Capezio Dancewear Company Sold After 140 Years

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



After over a century of family ownership, the dancewear company Capezio is changing hands. According to WWD, Argand Partners LP, a New York-based private equity firm, acquired Ballet Makers Inc., the parent company of Capezio. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The company was founded in 1887, and has since designed and manufactured premium dancewear including footwear, apparel, and accessories.

The company has been owend by the Terlizzi family since its founding. The family will still retain an ownership stake and some family members, including chief executive officer Michael Terlizzi, will remain with the company.

Argand plans to "accelerate" the growth of the company while remaining true to its roots. Future plans include developing new products, creating collaborations and licensing deals, and continuing to build connections within the dance community.

“We believe this strategy will not only maintain the longstanding family legacy and company culture, but will also modernize the company in order to achieve long-term growth,” Argand said.

Read the original story on WWD.