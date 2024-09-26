Varvaglione 12 e Mezzo Chardonnay 2023 for Fall Sipping

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As the weather cools and leaves start to turn, many reach for a cozy glass of red wine. This year, why not try something different? Varvaglione’s 12 e Mezzo Chardonnay 2023 provides a unique Southern Italian twist on the popular varietal that is perfect for adding a charming touch to your autumn evenings with friends and family.

“12 e mezzo” in Italian means twelve and a half, a name that refers to ABV,a significantly lower ABV than most of its counterparts that produce wines in Puglia. Varvaglione’s 12 e Mezzo Chardonnay 2023 has a bright straw-yellow color and a soft-ish body and acidity, giving it a fresh flavor with none of the oak flavor that often accompanies other Chardonnays.

The use of organic grapes throughout production allows Varvaglione to combine an elegant taste with their modern approach to winemaking. This special take on Chardonnay from the heel of the boot of Italy makes Varvaglione’s 12 e Mezzo Chardonnay 2023 a great option for anyone seeking a drier taste in Chardonnay for pairing with meals or simply looking for something delightful to sip and share this autumn season.

Varvaglione 12 e Mezzo Chardonnay 2023 has an SRP of $16.99. To learn more about the Varvaglione porfolio of wines, please visit HERE. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Varvaglione

Comments