BroadwayWorld Cabaret Upcoming Show Roundup – Apr. 14 to Apr. 20, 2025

Are you trying to plan your entertainment for the week or looking for a fun show to see this weekend? We have you covered with jazz, cabaret, comedy, and more! NYC has so many incredible events, but here are a few top picks to consider this week including a tribute to Alan Jay Lerner and André Previn's Coco, the Bistro Awards, and a new solo show by Matthew Morrison (Glee, Hairspray).

Mon. April 14 @ 7 pm

54 SINGS COCO at 54 Below

Tickets available here.

A 4-time Oscar winning star in her first Broadway role. The man who wrote My Fair Lady and Gigi. The choreographer of A Chorus Line. All of these legends came together to create the 1969 Broadway musical Coco, which tells the story of the iconic fashion designer Coco Chanel. An all-star cast of beloved Broadway divas will give the score a rare New York hearing in this one-time-only concert at 54 Below. So get out your favorite dresses from “Orbach’s, Bloomingdale’s, Best, and Saks” and let “The Money Ring Out Like Freedom” as you buy tickets to an evening that’s sure to be anything but a “Fiasco.” The evening will be produced and directed by Charles Kirsch, the host of the podcast Backstage Babble, and musically directed by Michael Lavine.

Price: Tickets start at $51.50 (including fees). There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Mon. April 14 @ 7 pm

The Bistro Awards at Gotham Comedy Club

Tickets available here.

The Bistro Awards: recognizing, encouraging, nurturing, and educating cabaret, jazz, and comedy artists for 40 years through our insightful reviews and our annual awards — the oldest award of its kind in the industry. You can find this year’s honorees here.

Price: Tickets start at $75 including fees. There is a 2 drink minimum per person.

Mon. April 14 @ 7 pm

Nicole Henry at Birdland

Tickets available here.

Award-winning vocalist Nicole Henry and her band return to Birdland on Monday, April 14 at 7pm. Celebrating a 20-year recording career with 8 critically acclaimed chart-topping CDs, Henry is the recipient of a Soul Train Award for “Best Traditional Jazz Performance,” and she has garnered four Top-Ten jazz albums on the U.S. Billboard; JazzWeek; HMV Japan and U.K. Sweet Rhythms charts. BroadwayWorld Miami named her "Vocalist of the Decade." She's also earned four "Nicole Henry Days" in the City of Miami Beach and Miami-Dade County for her career accomplishments and philanthropic involvement, especially for her support for organizations nurturing children. Hot House Jazz said, “Few voices can set a listening room on fire, then let it burn into a cinder like Nicole Henry’s.” She was also hailed as one of eight "Black Artists Making Waves in 2024."

Price: Tickets start at $45.76 including fees. There is a $20 food or drink minimum per person.

Mon. April 14 @ 9:30 pm

PICASSO IN PARIS at 54 Below

Tickets available here.

Experience an exclusive concert presentation of Picasso in Paris; a curated, abbreviated version of the groundbreaking musical set during the Nazi occupation of France. This special performance highlights the story’s powerful themes and music, capturing Picasso’s moral journey as he navigates love, art and resistance. Witness the creation of “The Lost Dove,” a symbol of hope and defiance, in this vivid exploration of the resilience of the human spirit. Designed to showcase the story and music, this concert offers a compelling glimpse into a transformative work celebrating the power of art in the face of oppression. Picasso in Paris has a book co-written by Sir Kenneth Hawkins and Paul Cozby, music by Cozby, Luis Bañuelos, and Patrick Ray Andrews, and lyrics by Cozby.

Find the full cast here

Price: Tickets start at $40.50 (including fees). There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum. There is currently a limited amount of subsidized seating for $18 with no food & drink minimum (max: two per person). 54 Below encourages you to make the decision that reflects your capacity.

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Tues. April 15 @ 8:30 pm

The Lineup with Susie Mosher at Green Room 42

Tickets available here.

THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring artists from the Broadway, cabaret, music and comedy scenes. Actress/singer Mosher has hosted the award-winning spontaneous extravaganza since 2018 with her “dynamite voice, heartfelt observations and ridiculously funny improv.” (Go Magazine). A hit with both critics and audiences, each LINEUP is unique and delivers an unforgettable night of quintessential NYC entertainment.

This concert will also be livestreamed

Price: Tickets start at $26.57 including fees

Tues. April 15 @ 7 pm

Generation Women at Joe’s Pub

Tickets available here.

Generation Women is a multigenerational storytelling night that invites a woman or non-binary performer in their 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, and 70s+ to share an original true story on a theme. Our diverse line-ups will make you laugh, cry, and reflect on the cycle of life. The mission of Generation Women is to amplify underheard voices, and create space for intergenerational connection and community. This show’s theme is “Overcoming Adversity: How a Setback Helped Me Grow”

Price: Tickets are $39.60 including fees. There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person.

Tues. April 15 to Sat. April 19 @ 8:45 pm

Matthew Morrison at Café Carlyle

Tickets available here.

Broadway and television star Matthew Morrison makes his debut residency at Café Carlyle with a brand-new show, “Matthew Morrison: Rhythms & Revelations,” from April 15 to 19, 2025. Known for his charismatic roles on stage and screen, including his portrayal of Mr. Schuester on Glee, Morrison will offer audiences an intimate evening of music and reflection that promises to be both uplifting and inspiring. Morrison is a versatile actor who has been widely recognized for his work on both stage and screen, with nominations for Tony, Emmy, and Golden Globe Awards. His Broadway career began with Footloose, but it was his role as heartthrob Link Larkin in Hairspray that made him a star. Morrison was later nominated for a Tony Award for his performance in The Light in the Piazza and received a Drama Desk Nomination for 10 Million Miles. He went on to star in the Tony-winning revival of South Pacific at Lincoln Center Theater and captivated audiences in Finding Neverland as J.M. Barrie, a role that earned him two Drama Desk nominations and the Broadway.com Audience Award for Favorite Actor in a Musical.

Price: Tickets start at $130 including fees. There is a $95 two-course menu requirement for all guests. For Bar Seating, there is a food and beverage minimum of $50 per person.

Weds. April 16 to Sat. April 19 @ 7 pm

Marilyn Maye’s Annual Birthday show at 54 Below

Tickets available here.

Join Marilyn Maye for her annual birthday bash at 54 Below! Every performance during this run will feature a special 97th birthday celebration for this beloved cabaret legend.

A timeless icon who has been entertaining audiences for over eight decades, Manhattan’s Queen of Cabaret is thrilled to be returning to her home away from home—and her favorite audiences.

Maye is a consummate entertainer who breathes new life into classics, carrying the torch from her peers who originated tunes of the Great American Songbook to the future generation of singers.

(Read a Q&A with Marilyn Maye about last year’s birthday show here.)

Price: Remaining tickets start at $95.50 (including fees). There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum. The April 10 show (which is currently sold out) has a Mandatory $95 prix fixe, not including beverages or tax & gratuit

