Photos: Michelle Williams Meets Michelle Williams At DEATH BECOMES HER On Broadway

DEATH BECOMES HER is playing now at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

By: Apr. 18, 2025
Michelle Williams, currently starring in Death Becomes Her on Broadway, was recently paid a visit by...Michelle Williams! Many people may know by now that there are two actors who share the same name. The pair crossed paths backstage at Death Becomes Her after some fan mail was mistakenly addressed to the star's dressing room. Check out photo of their visit!

Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Christopher GattelliDeath Becomes Her features a book by Marco Pennette, and an original score by Julia Mattison and Noel Carey.  The production is currently playing at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long-suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies…until Madeline steals Helen’s fiancé away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that’s to die for. After one sip of Viola’s magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored…and a grudge to last eternity.

The film on which the musical is based (starring Meryl Streep, Goldie Hawn, and Bruce Willis) has earned cult status for its biting satire, groundbreaking special effects, and iconic performances by Meryl Streep, Goldie Hawn, and Bruce Willis. Directed by Robert Zemeckis, the film explores themes of vanity, immortality, and the absurd lengths people go to in pursuit of eternal youth. Its sharp humor and campy tone, coupled with its innovative use of early CGI technology, have made it a standout in the genre.

See video of their visit here!

Michelle Williams at Death Becomes Her

Michelle Williams and the Company of Death Becomes Her

Michelle Williams and the Company of Death Becomes Her

Michelle Williams and Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams and Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams and Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams and Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams at Death Becomes Her

Michelle Williams at Death Becomes Her


Videos