Interview: Mark William Brings TECHNICOLOR DREAMS 2.0 at The Green Room 42

Two-time BroadwayWorld Award winner Mark William is returning to The Green Room 42 on May 10th at 7 pm. (For anyone not able to make it in person, the show will also be livestreamed.) He’s presenting a fresh take on his critically acclaimed show, Mark William: Technicolor Dreams 2.0, a “cinematic, fantastical journey” with songs ranging from Jule Styne and Anthony Newley, to Elvis Presley and Mark William himself. William “evokes decades of show business artistry,” with a smooth style and genuine charm, reminiscent of a modern day Sinatra. We spoke about his upcoming show on May 10, his new musical Dorian’s Wild(e) Affair, which he’s writing lyrics to and starring in the 2026 world premiere of, and more.

You're coming back from a brief hiatus from the NYC nightclub scene. What were you up to during that time?

Since my last show in New York, I’ve really delved into writing. I’ve co-written a new musical, Dorian’s Wild(e) Affair, which we’ve been workshopping, and expect to hit the New York stage in 2026. I also wrote a short film, which we’ll be shopping to festivals later this year, and I’m in the middle of co-writing my first feature film. Performance-wise, I was fortunate to join the Voices of Liberty for Disney’s annual Candlelight Processional, as well as joining the incredible Andrea Bocelli and Sarah Brightman on their concert tours.

Where did your idea originally come from to do a movie music-themed show?

I can see why you might think that, with the title Technicolor Dreams 2.0, but for me, the title and the show go beyond a simple theme. It’s all about the bright, vibrant dreams that each one of us has in our head. Yes, for me, being up on the big screen is one of those dreams. But there are many others woven through my show as well – honoring those I’ve lost, embodying Dorian Gray as the character demands, experiencing peace, developing unequivocal love, New York itself. They’re all in there if you go on the journey with me.

What was your process like of planning the setlist for this show and putting it together?

I did the first version of Technicolor Dreams in 2022, which was such a great experience and garnered some incredible notices. With it having been over two years, and the fact that our dreams continue to develop every day, I felt we should take a look at what I did last time and see what still feels ideal, and what might be better served with different material. I think we’ve come up with a show that will thrill every audience member, whether this is your first time seeing me or your twentieth.

What have you been listening to lately?

I’m always listening to various cast albums and artists of the Great American Songbook. That’s just where my mind lives. I certainly sing along with current pop on the radio, but I don’t often seek it out. Some of my go-to artists are Steve Lawrence, Peter Allen, and Judy Garland. Some of my most frequently played shows are Golden Rainbow, The Act, Applause, Honeymoon in Vegas, Mack and Mabel. I could go on and on.

Who do you think should come to this show?

Anyone who likes great music. Anyone who likes Broadway. Anyone who wants to escape into a fantasy for the evening.

Aside from this show on 5/10, is there anything else you have coming up that you're working on?

In addition to the projects I mentioned earlier, we’re preparing to record my sophomore album, so stay tuned for more on that.

Is there anything else you'd like to add?

Please join us on May 10th at The Green Room 42 for Mark William: Technicolor Dreams 2.0! I promise, you won’t be disappointed!

To learn more about Mark William, follow him on Instagram here.

Tickets to see Mark William at the Green Room 42 on May 10 are available on their website here.

To purchase livestream tickets click here.

