Video: Watch Zachary Noah Piser Perform 'Still' in REDWOOD With Idina Menzel

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Watch Zachary Noah Piser perform "Still" with Idina Menzel in Redwood on Broadway. The new musical, which features music by Kate Diaz, and lyrics by Diaz and Tina Landau. Redwood is conceived by Landau and Menzel, with additional contributions by Menzel. Piser plays Spencer in the show, the son of Menzel's Jesse.

The new video is the latest song clip to be released from the Landau-directed Broadway musical, following Khaila Wilcoxon performing "Little Redwood" here. See additional footage from Redwood here.