Raw Daisies to Present Encore of SUBJECT X by Madelyn Cardarelli

raw daisies will present an encore run of SUBJECT X, a new play by Madelyn Cardarelli starring Tess Riley. Performances begin February 14th at Starr Bar in Bushwick, Brooklyn.

This one woman comedy follows the desperate and hilarious attempt of a young lovesick researcher trying to decipher the true feelings of her crush through a statistical analysis of his text messages.

SUBJECT X runs February 14th - 22nd at 8:30PM. Running time is 1 hour. Starr Bar is located at 214 Starr Street Brooklyn, NY, 11237. Tickets are $15, available for purchase at rawdaisies.com. There will be a special Valentine's Day performance paired with a speed dating event starting at 7PM.

