)
Video: Elizabeth Gillies & Milo Manheim Have Found Their Groove in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
by Joey Mervis
There's no place like Skid Row for Elizabeth Gillies and Milo Manheim. Watch in this video as the Little Shop of Horrors pair chats more about Seymour and Audrey, why these characters mean so much to them, and so much more! . (more...)
Video: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Cast Performs Musical Medley on TODAY
by Josh Sharpe
Milo Manheim, Elizabeth Gilles, and the cast of off-Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors took the TODAY stage on Friday morning to perform a medley of songs from the hit musical. Watch the performance now! . (more...)
