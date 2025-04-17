Man Arrested After Theft from Festival Theatre; Stolen Costume Still Missing

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A man has been arrested and charged following the theft of a valuable costume from the Festival Theatre on Nicolson Street in Edinburgh.

Police Scotland stated: “A 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a theft from a theatre in Nicolson Street, Edinburgh. Police were notified of the incident on Thursday, 27 March 2025.”

According to the Edinburgh Reporter, the item stolen was the faux fur cloak worn by the character The White Witch in The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe. The cloak remains missing.

Producer Tom O’Connell confirmed the theft in a statement posted to social media: “Someone has stolen our faux fur coat of the White Witch in our hit production of The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe – and it is still missing!”

He added: “We are there in May for a week and need this handmade (expensive) coat back… this is not a PR stunt. Genuinely need it!”

The production, directed by Michael Fentiman and based on the original staging by Sally Cookson, originated at Leeds Playhouse in 2017. It later transferred to London’s Bridge Theatre, toured the UK, and ran in both the West End and Birmingham.

The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe is scheduled to run at the Festival Theatre from 13 to 17 May 2025, coinciding with the 75th anniversary of the publication of the original C.S. Lewis novel.