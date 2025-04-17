News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Isa Briones and AnnaSophia Robb to Join ALL NIGHTER Off-Broadway

Briones will replace Havana Rose Liu as Lizzy and Robb will replace Kristine Frøseth as Darcie.

By: Apr. 17, 2025
Isa Briones and AnnaSophia Robb to Join ALL NIGHTER Off-Broadway Image
Isa Briones and AnnaSophia Robb will join the cast of All Nighter for its final weeks off-Broadway beginning Wednesday, April 30, 2025. Briones will replace Havana Rose Liu as Lizzy and Robb will replace Kristine Frøseth as Darcie. Frøseth and Liu will play their final performance on Friday, April 25, 2025. In the interim, understudies Tessa Albertson and Olivia Puckett will step into the roles of Darcie and Lizzy respectively. 
 
Written by Natalie Margolin (The Power of Punctuation) and directed by Jaki Bradley (DiscOasis), All Nighter began performances at The Newman Mills Theater in The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space on February 25, 2025 and opened on March 9, 2025 for a strictly limited 12-week run through May 18, 2025. 
 
It’s finals week at a small liberal arts college in rural Pennsylvania. A tight-knit group of roommates pull one last all-nighter to complete their final assignments. Holed up in an old ballroom, the pressure mounts as the truths that bind this group together are put to the test. What will be left when the sun rises?
 
The cast of All Nighter currently includes Kristine Frøseth, Tony Award nominee Kathryn Gallagher, Tony Award nominee Julia Lester, Havana Rose Liu, and Alyah Chanelle Scott. Tessa Albertson and Olivia Puckett will serve as understudies.
 

