Video: Watch Zachary Noah Piser Perform 'Still' in REDWOOD With Idina Menzel

Redwood is now running on Broadway at the Nederlander Theatre.
Watch Zachary Noah Piser perform "Still" with Idina Menzel in Redwood on Broadway. The new musical, which features music by Kate Diaz, and lyrics by Diaz and Tina Landau. Redwood is conceived by Landau and Menzel, with additional contributions by Menzel. Piser plays Spencer in the show, the son of Menzel's Jesse.
The new video is the latest song clip to be released from the Landau-directed Broadway musical, following Khaila Wilcoxon performing "Little Redwood" here. See additional footage from Redwood here.
Redwood is a transportive new musical about one woman’s journey into the precious and precarious world of the redwoods. Jesse seems to have it all — a successful career and devoted family — until a life-altering event drives her far from everyone and everything she knows. When she finds herself at the foot of the redwoods in Northern California, a chance encounter and a leap of faith will change her life forever. Redwood explores the lengths — and heights — one travels to find strength, resilience and healing.