Video: Futuristic Production of FOLLIES Premieres at Volksoper Wien

Get a first look at Volksoper Wien's a new futuristic production of Follies, the celebrated musical by Stephen Sondheim and James Goldman in Austria. The production is performed in German with English subtitles.

Three decades after Sally and Phyllis were hired as showgirls in the "Follies" revue, they revisit their former stomping grounds for a grand gala. It was here that they met their husbands, Buddy and Benjamin, who accompany them to the reunion with former colleagues and associates. The guests reminisce about their past stage successes and reflect on their lives. Amid the celebration, long-suppressed truths surface, and the two couples must ultimately face their futures.

Follies premiered in New York in 1971 and marks the beginning of Stephen Sondheim’s twenty-year creative period. The work explores themes of aging and youthful ambition.

The production is directed by Martin G. Berger, with stage design by Sarah-Katharina Karl, costumes by Alexander Djurkov Hotter, lighting by Alex Brok, video by Vincent Stefan, sound design by Martin Lukesch, choreography by Marie Christin Zeisset, and dramaturgy by Magdalena Hoisbauer. Musical direction is by Michael Papadopoulos.