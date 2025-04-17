THE KING AND I Actor and Dancer Patrick Adiarte Passes Away at 81

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Patrick Adiarte, who was known for his roles in films like The King and I and Flower Drum Song, has passed away at age 81 following declining health. The news was confirmed by a friend in a social media post.

Adiarte's first screen credit came in 1956, playing the role of Prince Chulalongkorn in the large-scale film adaptation of Rodgers and Hammerstein's The King and I. He went on to reprise his role in the Broadway production. His association with Rodgers and Hammerstein continued in 1958, when he was cast as Wang San in the Broadway production of Flower Drug Song, directed by Gene Kelly. He later appeared with the director on an episode of the TV show Omnibus, demonstrating how tap dancing has progressed throughout history.

Adiarete went on to play the same role in the 1961 film adaptation of Flower Drum Song, following a role in Blake Edwards' comedy High Time, which also starred Bing Crosby and Fabian. His last major film credit was John Goldfarb, Please Come Home! with Shirley MacLaine in 1965, before appearing in a slew of television shows, including Ironside, Bonanza, The Brady Bunch, Hawaii Five-O, and seven episodes of M*A*S*H. He was also a regular dancer on the variety series Hullabaloo.

After he retired from screen roles, Adirarte continued to teach dance in Los Angeles until at least 2016.