THE ART OF SOUND Comes to PJPAC This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Get ready to embark on a captivating musical journey with The Art of Sound! Led by conductor Kevin Field, the Tutan Festival Orchestra and guest soloist Nancy Zhou will bring to life some of the most stirring and intricate works of classical music. This orchestral performance showcases the beauty, power, and nuance of each piece, making it an unforgettable experience for classical enthusiasts and newcomers alike.

With works from Stravinsky, Saint-Saëns, Ravel, and Bruch, The Art of Sound takes audiences on an unforgettable journey, celebrating the essence of classical music. Adding to this extraordinary evening, Jaclyn Victor will present the world orchestral premiere of her song Glorious, reimagined with full symphonic grandeur. Each selection has been curated to highlight the expressive range of the orchestra—from soaring violin solos to powerful harmonies and modern symphonic brilliance—making this a true celebration of sound’s emotional impact.

Programme Highlights:

Saint-Saëns: Dance Bacchanal

A playful yet intense burst of energy, this piece opens the night with vibrant rhythms and fiery celebration, showcasing the orchestra’s dynamic brilliance.

Ravel: Pavane pour une infante défunte

Elegantly serene and hauntingly beautiful, Ravel’s Pavane evokes quiet nostalgia, proving the captivating power of simplicity and grace.

Bruch: Violin Concerto No. 1 in G Minor

With Nancy Zhou’s artistry, Bruch’s romantic masterpiece shines, blending passion and precision in a heartfelt musical dialogue.

John Adams: Short Ride in a Fast Machine

A thrilling, fast-paced modern ride, Adams’ piece pulses with driving rhythms and bold surprises, pushing orchestral boundaries.

Stravinsky: The Firebird Suite (1919)

Closing with magic and wonder, Stravinsky’s masterpiece soars with vivid orchestration, celebrating music’s power to tell timeless stories.

Jaclyn Victor: Glorious (Orchestral World Premiere)

A momentous debut - Jaclyn Victor’s Glorious takes on new life with a full orchestral arrangement, blending soaring vocals with symphonic grandeur in a powerful, emotionally charged performance.

Comments