Leslie Odom Jr. to Return to HAMILTON For Limited Engagement This Fall

Leslie Odom Jr. will reprise his Tony-winning role of Aaron Burr in the Broadway production of Hamilton this fall! In honor of the Broadway production's 10th anniversary, Odom Jr. will join the Broadway cast for 12 weeks, from September 9 through November 23.

He announced his return on the TODAY Show this morning, calling it a "a deeply meaningful homecoming." Tickets will go on sale on April 14.

This return engagement comes as Hamilton prepares to mark a major milestone: The revolutionary musical will celebrate its tenth anniversary on Broadway this summer, on August 6, 2025. Leslie Odom Jr. was joined in the original cast of Hamilton by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Phillipa Soo, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Christopher Jackson, Daveed Diggs, Anthony Ramos, Okieriete Onaodowan, Jasmine Cephas Jones, and Jonathan Groff.

“You don’t get shows that run 10 years,” he shared on the TODAY Show. “There are a lot of shows we love, great shows, that they come and they go — that’s the nature of the theater. So for something to be embraced by the public and the culture, and the way that ‘Hamilton’ has and the way that ‘Rent’ was — it’s twice in a lifetime.”

Odom originated the role of Aaron Burr in Hamilton’s Off-Broadway and Broadway productions, earning a Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical and a Grammy Award as a principal soloist on the Original Broadway Cast Recording.

Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. It has won Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.