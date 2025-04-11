Video: Bursting Into Color with BOOP!'s Ainsley Melham

Melham plays 'Dwayne' in Boop! The Musical on Broadway.
Welcome to another edition of The Roundtable on Broadway World! Spring has sprung! New shows are popping up! Boop! is now open and playing over Broadhurst Theatre. We have Australian musical theatre and Broadway star Ainsley Melham here to talk all about it! Ainsley was Aladdin in Australia. Then he moved over to New York and took over as Aladdin on Broadway. He also has been in Wicked, Pippin, and Cinderella all over in Australia.
Well, this burst of color, joy, and music is here and Ainsley has taken the show from Chicago to the bright lights of Broadway. He talks working with Jerry Mitchell, the all-star cast, and creating chemistry with Jasmine Amy Rogers. Do not miss this show and this chat with one of Broadway’s newest stars!
