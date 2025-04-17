News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Video: Sarah Hyland and Ryan McCartan and More Join THE GREAT GATSBY On Broadway

The production is running now at the Broadway Theatre.

By: Apr. 17, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.



The Great Gatsby has revealed first look video of the new stars of the Broadway production! Check out Ryan McCartan, Sarah Hyland, Terrence Mann, Samantha Pauly, and Charlie Pollock, Michael Maliakel, Linedy Genao, and Austin Colby in action. The production is running now at the Broadway Theatre.

The Great Gatsby follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. This new principal cast joins the production on the recent occasion of the 100th Anniversary of the original novel’s publishing in 1925.

The musical started Broadway previews on Friday, March 29, 2024, and opened on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at The Broadway Theatre, “led by vocal-powerhouse stars Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada, in an extravagant, crowd-pleasing spectacle, where a cascade of visual splendor showers the eye.” (Washington Post). It’s Broadway bow followed a world premiere engagement that became the highest grossing show in Paper Mill Playhouse history.

That production, which ran October 12–November 12, 2023, also broke the theater’s all-time record for ticket sales in a single day and sold out the entire run before its very first performance. The Great Gatsby continued the show’s record-breaking path in New York, twice smashing The Broadway Theatre’s box office records for weekly sales, in 2024 and 2025.


Deals from Ticketmaster
Smash

Smash

Imperial Theatre (Broadway)

Get ready for all the backstage pandemonium that brings a team of Broadway big shots to their knees heading to the opening night of Bombshell, a splashy new musical about Marilyn Monroe. It’s a rollercoaster ride filled with hilarious setbacks and surprises, kick-ass production numbers and iconic songs like “Let Me Be Your Star,” which were featured on the NBC television series that inspired it. 

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Buy a The Great Gatsby New Money Bracelet The Great Gatsby New Money Bracelet
Buy a The Great Gatsby Party Hoodie The Great Gatsby Party Hoodie
Buy a The Great Gatsby Logo Enamel Pin The Great Gatsby Logo Enamel Pin
Buy a The Great Gatsby Party Tumbler The Great Gatsby Party Tumbler
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos