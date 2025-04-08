Photos: Inside Chappell Roan's Visit to DRAG: THE MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Drag the Musical's Cat House Drag Club was turned into the Pink Pony Club when pop star Chappell Roan came to see the show! BroadwayWorld was present to capture the moment when the recent Grammy winner greeted Alaska, Nick Adams, and the cast of the Off-Broadway musical. See photos below!

The "HOT TO GO" songstress can be seen posing with Alaska Thunderfuck, Jan Sport, Chappell Roan, Nick Laughlin, Luxx Noir London, Nick Adams, Jujubee, Lagoona Bloo, Peli Naomi Woods, and more.

Mean Girls star Daniel Franzese also recently paid a visit to the production. See the photos below!

Drag: The Musical will play its final performance Off-Broadway on Sunday, April 27, 2025. At the time of closing, the production will have played 215 performances and 24 previews. A London production is currently in the works.

In Drag: The Musical, two Drag Houses, both alike in indignity, vie for supremacy in a wig-snatching journey of fashion, family, and forgiveness. After a bitter split, two estranged queens bring their already simmering tensions to a boiling point when they open competing clubs. In this queen-eat-queen tale of spite and survival, there’s only one rule: no lip-synching allowed.

Directed and choreographed by Spencer Liff, the productionDrag: The Musical opened on October 21, 2024. Featuring a book and music by Alaska Thunderf*ck alongside multi-platinum songwriter Tomas Costanza and chart-topping songstress Ashley Gordon, this glamorous and campy spectacle brings a tale of fashion, family, and forgiveness to the stage.

The cast currently features Alaska Thunderf*ck as Kitty Galloway, Nick Adams as Alexis Gillmore, Tamika Lawrence as Dixie Coxworth, Lisa Helmi Johanson as Gloria Schmidt/Rita LaRitz, Eddie Korbich as Drunk Jerry, Jan Sport as Savannah St. James, Jujubee as The Tigress, Lagoona Bloo as Tuna Turner, Luxx Noir London as Popcorn, Nick Laughlin as Puss Puss DuBois, and Adam Pascal as the straight man Tom Hutchinson. The ensemble includes Cameron Mitchell Bell, Peli Naomi Woods, Kodiak Thompson, Nicholas Kraft, Teddy Wilson Jr, and Adrian Villegas.

Photos by Bruce Glikas