OH, MARY! Script Now Available For Purchase From Dramatists Play Service

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dramatists Play Service, the iconic play imprint of Broadway Licensing Global, has published the script for Oh, Mary!. The cover of the Signature Acting Edition script showcases iconic art from the smash-hit Broadway production. DPS also represents the theatrical licensing rights for Oh, Mary! Currently, no date is set for licensing availability.

From the visionary mind of Cole Escola, Oh, Mary! is a riotous, campy, outrageous comedy that dares to ask: What won’t Mary Todd Lincoln do to be a star? Since its off-Broadway debut and triumphant Broadway transfer, the play has garnered critical acclaim, sold-out houses, and developed a passionate following of theatre fans around the world.

“Cole has crafted something truly singular with Oh, Mary!, a bold, original work that challenges conventions and delights audiences in equal measure,” says Ted Chapin, Chief Executive Officer of BLG. “Their work is an astonishing contribution to the modern theatre landscape, and we’re proud to support its continued life on the page.”

“It’s not every day you encounter a masterpiece wrapped in mayhem and Mary Todd Lincoln,” continues Dan Markley, Chief Operating Officer of BLG. “It’s the most unforgettable First Lady since… well, you’ll just have to read it.”

Founded in 1936, DPS represents many of the most celebrated works in American theatre and beyond. Oh, Mary! now joins its growing library of Signature Acting Editions—a curated collection of the most iconic contemporary and classic plays, presented in elegant and accessible formats for every generation of theatre fans. Examples of other Signature Acting Editions from DPS include Jaja's African Hair Braiding by Jocelyn Bioh, The Shark is Broken by Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon, and Latin History for Morons by John Leguizamo.

For more information or to purchase Oh Mary!, visit here.

ABOUT Broadway Licensing Global