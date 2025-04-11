JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN Will Host 'Spirit Week' Lineup of Post-Show Events

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Broadway production of John Proctor Is the Villain will host a special Spirit Week, featuring post-show events for ticket holders and fans, including an “Honors Lit Day,” “Coven Day,” and “Homecoming Silent Disco” from Wednesday, April 16 through Sunday, April 20.

Events will kick off on Monday, April 14 with John Proctor Is the Villain's Opening Night at the Booth Theatre.

On Wednesday, April 16, John Proctor Is the Villain will partner with the coalition No Book Bans for “Honors Lit Day,” for a special post-show giveaway. First organized in 2022, No Book Bans is a coalition of theatre artists, theatres for young people, and other organizations opposing efforts to ban books and works of theatre from young people.

On Thursday, April 17, audiences are invited to embrace their inner witch at the Booth Theatre by wearing all black.

John Proctor Is the Villain will be taking over Shubert Alley on Friday, April 18 for a post-show “Homecoming Silent Disco” dance party, presented by @whatthefloat with songs curated by audience members prior to the performance.

Finally, on Saturday, April 19 & Sunday, April 20, limited edition posters will be given out at the stage door following each of the weekend's performances.

Performances for Kimberly Belflower's John Proctor Is the Villain, starring Sadie Sink with direction by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor, began on Broadway on Thursday, March 20 at the Booth Theatre (222 W 45th St), ahead of a Monday, April 14 opening night.

John Proctor Is the Villain stars Sadie Sink as ‘Shelby Holcomb'. She is joined by Nihar Duvvuri (Romeo + Juliet) as ‘Mason Adams,' Tony Award winner Gabriel Ebert (Matilda) as ‘Carter Smith,' Molly Griggs (Hello, Dolly!) as ‘Bailey Gallagher,' Maggie Kuntz (The Outsiders) as ‘Ivy Watkins,' Hagan Oliveras (Our Town) as ‘Lee Turner,' Morgan Scott (Jaja's African Hair Braiding) as ‘Nell Shaw,' Fina Strazza (Matilda) as ‘Beth Powell,' and Amalia Yoo (No Hard Feelings) as ‘Raelynn Nix.' Understudies are Noah Pacht, Fiona Robberson, Shian Tomlinson, Garrett Young, and Victoria Vourkoutiotis.

In John Proctor Is the Villain, five young women – fueled by pop music, optimism, and fury – clash with their school, their Georgia town, and the stories they've been instructed to believe. As their class dissects The Crucible, they begin to question who we deem heroic, who we call a villain, and who gets burned in the process. With biting humor and a beating heart, this explosive new play – “one of the most anticipated of the season” (The New York Times) – shines a blazing spotlight on the eternal fight to claim your own narrative in a world that's still stuck in the past.