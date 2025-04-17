Photos: First Look at New THE GREAT GATSBY Stars Michael Maliakel, Linedy Genao, & Austin Colby

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Great Gatsby has revealed a first look at the new stars of the Broadway production, Michael Maliakel, Linedy Genao, and Austin Colby. They join current cast members Ryan McCartan, Sarah Hyland, Terrence Mann, Samantha Pauly, and Charlie Pollock. The production is running now at the Broadway Theatre.

The Great Gatsby follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. This new principal cast joins the production on the recent occasion of the 100th Anniversary of the original novel’s publishing in 1925.

The musical started Broadway previews on Friday, March 29, 2024, and opened on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at The Broadway Theatre, “led by vocal-powerhouse stars Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada, in an extravagant, crowd-pleasing spectacle, where a cascade of visual splendor showers the eye.” (Washington Post). It’s Broadway bow followed a world premiere engagement that became the highest grossing show in Paper Mill Playhouse history. That production, which ran October 12–November 12, 2023, also broke the theater’s all-time record for ticket sales in a single day and sold out the entire run before its very first performance. The Great Gatsby continued the show’s record-breaking path in New York, twice smashing The Broadway Theatre’s box office records for weekly sales, in 2024 and 2025.

Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade