Video: Patti LuPone Looks Back on Getting Married at Lincoln Center

Patti LuPone is reminiscing about getting married on the set of the Tony-winning musical Anything Goes. To celebrate Lincoln Center's 40th Anniversary Season, a new video shows the Broadway legend looking back on her involvement with the organization.

LuPone got married on the stage of the Vivian Beaumont Theater at Lincoln Center on December 12, 1988. She was playing Reno Sweeney in their revival of Anything Goes when Lincoln Center Theater's Executive Producer, Bernard Gersten, encouraged her to get married on the set. They added a few more decorations to the final wedding scene of the musical and held the ceremony there.

Aside from her Tony-nominated turn in Anything Goes, LuPone has also collaborated with Lincoln Center on Shows for Days, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, and Matters of the Heart.