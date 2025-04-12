Playlist: The Best of William Finn

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As BroadwayWorld sadly reported earlier this week, Broadway lost a legend when composer and lyricist William Finn passed away at the age of 73. Finn is best known for his Tony-winning work on the musical Falsettos, as well as The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, A New Brain, and more.

Finn's frequent collaborators included librettist James Lapine, director Graciela Daniele and singers/actors Stephen Bogardus, Carolee Carmello, Stephen DeRosa, Alison Fraser, Keith Byron Kirk, Norm Lewis, Michael Rupert, Mary Testa, Christian Borle and Chip Zien.

Today, we are celebrating his life and works with a playlist of 40 of our favorite William Finn songs. Enjoy songs from musicals like: Falsettos, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, A New Brain, In Trousers, Elegies, and more.