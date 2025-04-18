Listen: Rachel Potter Releases 'The Animazement Trio'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theater star and Nashville recording artist Rachel Potter – best known for appearances on Fox TV’s “The X Factor” and the Broadway musicals The Addams Family and Evita – has released “The Animazement Trio,” the new single from her upcoming album Stages, today Friday, April 18. The track features three beloved Disney classics – “Just Around the Riverbend” from Pocahontas, “Go the Distance” from Hercules, and “Out There” from The Hunchback of Notre Dame – released together as a single for the first time. The medley features guest vocals from Jamey Ray and EJ Cardona from the celebrated a cappella group Voctave.



The innovative new label Joy Machine Records will release the full album in streaming and digital formats and on CD on Friday, May 16. Stages, produced by David Wise, is a curated collection of reimagined Broadway classics, showcasing Rachel’s roots in musical theater and her passion for reinterpreting these iconic songs with full symphonic arrangements. An exciting full throttle listening experience that feels both classic and contemporary, Stages embraces recent stage musicals whose songs aren’t often heard outside the context of the show.



Rachel comments: “I have always dreamed of signing a record deal – in fact, it’s what fueled my moving to Nashville in 2013. I think it’s perfectly poetic that after all these years of chasing that dream, ultimately, being my authentic self as an artist and honoring my Broadway roots on this album has made that dream a reality, I am so honored to partner with the creatives at Joy Machine Records for Stages. They are incredible champions of Broadway artist community, while also being a part of our community themselves, and I couldn’t be happier to have them on my team. Their vision for boosting Broadway works in the recording industry is beautiful, and I can’t wait to see all the JOY they truly create in this space. Thank you, Joy Machine, for believing in Stages, and in me!”



Three previous singles from Stages have already been released: “Come What May / The I Love You Song,” a mashup from Moulin Rouge! and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, featuring Omar Cardona and Marty Thomas; “Pulled,” which Rachel sang on Broadway in The Addams Family; and “My Days,” written by Ingrid Michaelson for the Broadway musical The Notebook.



Stages, engineering by Garth Justice and mastered by Alan Silverman, features orchestrations by Ned Ginsburg (tracks 2 and 10), Bradley Knight (tracks 1, 6, 7, 11, and 14), Rob Potorff (track 3 and 5), Nathaniel Semsen (track 8), David Shipps (track 4), and Greg Sims (tracks 12 and 13).