Breaking Down the 2024/25 Broadway Season
In just days (April 27), the 2024/25 Broadway season will officially come to a close, and what a season it has been! Audiences have enjoyed a ton of exciting performances over the past twelve months, and with awards season now upon us, we're looking back at how this year's productions add up and compare to seasons past. 

Note: The Tony Awards Administration Committee will meet one last time to determine eligibility for the final shows of the season. The stats below reflect expected category placement. (Catch up on the rulings for Meeting 1, 2 and 3)

Total shows

The 2024/25 season included 43 total productions. Comparatively: the 2023/24 season had 39 total productions, 2022/23: 40 total, 2021/22: 41 total.

Musicals vs. Plays

The 2024/25 season included 21 plays, 21 musicals, and 1 special event (Ben Platt: Live at the Palace). Comparatively, 2023/24: 16 plays, 21 musicals, 2 special events; 2022/23: 24 plays, 15 musicals, 1 special event; 2021/22: 22 plays, 15 musicals, 4 special events.

New Shows vs. Revivals

The 2024/25 season included 29 new shows and 14 revivals. Comparatively, 2023/24: 29 new shows and 10 revivals; 2022/23: 26 new shows and 14 revivals; 2021/22: 29 new shows and 12 revivals.

Closed vs. Still Open

19 of this season's shows have already closed (many had limited runs). 24 shows are still running on Broadway.

When They Opened

In the 2024/25 season, 23 shows opened in summer/fall and 20 shows opened in winter/spring: May (1), June (1), July (2), August (1), September (3), October (5), November (6), December (4), January (1), February (1), March (6), April (12).

Comparatively, 2023/24: 18 summer/fall and 21 winter/spring; 2022/23: 22 summer/fall and 18 winter/spring; 2021/22: 20 summer/fall and 21 winter/spring.

Where They Came From

22 of this season's productions first had runs somewhere else before Broadway. Of them, 6 shows played off-Broadway first and 7 came from London's West End.

2024/25 By Category

New Plays

Oh, Mary!
JOB
The Roommate
The Hills of California
McNeal
Left on Tenth
Cult of Love
All In: Comedy About Love
English
Purpose
The Picture of Dorian Gray
Good Night, and Good Luck
John Proctor is the Villain
Stranger Things: The First Shadow

New Musicals

A Wonderful World
Maybe Happy Ending
Tammy Faye
Swept Away
Death Becomes Her
Redwood
Buena Vista Social Club
Operation Mincemeat
Boop! The Musical
Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends
Smash
Just In Time
Real Women Have Curves
Dead Outlaw 

Play Revivals

Home
Yellow Face
Our Town
Romeo + Juliet
Eureka Day
Othello
Glengarry Glen Ross

Musical Revivals

Once Upon a Mattress
Sunset Boulevard
Elf
Gypsy
The Last Five Years
Floyd Collins
Pirates! The Penzance Musical

2024/25 By Credits

Not including producers and designers, several creatives have multiple credits this theatre season. 3 shows: Bob Martin (Boop! The Musical, Smash, and Elf), David Yazbek (Dead Outlaw, Buena Vista Social Club, The Roommate), and Kenny Leon (Home, Our Town, Othello); 2 shows: David Cromer (Good Night, and Good Luck, Dead Outlaw), Alex Timbers (Just in Time, All In: Comedy About Love), Tina Landau (Floyd Collins, Redwood), Susan Stroman (Left on Tenth, Smash), Stephen Sondheim (Gypsy, Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends), and William Shakespeare (Romeo + Juliet, Othello). 

