SICILIAN RED WINES for Thanksgiving Celebrations

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This Thanksgiving, elevate your feast with the bold, rustic charm of Sicilian red wines. Grown in Sicily’s sun-drenched vineyards these wines bring rich flavors of red berries, earthy undertones, and a touch of spice that adds a Mediterranean warmth to every bite. Sicilian reds are sure to make you thankful for good wine this holiday!

Here are three wines that friends and family will sip an savor when served with your Thanksgiving fare. And keep them in mind for all the upcoming holiday gatherings and for gifting.

Donnafugata Sherazade Sicilia DOC 2021 (SRP: $25.99)

Made with Nero d’Avola grapes, Donnafugata Sherazade is a balanced and charming Sicilian red, perfect as an aperitivo before the main feast. With a vibrant ruby red color, Sherazade provides a fruity bouquet, with hints of plum and cherry and a delicate touch of black pepper. The fruity notes continue on the palate, making this an unexpectedly soft and fresh red wine. This wine weaves a story of Sicilian charm with an unforgettable flavor, whether shared at Thanksgiving dinner, or just to spoil yourself with a dose of luxury.

Donnafugata Floramundi 2021 Cerasulo di Vittoria DOCG (SRP: $23.99) With a blend of Nero d’Avola and Frappato grapes, this is another smooth Sicilian wine by Donnafugata with an eye-catching label that combines the fascinating and suggestive Sicilian tradition of the Pupi Siciliani (Sicilian puppets) and an elegant floral liberty pattern. Floramundi blends the king of Sicilian grapes, Nero d’Avola, with the relatively rare varietal Frappato into a juicy blend that is very pleasant to drink.

Stemmari Nero d’Avola 2021 (SRP: $16.95)

Made with Nero d'Avola grapes, Stemmari Nero d'Avola is a compelling red wine with a captivating deep garnet color. The bouquet is an enticing medley of dark fruits, complemented by subtle hints of spices and a touch of Mediterranean herbs. The aroma hints at the wine's warmth and the influence of the Sicilian sun on the grapes. On the palate, Stemmari Nero d'Avola unfolds a robust and full-bodied character. The dark fruit flavors persist, accompanied by velvety tannins that provide structure and depth. There's a delightful interplay of sweetness and savory elements, showcasing the grape's inherent richness.

Photo Credit: Donnafugata

Comments