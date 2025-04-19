Character Breakdown: JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN Cast Unpacks Their Roles

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



There's a lot of talk about John Proctor at the Booth Theatre, but it's not within the context of the famous Arthur Miller play The Crucible. John Proctor Is the Villain, a new play by Kimberly Belflower, just opened earlier this week. What is the show all about?

In John Proctor Is the Villain, five young women – fueled by pop music, optimism, and fury – clash with their school, their Georgia town, and the stories they've been instructed to believe. As their class dissects The Crucible, they begin to question who we deem heroic, who we call a villain, and who gets burned in the process.

"I play Shelby Holcomb. We hear about Shelby in the first 30 minutes of the play- she's left school and there's a lot of rumors about her and she has an iffy reputation. No one knows why she left... but then I come back," explained Sadie Sink. "Over the course of the play, her complexities kind of come to life."

Watch as the cast unpacks their roles and find out even more about the new play here!