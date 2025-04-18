Breaking Down the 2024/25 Broadway Season

In just days (April 27), the 2024/25 Broadway season will officially come to a close, and what a season it has been! Audiences have enjoyed a ton of exciting performances over the past twelve months, and with awards season now upon us, we're looking back at how this year's productions add up and compare to seasons past.

Note: The Tony Awards Administration Committee will meet one last time to determine eligibility for the final shows of the season. The stats below reflect expected category placement. (Catch up on the rulings for Meeting 1, 2 and 3)

Total shows

The 2024/25 season included 43 total productions. Comparatively: the 2023/24 season had 39 total productions, 2022/23: 40 total, 2021/22: 41 total.

Musicals vs. Plays

The 2024/25 season included 21 plays, 21 musicals, and 1 special event (Ben Platt: Live at the Palace). Comparatively, 2023/24: 16 plays, 21 musicals, 2 special events; 2022/23: 24 plays, 15 musicals, 1 special event; 2021/22: 22 plays, 15 musicals, 4 special events.

New Shows vs. Revivals

The 2024/25 season included 29 new shows and 14 revivals. Comparatively, 2023/24: 29 new shows and 10 revivals; 2022/23: 26 new shows and 14 revivals; 2021/22: 29 new shows and 12 revivals.

Closed vs. Still Open

19 of this season's shows have already closed (many had limited runs). 24 shows are still running on Broadway.

When They Opened

In the 2024/25 season, 23 shows opened in summer/fall and 20 shows opened in winter/spring: May (1), June (1), July (2), August (1), September (3), October (5), November (6), December (4), January (1), February (1), March (6), April (12).

Comparatively, 2023/24: 18 summer/fall and 21 winter/spring; 2022/23: 22 summer/fall and 18 winter/spring; 2021/22: 20 summer/fall and 21 winter/spring.

Where They Came From

22 of this season's productions first had runs somewhere else before Broadway. Of them, 6 shows played off-Broadway first and 7 came from London's West End.

2024/25 By Category

New Plays

Oh, Mary!

JOB

The Roommate

The Hills of California

McNeal

Left on Tenth

Cult of Love

All In: Comedy About Love

English

Purpose

The Picture of Dorian Gray

Good Night, and Good Luck

John Proctor is the Villain

Stranger Things: The First Shadow

New Musicals

A Wonderful World

Maybe Happy Ending

Tammy Faye

Swept Away

Death Becomes Her

Redwood

Buena Vista Social Club

Operation Mincemeat

Boop! The Musical

Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends

Smash

Just In Time

Real Women Have Curves

Dead Outlaw

Play Revivals

Home

Yellow Face

Our Town

Romeo + Juliet

Eureka Day

Othello

Glengarry Glen Ross

Musical Revivals

Once Upon a Mattress

Sunset Boulevard

Elf

Gypsy

The Last Five Years

Floyd Collins

Pirates! The Penzance Musical

2024/25 By Credits

Not including producers and designers, several creatives have multiple credits this theatre season. 3 shows: Bob Martin (Boop! The Musical, Smash, and Elf), David Yazbek (Dead Outlaw, Buena Vista Social Club, The Roommate), and Kenny Leon (Home, Our Town, Othello); 2 shows: David Cromer (Good Night, and Good Luck, Dead Outlaw), Alex Timbers (Just in Time, All In: Comedy About Love), Tina Landau (Floyd Collins, Redwood), Susan Stroman (Left on Tenth, Smash), Stephen Sondheim (Gypsy, Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends), and William Shakespeare (Romeo + Juliet, Othello).